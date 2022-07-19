Savannah, GA

Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah

Rene Cizio

It’s worth visiting the Wormsloe Historic Site for a day trip from Savannah if you like beauty, walking, and history. The site boasts one of the best Live Oak allées in the region and the ruins of the oldest standing structure in Savannah. If that’s not enough to entice you, there are also seven miles of trails to walk, hike, bike or meander.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwcQg_0gk8DTXG00
Rene Cizio

Also known as Wormsloe Plantation, it’s a state historic site about 15 minutes outside of downtown Savannah. Here are six reasons to pay it a visit.

1 OAK ALLÉE DRIVE

As soon as you pull in, there are 400 live oak trees draped in Spanish lining both sides of the 1.5-mile driveway. It is spectacular to behold. You’ll note it’s called an “allée,” which is a garden feature meant to draw your focus in. It’s usually evenly spaced rows of trees or bushes along a long driveway or sidewalk. The row leads to a fountain or, in this case, once, a stately home. Think alley for poor folk, allée for rich. That’s how I remember.

After you enter underneath the concrete arches, there are a few parking spaces and a visitor’s information building. Pay $10 and get a map and access to the 1,000+ acres of the historic site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEq41_0gk8DTXG00
Rene Cizio

Tip: Many people get so excited about the trees they take pictures upfront. You can take better, less crowded photos at the other end of the allée looking back. (Unless you’re there at sunrise, the light is in your favor, and nobody is around anyway).

You enter the grounds by driving under the trees and through the allée. It’s a breathtaking avenue sheltered by live oaks and Spanish moss. It’s worth the trip and the $10 by itself.

2 NOBLE JONES’ WORMSLOE

The allée leads to the tabby ruins of Wormsloe, the colonial estate of Noble Jones (1702–1775). At the visitor’s center, you’ll learn that Jones was one of the first settlers to Georgia with James Oglethorpe in 1733. Jones was a humble carpenter who arrived in Georgia and the first group of settlers from England.

The British crown gave Jones a land grant for 500 acres on the Isle of Hope. It’s where he built his home and plantation. His descendants built a mansion used as a country residence. Georgia now owns most of the land, but his descendants still own the mansion and surrounding land. That’s a pretty amazing lineage.

3 VISITOR’S CENTER & MUSEUM

At the visitor’s center, you’ll be able to watch a short movie about the founding of Georgia and Nobel Jones. If you’ve made it this far, it’s worth the 14 minutes to learn about Jones and how the land you’re standing on was settled. The video is also available online to watch in advance if you don’t want to do it there.

You’ll also find a store with books, crafts, and souvenirs in the center. There’s also a small museum with artifacts unearthed at Wormsloe. Plus, they sell cheese straws, so that alone makes it worth a stop.

4 TABBY RUINS

All that remains of Jone’s original home is the tabby ruins. It is considered the oldest standing structure in Savannah. Tabby is a mixture of burnt oyster shells to create lime, mixed with water, sand, ash and broken oyster shells. You see this concrete all over the coastal south and the sidewalks of Savannah. It’s heavily textured and, in my opinion, pretty with the shells mixed in peeking out. When I was a kid, my gram’s house sidewalks were made of tiny multicolor pebbles. They had more character than the perfectly smooth but plain grey concrete you see in most places now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7Fwr_0gk8DTXG00
Rene Cizio

There isn’t much left of the house, but you can still make out most of the floor plan and see what would have been his view overlooking the Skidaway Narrows. Signage and audio recordings give more information about the home and its location.

The family graveyard is not far from the house, but the family moved the graves. Now there’s just a big memorial stone encircled by a black fence.

5 COLONIAL LIFE

Following the interpretive trail, you’ll also find the colonial life section. They’ve reconstructed a small colonial life area where you can see an old blacksmith oven and shop and a re-creation house. On some weekends, they have demonstrators in period dress to exhibit the tools and skills of 18th-century colonial Georgia life. There are raised gardens and fences made of palm fronds and plenty of signage, so you know what you’re seeing.

This section really brings to life the way that people of Jones’ time would have worked and lived. Seeing it in contrast to the surroundings will give you pause. The fact that any of them survived is a miracle.

6 HIKING TRAILS

Over seven miles of trails intersect and cross with very few people. I walked for over two hours amid the trees and marsh. I had views of Skidaway and only saw three other people. The trails are well-tended and easy to follow and include signage of a few historic sites and various war landmarks.

Overall, it’s worth the trip for just $10 and only a 15-minute drive from Savannah. You could spend as little as an hour getting there, seeing the allée and leaving, or half a day exploring the exhibits and hiking on the trails. Either way, it’s worth a visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjWlr_0gk8DTXG00
Rene Cizio

Find Wormsloe at 2600 Highway 155 SW Stockbridge, GA 30281

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wormsloe# savannah# georgia# things to do in savannah# georgia tours

Comments / 0

Published by

Solo nomad writing about travel and experiences www.middlejourney.com

Chicago, IL
1780 followers

More from Rene Cizio

New Orleans, LA

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?

Read full story
9 comments
Savannah, GA

Six Sites from a Famous Savannah Story

Before the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” few people went to Savannah, Georgia. After, everybody went. In 1993, the year before John Berendt published the book, about five million people visited Savannah. In 1995, that number increased by 50%, and by 2022 they received about 14.8 million visitors yearly. Much of it, like me, is still from the book or the subsequent movie. Even those that have never read “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” or watched the movie probably know about Savannah because of them.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Touring a "Vampire" house in New Orleans

I didn’t go to the Beauregard-Keyes House looking for vampires, but they found me there anyway. I wanted to see the house because I love old architecture and Francis Parkinson Keyes, the last owner, was an avid traveler and the author of 50 books, two I’ve read and liked, including the popular “Dinner at Antoine’s.” I didn’t even know about the vampires, but that would have sealed the deal.

Read full story
3 comments
Utah State

How I've Spent One Year as a Nomad

One year of solo travel as a nomad has seen me through many states, including Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina, and Mexico. After a year of solo travel, I’ve had some experiences and learnings worth sharing, so I’ve collected questions from some friends and readers, and here are the ones I could answer.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Things to Love in the New Orleans Garden District

The New Orleans Garden District is best on foot. Neither car nor bike or any other mode of transportation can satisfy how walking will. Only a stroll allows your senses the time to take in the sights and smells and let your mind wander in the matchless sensation that is uniquely New Orleans Garden District.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Great Places to Walk in New Orleans

New Orleans parks don’t get as much attention as neighborhoods like the French Quarter and Garden District, but they should because they’re spectacular. I recently spent a month in the city, eating red beans & rice, beignets, and king cake so I had a lot of walking I needed to do. Outside of the Garden District, these three parks were my favorite places to do it.

Read full story
10 comments
New Orleans, LA

Where Mardi Gras Lives All Year

Being in New Orleans during Mardi Gras is a rare thing. So not many get to experience the exceptional and unique experience of a Mardi Gras parade. Floats at Mardi Gras World are not like floats you’ve ever seen before. If you grew up anywhere else in the world as I did, your idea of a parade float probably involves paper or plastic-colored flowers shaped into semi-recognizable figures made by high school students.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Looking for Alligators in the New Orleans Bayou

In New Orleans, it only takes about 30 minutes to get into a swamp. I went to Jean Lafitte National Park and reserve because it is the biggest. They do great work to preserve the various sections from environmental and human deterioration.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

Inside an Old New Orleans Sugar Plantation

There are several plantation houses within about an hour’s drive from the city, and a few offer tours of the homes and enlightening history lessons. I never pass up an opportunity to explore beautiful architecture and history, so off I went.

Read full story
3 comments
Savannah, GA

Lunch at Olde Pink House in Savannah, free side of ghosts

I’ve been staying for the last month in Savannah, Georgia, and everyone told me I had to eat at The Olde Pink House. The problem is, that’s easier said than done. However, I managed an off-hours lunch spot on a weekday afternoon with some savvy planning and a few weeks’ advance notice.

Read full story
1 comments
Bisbee, AZ

Take a Western Road Trip to Artsy Bisbee, Arizona

Bisbee, Arizona is near Tombstone, but most people never visit. That's unfortunate because it is artier, less touristy, and it has a big open pit as a claim to fame, plus, a neighboring town that is a real ghost town.

Read full story
9 comments
Arizona State

Visiting America's Favorite Ghost Town

Until recently, I haven’t spent much time in the west, and I’ve got to say, ghost towns are wild. Imagine that you create an entire town, and thousands of people live and work at the mine and associated businesses. Then, one day, the mine runs dry, and everyone leaves. Boom. Ghost town. There are a lot of ghost towns in the southwest, even those that don’t officially call themselves one yet, but none are more famous than Tombstone.

Read full story
6 comments
Arizona State

Chiricahua National Monument is an Arizona Secret

About two hours east of Tucson, you’ll find one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets: Chiricahua National Monument. It’s like a small Bryce Canyon National Park, but in muted tones of grey and beige like tombstones, some speckled with green instead of variegated shades of red and orange you’ll find at Bryce. This place, though, has one big bonus: nobody goes there.

Read full story
7 comments
Arizona State

Explore the Unique Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

National parks are crowded, but national monuments, just as good, don't have nearly as many people visit them. That's what I found at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southwest Arizona when I was among only about a dozen visitors.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Seeing the Rare Lifeforms of Saguaro National Park

Tucson is a rare and beautiful place, and they have a lifeform you won't see almost anywhere else. You know a place is spectacular and unique when it has its own lifeform – the Saguaro cactus, I mean, come on! Saguaro cactus’ only grow in the Sonoran Desert – here in the United States, that means only in and around Tucson and Phoenix. A little further in any direction, and you won’t find them anymore. So, it’s an area worth exploring.

Read full story
2 comments

Photos From a Year of Solo Travel

Each year on Instagram, users share their top nine most liked photos, and these are mine, plus a bonus that should've made the list. They're all travel photos from my year traveling solo across the United States. Like my top photos from last year, most of these feature isolated, solitary landscapes.

Read full story

What's it's Like Celebrating Day of the Dead in Mexico

Celebrating Day of the Dead in Puerto Vallarta brought an unfamiliar perspective to death for me. Celebrating death is not the American way. We mourn it, curse death for it takes from us. We rage against the very idea of it. But not in Mexico. Here, death is only a part of life.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

12 Things To Do Near Carlsbad, California and San Diego

Staying in Carlsbad, California, in between San Diego and Los Angeles is a good choice for anyone who wants to explore beaches, national parks, history and nature. There’s so much to do within a few short hours that it will take you a year to attempt them all.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

A Night in Death Valley

On my way to Death Valley, there were palm trees and then Joshua Trees. After that, there was nothing except desert sage covered in dust, making everything a monotone beige. Then there wasn’t even that.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy