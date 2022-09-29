New York City, NY

Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event

Rene Cizio

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imN4n_0iFiYgVy00
Rene Cizio

1 THE NEED FOR HUMAN CONNECTION

In an era of remote work, Chesky says travel will be the reason people need to leave their houses in the future.

In the interview, Chesky said that he believes that travel analysts are underestimating the comeback the industry is about to have as we enter a “golden age of travel.” As people become more connected online and remote work expands, fewer reasons to leave our homes will exist.

“You have hundreds of millions of people that are glued to screens all day,” Chesky said. “They want to leave their house. Travel’s going to be the way to do that.”

He envisions a future where living and traveling combine as the source of most human connection. Whereas today, when travel is about seeing major landmarks, in the future, it will be about seeing and engaging with people as we become more dispersed around the world.

Airbnb data implies the shift is already happening. Chesky said that 80 percent of Airbnb business used to be urban or cross border, but since the pandemic, more regional travel has become the norm, and the length of stays has increased too with the enablement of remote work.

A new trend stemming from this behavior is the increase in travel to lesser-known places that haven’t been on most people’s radar. Places like the Alabama Gulf Coast and the New York Catskills are getting more attention than traditionally popular tourist sites like Barcelona or Madrid.

Not only are people going to different places, but they’re staying a lot longer.

“Half our business is still longer than a week or approximately by nights. And a fifth of our business remains longer than a month,” Chesky said.

2 THE DECLINE OF URBAN CENTERS

Chesky cited a Gartner Research Group study that found of 187 companies surveyed, only five percent planned a full-time, five-day return to the office. The insight indicates that as people leave those city centers and work from anywhere, our population becomes more scattered, furthering the need for travel to see people.  

This is in keeping with recent census data analysis from the Brookings Institution that shows of the 88 U.S. cities with populations exceeding 250,000, 77 showed either slower growth, more significant declines, or a shift from growth to decline over the previous year.

“Generally speaking, cities will never be as important as they were before the pandemic, Chesky said. “And now I believe the place to be is the internet.”

As these urban centers are de-populated, it opens the possibility of where we live, work, and play, shifting how we think about and plan travel.

3 THE INSPIRATION IMPACT

Airbnb is already planning for the cultural shifts above and is investing in experiences and inspiration.

The company has been offering experiences for some time whereby you can book an excursion or class with a host in the city you visit. Experiences range from paddle boarding to cooking classes, neighborhood tours, group outings for a wrestling match, and more.

Chesky said that with traditional travel websites, it’s assumed you already know where you want to go when you log on, but some inspiration is needed.  

“I think that’s a problem for all these uses,” Chesky said. “[Airbnb is] in 100,000 cities. Do you think people can think to type 100,000 places in a search box? No.”

But Chesky says that people are more open and flexible about travel today. While traditional travel sites organize by location, Airbnb now categorizes by type of space, such as a tree house, igloo, or castle.

He said that people sometimes need a compelling reason to travel, and changing the way we search for travel can give us the reasons we’re looking for, and that’s why they’re focusing on being an “inspiration business.”

“What if one day, most people like Netflix aren’t typing something into a search box; they’re browsing? So, it’s more browsing than searching.”

MY TAKE ON THESE TRAVEL TRENDS

As a frequent worldwide traveler and remote worker, I believe these trends will expand to the broader population. Because I don’t have to live in an urban center to work, I have more freedom of movement. This has enabled me to live nomadically for the last 1.5 years. As a nomad who is always traveling, I now book stays to visit people and keep my human connections. Now, having been to so many places, I look for inspiration about where I should go next. Having a travel site spark the idea of staying in an igloo might be just the incentive I need to book a trip.

Further, I think people are looking for unique and less congested places than traditionally popular sites. Still, we’re also looking to engage in culture, community and the environment in a more thoughtful and immersive way. I suspect travel sites that focus on helping us combine these things will win business and loyalty.

What travel trends do you believe will change how we find and book locations?

See the full interview at Skift.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# airbnb# nomad# airline# tourism

Comments / 0

Published by

Solo nomad writing about travel and experiences www.middlejourney.com

Detroit, MI
2048 followers

More from Rene Cizio

Detroit, MI

Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in Detroit

The Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit titled “Van Gogh in America” at the Detroit Institute of Arts displays 74 paintings, drawings, and prints by the Dutch Post-Impressionist Vincent Van Gogh. It’s one of the largest exhibitions of his work in this century, and unless you travel to the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, it’s the only way to see so many Van Goghs in one place. They will be displayed from Oct. 2 until Jan. 22, 2023.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Touring the House of a Famous Savannah Writer

The life of Flannery O’Connor in Savannah was poignant and undoubtedly shaped her for the writing that would make her famous. I toured the Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home in Savannah, and what I learned helped me better understand the writer, the era and how she became a southern gothic novelist.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in America

I went on a ghost tour of the Sorrel-Weed House in Savannah, and it’s a decision I’ve regretted ever since. The guides were terrific, and the information provided was top-notch. It’s the outcome I regret—the fear, nightmares and sleepless nights that have plagued me since. Even now, three months later, I am afraid anew. Judge it how you will; I’m not trying to convince you of anything; this is my impression of the place and my feelings after.

Read full story
4 comments
Beaufort, SC

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.

Read full story
27 comments
Savannah, GA

Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth Visiting

Three unique Savannah Telfair museums will take you on an art, history and architecture tour of the city from its beginning to the modern day. The best part? It’s one price for all three.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, SC

Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem Creek

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek is known for its shrimp boats and seafood restaurants, so that is where I went just east of Charleston on the central coast to learn about Charleston’s shrimping history and try my hand catching a few myself.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in Savannah

A hearse ghost tour could only be pulled off in one city in America, maybe the world, Savannah. No place else has the hutzpah or the ghosts. I was sitting on my balcony on Oglethorpe Square at dusk, watching the tourists stroll by with ice cream cones in hand from Leopold’s Ice Cream around the corner. The scent of jasmine wafted on the summer breeze as the sky began darkening to a deep blue. I was admiring the drape of moss over the southern live oak branches that bowed low over the square when something caught my attention.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love it

Charleston’s architecture is what makes the city the most charming of southern belles. It’s beloved for horse-drawn carriages, light-colored antebellum houses and more history than any book you ever read in high school. Charleston, South Carolina is a romantic little city along low country waterways is known for its rich cuisine, maritime story, and as the holy city for its 400 church spires. These things are anchored by architecture preserved and immaculately restored over hundreds of years.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

5 Reasons to Visit White Sands National Park

There aren’t very many people at White Sands National Park. I don’t know how many national parks you can say that about anymore. On the days I was there, weekday and weekend, I was mostly morbidly alone. The sand is lovely, but who wants to go to a beach without water? And hiking in the sand, I can now tell you from experience, is precisely as difficult as you might expect it to be. But this place isn’t about the common or expected and it’s not for everyone.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard Ghosts

Down south, I went looking for Charleston haints and other cemetery ghosts. Haints are just southern ghosts. In the south, there are ghosts on every corner, so it’s a good place for storytelling.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress Gardens

In Cypress Gardens in Charleston, I realized the city has an alligator infestation. I'm exaggerating, of course, but I was surprised by how often I saw them. Aside from a few signs that say, “Beware of alligators” near watery areas, they don’t even really acknowledge it. In Louisana, finding alligators is sold as a tour, but in Charleston, they're barely mentioned.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah

It’s worth visiting the Wormsloe Historic Site for a day trip from Savannah if you like beauty, walking, and history. The site boasts one of the best Live Oak allées in the region and the ruins of the oldest standing structure in Savannah. If that’s not enough to entice you, there are also seven miles of trails to walk, hike, bike or meander.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?

Read full story
12 comments
Savannah, GA

Six Sites from a Famous Savannah Story

Before the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” few people went to Savannah, Georgia. After, everybody went. In 1993, the year before John Berendt published the book, about five million people visited Savannah. In 1995, that number increased by 50%, and by 2022 they received about 14.8 million visitors yearly. Much of it, like me, is still from the book or the subsequent movie. Even those that have never read “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” or watched the movie probably know about Savannah because of them.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Touring a "Vampire" house in New Orleans

I didn’t go to the Beauregard-Keyes House looking for vampires, but they found me there anyway. I wanted to see the house because I love old architecture and Francis Parkinson Keyes, the last owner, was an avid traveler and the author of 50 books, two I’ve read and liked, including the popular “Dinner at Antoine’s.” I didn’t even know about the vampires, but that would have sealed the deal.

Read full story
3 comments
Utah State

How I've Spent One Year as a Nomad

One year of solo travel as a nomad has seen me through many states, including Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina, and Mexico. After a year of solo travel, I’ve had some experiences and learnings worth sharing, so I’ve collected questions from some friends and readers, and here are the ones I could answer.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Things to Love in the New Orleans Garden District

The New Orleans Garden District is best on foot. Neither car nor bike or any other mode of transportation can satisfy how walking will. Only a stroll allows your senses the time to take in the sights and smells and let your mind wander in the matchless sensation that is uniquely New Orleans Garden District.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Great Places to Walk in New Orleans

New Orleans parks don’t get as much attention as neighborhoods like the French Quarter and Garden District, but they should because they’re spectacular. I recently spent a month in the city, eating red beans & rice, beignets, and king cake so I had a lot of walking I needed to do. Outside of the Garden District, these three parks were my favorite places to do it.

Read full story
10 comments
New Orleans, LA

Where Mardi Gras Lives All Year

Being in New Orleans during Mardi Gras is a rare thing. So not many get to experience the exceptional and unique experience of a Mardi Gras parade. Floats at Mardi Gras World are not like floats you’ve ever seen before. If you grew up anywhere else in the world as I did, your idea of a parade float probably involves paper or plastic-colored flowers shaped into semi-recognizable figures made by high school students.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy