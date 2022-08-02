Charleston, SC

Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard Ghosts

Rene Cizio

Down south, I went looking for Charleston haints and other cemetery ghosts. Haints are just southern ghosts. In the south, there are ghosts on every corner, so it’s a good place for storytelling.

In Charleston, there are the ghostly soldiers still dueling in the street, an apparition of the proprietress still in the restaurant bathroom, and a library patron who haunts his old books. There’s a great story about a famous poet, another about a female serial killer, and even one about a tragic mother. …. I’d venture to guess there isn’t a location in Charleston that doesn’t have a ghost.

And I do love a good ghost story. While visiting, I took a late-night ghost walk, a carriage ride, and a few other excursions. I talked to people in shops, when I ate in restaurants and everywhere I went. Ghost tour or not, I heard about ghosts in some way. There are many things I love about the south (the food ya’ll), but their passion for keeping stories alive is something to be admired.

Here are a few ghost stories I learned about while visiting Charleston.

GULLAH GEECHEE CHARLESTON HAINTS

Like in Savannah and other southern places I’ve visited, the ubiquitous “haint” blue paint adorned many porch ceilings, roofs, and shutters. It’s a dead giveaway that a city has a ghost fetish, and I saw a lot of haint blue in Charleston.

The Gullah Geechee people have fables of “boo hags” who take off their skin before entering a building or “riding” its victim. They say people experience real pain from the hags that can only be cured with salt and pepper. I think it’s a food thing I still don’t understand, but I’m learning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIg9n_0h269jKN00
Rene Cizio

The Gullah Geechee are descendants of African enslaved people from North Carolina to Savannah, Georgia region.

Some ha’ants or haints are spirits that enter homes at night. But, Charleston haints have weaknesses. They can’t travel over water and people can easily trick them – with blue paint. That’s why you’ll see doors, roofs, and shutters painted “haint” blue to look like water or the sky. In Charleston, this practice is attributed to the Gullah Geechee people.

They used to source the haint color from the indigo plant crops they worked, mixed with buttermilk and lime. It’s supposed to keep the haints away.

THE GHOST OF LOVE: ANNABEL LEE

One of my favorite ghost stories is about Annabel Lee –  the name may sound familiar? It’s also the title of an Edgar Allan Poe poem. I’ve heard the story told various ways while in Charleston, but it’s delightful and horrible either way. Generally, the story goes that Annabel Lee Ravenel was the daughter of one of the wealthiest families – The Ravenels. Their name is still all over the city and one very big and famous bridge. They say she had an “unworthy” lover, forbidden by her father. It’s speculated that, Poe, who was stationed in the army in Charleston at that time under an assumed name, may have been the unfit lover.

It’s said the father went to extreme lengths to keep the lovers apart, even having Poe garrisoned so he couldn’t leave the base and see his daughter. This may have inadvertently saved his life – because the girl died soon after from one of the plague diseases of the day. Spiteful to the end, her father buried her in an unmarked grave in the Unitarian Graveyard so her lover couldn’t find her. Harsh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dG3lW_0h269jKN00
Rene Cizio

I don’t know that timeline of Poe’s life lines up, so take it with a grain of salt, but it’s a fun ghost story.

Annabel Lee is the last poem Poe published. He hadn’t been in the Army in more than 20 years by then. It reads in part:

And this was the reason that, long ago,
In this kingdom by the sea,
A wind blew out of a cloud, chilling
My beautiful Annabel Lee;
So that her highborn kinsman came
And bore her away from me,
To shut her up in a sepulchre  
In this kingdom by the sea.

Now, people say they sometimes see the ghost of Annabel Lee mournfully haunting the graveyard clad in the unworn wedding dress for a planned elopement.

THE UNITARIAN GRAVEYARD

I went to the cemetery to look for Annabel, of course. The black wrought iron gate leads into a narrow – maybe 12-foot-wide alley passageway filled with tropical plants and flowers in between buildings. Nobody was in the passageway. The closeness of the buildings and the density of the plants muffled sound until the passage opened into the graveyard and a few old grey standing stones tucked in between branches and hedges and moss-covered crepe myrtle trees.

As I neared the stones, I heard a buzzing and saw millions of bees covering the ground as I drew closer. They hummed and swarmed about everything. There were so many that it was impossible to step on anything without first waving off the bees, so I didn’t crush them. I stepped carefully on the paving stones that led the way through the mossy yard filled with camellia and azalea flowers.

Undaunted, I walked around slowly and carefully, reading the old memorials, admiring the romantic fall of moss over bright flowers and old stones. At some point, near the back of the yard, the howling of the bees overcame my senses and a tremendous buzzing pulsed to the forefront. Realizing I was perhaps foolish being here alone with so many bees, I left.

THE FIRST FEMALE SERIAL KILLER: LAVINIA FISHER

The other popular ghost story is Lavinia Fisher. This one gets told a dozen different ways too, but it has the impact of being a ghost story and a serial killer story. It’s said she and her husband, John, had a house on the edge of town where they affiliated with a group of highwaymen. There, many people were robbed and disappeared, and apparently, murdered. Eventually, the couple was caught and held in the old jail for a year before being hung.

After she was hung and buried in a potter’s field behind the jail in Charleston, reports of her ghost there became regular. Then there were reports about her body being moved and her ghost being seen in different areas of the city, but the tour guides all tell different stories depending on the route they like to walk, so it’s hard to know the truth, and the records aren’t very good.

THE POOGAN’S PORCH GHOSTS

A lot of the businesses and restaurants in Charleston used to be homes. Poogan’s Porch is now a popular southern restaurant, but around 1900, it used to be lived in by Zoe St. Amand and her sister, Elizabeth. After Elizabeth died, Zoe, who often wore long, black dresses and round glasses, was unhappy and died sad and alone, missing her sister. It seems she never got over the happy time they spent together in that house because after Zoe died, she seemed to have gone back there to stay. Many restaurant visitors have reported seeing an old woman in a long black dress and glasses in the upstairs bathroom, and hotel guests across the street have seen an old woman in black in the upstairs windows.

And of course, there’s Poogan, the old pooch who the porch is named after, whom diners say they can still feel rub against their legs sometimes. He’s probably everyone’s favorite of the Charleston haints.

CHARLESTON LIBRARY GHOST

If I’m ever a ghost, this is absolutely the type of ghost I will be. It’s my favorite of all the Charleston haints. At the Charleston Library Society on King Street, anybody can pay to become a member regardless of residency – in life or death, apparently.

William Godber Hinson was a major contributor to the Charleston Library Society’s collection. He was a planter and Confederate soldier who left more than 2,000 books to the library. Still, he found them hard to part with because several people have seen the old chap. They say he’s in a heavy black coat, top hat, and a full bead rummaging through the books. The staff said they believe he’s also responsible for running the elevator at odd hours when nobody else is around. So basically, he found a way to keep all his books where he can always peruse them at his leisure – genius.

GRAVE SYMBOLS AND MEANINGS OF THE CHARLESTON HAINTS

On Meeting Street, the Circular Congregational Church has Charleston’s oldest graveyard and grave dating to 1680. Plus, some of the stones are still perfectly readable and obviously hand carved. People etched images like hourglasses, downed trees, sunken ships, and other symbols of lives cut short. This was the colonial times when things like yellow fever, malaria and plagues ran rampant. Speaking of plague and grave symbols, people have marked many of the graves with skulls and crossbones. Because grave robbing was a widespread practice, that symbol meant the deceased died of communicable disease – so don’t dig them up! Fair warning.

SUE HOWARD AND HER LOST BABY

St. Philips Church and graveyard are where Sue Howard and her baby rest, or don’t. People say these sad Charleston haints can sometimes still be seen crying over the grave where mother was buried with child. The child died at birth and the mother six days later. More than 100 years later, women are still overcome with emotion and cry at the grave. There have been pictures that appear to show a ghostly woman weeping over the grave. The overcome women get a distinct impression that she “buried her heart” in this place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37znVm_0h269jKN00
Rene Cizio

A sign on the gate outside the graveyard says, “The only ghost at St. Phillip’s is the Holy Ghost.” Touché.

These were just a few of the ghost stories and cemetery tales I heard while visiting Charleston. There are dozens more. In a southern city this old that has seen so much war and sickness, it’s endless. I barely touched on the jail; I didn’t even mention the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, powder magazine, the Pink House, Fort Sumpter, or many others. But if you like ghost stories, Charleston is a great place to find them.

My last tour ended late, and it was dark when I left St. Philips and nearing midnight; I walked alone to my van. I passed graveyard after graveyard and tried not to linger as I approached the witching hour. There was laughter in the distance, and church bells tolled. I walked rapidly across the cobblestones, the Charleston haints with me all the way.

What's your best ghost story?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# charleston# to do charleston# ghost tour# south carolina ideas# haints

Comments / 0

Published by

Solo nomad writing about travel and experiences www.middlejourney.com

Chicago, IL
1870 followers

More from Rene Cizio

Charleston, SC

Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress Gardens

In Cypress Gardens in Charleston, I realized the city has an alligator infestation. I'm exaggerating, of course, but I was surprised by how often I saw them. Aside from a few signs that say, “Beware of alligators” near watery areas, they don’t even really acknowledge it. In Louisana, finding alligators is sold as a tour, but in Charleston, they're barely mentioned.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah

It’s worth visiting the Wormsloe Historic Site for a day trip from Savannah if you like beauty, walking, and history. The site boasts one of the best Live Oak allées in the region and the ruins of the oldest standing structure in Savannah. If that’s not enough to entice you, there are also seven miles of trails to walk, hike, bike or meander.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?

Read full story
12 comments
Savannah, GA

Six Sites from a Famous Savannah Story

Before the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” few people went to Savannah, Georgia. After, everybody went. In 1993, the year before John Berendt published the book, about five million people visited Savannah. In 1995, that number increased by 50%, and by 2022 they received about 14.8 million visitors yearly. Much of it, like me, is still from the book or the subsequent movie. Even those that have never read “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” or watched the movie probably know about Savannah because of them.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Touring a "Vampire" house in New Orleans

I didn’t go to the Beauregard-Keyes House looking for vampires, but they found me there anyway. I wanted to see the house because I love old architecture and Francis Parkinson Keyes, the last owner, was an avid traveler and the author of 50 books, two I’ve read and liked, including the popular “Dinner at Antoine’s.” I didn’t even know about the vampires, but that would have sealed the deal.

Read full story
3 comments
Utah State

How I've Spent One Year as a Nomad

One year of solo travel as a nomad has seen me through many states, including Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina, and Mexico. After a year of solo travel, I’ve had some experiences and learnings worth sharing, so I’ve collected questions from some friends and readers, and here are the ones I could answer.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Things to Love in the New Orleans Garden District

The New Orleans Garden District is best on foot. Neither car nor bike or any other mode of transportation can satisfy how walking will. Only a stroll allows your senses the time to take in the sights and smells and let your mind wander in the matchless sensation that is uniquely New Orleans Garden District.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Great Places to Walk in New Orleans

New Orleans parks don’t get as much attention as neighborhoods like the French Quarter and Garden District, but they should because they’re spectacular. I recently spent a month in the city, eating red beans & rice, beignets, and king cake so I had a lot of walking I needed to do. Outside of the Garden District, these three parks were my favorite places to do it.

Read full story
10 comments
New Orleans, LA

Where Mardi Gras Lives All Year

Being in New Orleans during Mardi Gras is a rare thing. So not many get to experience the exceptional and unique experience of a Mardi Gras parade. Floats at Mardi Gras World are not like floats you’ve ever seen before. If you grew up anywhere else in the world as I did, your idea of a parade float probably involves paper or plastic-colored flowers shaped into semi-recognizable figures made by high school students.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Looking for Alligators in the New Orleans Bayou

In New Orleans, it only takes about 30 minutes to get into a swamp. I went to Jean Lafitte National Park and reserve because it is the biggest. They do great work to preserve the various sections from environmental and human deterioration.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

Inside an Old New Orleans Sugar Plantation

There are several plantation houses within about an hour’s drive from the city, and a few offer tours of the homes and enlightening history lessons. I never pass up an opportunity to explore beautiful architecture and history, so off I went.

Read full story
3 comments
Savannah, GA

Lunch at Olde Pink House in Savannah, free side of ghosts

I’ve been staying for the last month in Savannah, Georgia, and everyone told me I had to eat at The Olde Pink House. The problem is, that’s easier said than done. However, I managed an off-hours lunch spot on a weekday afternoon with some savvy planning and a few weeks’ advance notice.

Read full story
1 comments
Bisbee, AZ

Take a Western Road Trip to Artsy Bisbee, Arizona

Bisbee, Arizona is near Tombstone, but most people never visit. That's unfortunate because it is artier, less touristy, and it has a big open pit as a claim to fame, plus, a neighboring town that is a real ghost town.

Read full story
9 comments
Arizona State

Visiting America's Favorite Ghost Town

Until recently, I haven’t spent much time in the west, and I’ve got to say, ghost towns are wild. Imagine that you create an entire town, and thousands of people live and work at the mine and associated businesses. Then, one day, the mine runs dry, and everyone leaves. Boom. Ghost town. There are a lot of ghost towns in the southwest, even those that don’t officially call themselves one yet, but none are more famous than Tombstone.

Read full story
6 comments
Arizona State

Chiricahua National Monument is an Arizona Secret

About two hours east of Tucson, you’ll find one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets: Chiricahua National Monument. It’s like a small Bryce Canyon National Park, but in muted tones of grey and beige like tombstones, some speckled with green instead of variegated shades of red and orange you’ll find at Bryce. This place, though, has one big bonus: nobody goes there.

Read full story
7 comments
Arizona State

Explore the Unique Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

National parks are crowded, but national monuments, just as good, don't have nearly as many people visit them. That's what I found at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southwest Arizona when I was among only about a dozen visitors.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Seeing the Rare Lifeforms of Saguaro National Park

Tucson is a rare and beautiful place, and they have a lifeform you won't see almost anywhere else. You know a place is spectacular and unique when it has its own lifeform – the Saguaro cactus, I mean, come on! Saguaro cactus’ only grow in the Sonoran Desert – here in the United States, that means only in and around Tucson and Phoenix. A little further in any direction, and you won’t find them anymore. So, it’s an area worth exploring.

Read full story
2 comments

Photos From a Year of Solo Travel

Each year on Instagram, users share their top nine most liked photos, and these are mine, plus a bonus that should've made the list. They're all travel photos from my year traveling solo across the United States. Like my top photos from last year, most of these feature isolated, solitary landscapes.

Read full story

What's it's Like Celebrating Day of the Dead in Mexico

Celebrating Day of the Dead in Puerto Vallarta brought an unfamiliar perspective to death for me. Celebrating death is not the American way. We mourn it, curse death for it takes from us. We rage against the very idea of it. But not in Mexico. Here, death is only a part of life.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy