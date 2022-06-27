Savannah, GA

Exploring Six Sites from a Famous Savannah Story

Rene Cizio

Before the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” few people went to Savannah, Georgia. After, everybody went.

In 1993, the year before John Berendt published the book, about five million people visited Savannah. In 1995, that number increased by 50%, and by 2022 they received about 14.8 million visitors yearly. Much of it, like me, is still from the book or the subsequent movie. Even those that have never read “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” or watched the movie probably know about Savannah because of them.

Since I spent five weeks in Savannah, I decided to find out what all the hoodoo was about. There are five places and one statue in the book and movie that you can still go to or see today, so I did. Have you read the book or seen the movie?

MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL

The story is creative non-fiction (he changed names and altered the timeline of events) true crime event that happened in Savannah just before or as the author was visiting. He stayed for some time, met a cast of colorful Savannah characters (including a voodoo priestess, a con artist, a prostitute and a drag queen, to name just a few), and created a lively narrative of the city, its people, and the scandalous murder trial. His book details the trial of antique dealer Jim Williams for the shooting death of Danny Hansford. It follows the story from the pre-death of Danny to the post-death of Jim with several ironic and intriguing twists. It enthralled millions, including me. I’ve read the book and watched the movie multiple times and it never gets dull.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VyIE_0gNTUjEE00
Rene Cizio

Fun fact: The book and movie title refers to something voodoo priestess Minerva says about good and evil magic and why they must go to the cemetery at midnight.

“The half hour before midnight is for doin’ good. The half hour after midnight is for doin’ evil.”
Minerva

Here are the places I visited and things I saw related to the books you can see. But even if you’ve never read the book or watched the movie, you’ll still like to visit these places.

JONES STREET

They say it’s the prettiest street in Savannah, so it makes sense that it’s where the book’s fictional reporter John Kelso stayed too. If you can’t live in one of the big mansions on a famous Savannah square, Jones Street may be the next best thing. It’s just blocks from the famed Forsyth Park and Monterey Square – the scene of the murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yv6X2_0gNTUjEE00
Rene Cizio

Kelso stayed in a carriage house on Jones Street and you’ll see there are several of them still in active use as apartments or rentals today. In the book and movie, Mandy Nichols knocked on his door late one night to borrow ice and invited him to a party down the street. That party is where he met Joe Odom. Joe is an ex-lawyer-man and piano bar performer. He is one of many of the strange and intriguing cast of characters that intersects with Kelso while he’s in Savannah.

I would have loved to have stayed on Jones Street myself. Alas, the increase in tourism brought a rise in rents and I had to settle for a lovely little carriage house on the outskirts of downtown.

FORSYTH PARK

Modeled after the Place de la Concorde in Paris, this fountain is the centerpiece of the 30-acre park and Savannah’s most recognizable icon. It was installed in 1858 and the area around it is always bustling with activity. In the park, there are events, activities and endless streams of people strolling by to enjoy the slightly cooler breezes under the giant southern live oaks draped in Spanish moss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWtLi_0gNTUjEE00
Rene Cizio

Many scenes in the book and movie take place in the backdrop of Forsyth Park. Kelso comes across a man walking an “invisible dog” on a leash, and Williams tells him the man is paid via a will by his former employer as long as his favorite dog gets walked daily. He didn’t stipulate that the dog needed to be alive.

For me, Forsyth Park was just a place I cut through to get somewhere else because it was a beautiful path to take. Some days I walked its perimeter, admiring the historic Victorian houses that border it, stopping for coffee one the cafes inside or along the edges or sitting on a bench to people watch. There are still a lot of characters in Savannah, so it’s always a worthwhile pursuit.

CLARY’S CAFE

At the corner of Jones and Abercorn streets, this old neighborhood southern-style diner is the nostalgic kind of place you rarely find anymore. Stepping inside is like going back in time. Clary’s Café was a drugstore built in 1903 but has been a diner for many years, gauging by the 1950s décor.

Inside, there’s a grill with a window for the short-order cooks to push plates of southern food to waitresses. There are tables and a counter with stools. Kelso, staying just down the block, frequently stops at Clary’s for breakfast. He describes it as a place for locals to come and spread the day’s gossip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogftW_0gNTUjEE00
Rene Cizio

It’s here that Luther Driggers sits with flies strung on his lapel. Kelso stares at him in awe. The staff says he isn’t eating and they’re worried he might poison the water system. He never does, but it’s a fun storyline to follow.

I sidled up to the counter myself more than one morning. The waitresses always called me “hon” and “sweetie” and brought my biscuits and coffee as quickly as I could order them. My only regret is not ordering one of the homemade desserts in the pie refrigerator.

Find it at 404 Abercorn Street.

MERCER-WILLIAMS HOUSE

A few blocks away on Monterey Square stands the Mercer-Williams House, aka the scene of the crime.

In the 1970s, many of the glorious old mansions in Savannah had become delipidated and Jim Williams was one of many who worked tirelessly to restore them. He did so with the Mercer House and moved into it. There, he ran a lucrative antique business out of the carriage house. He employed Danny Hansford, a local young man, to help him with restoration work. Hansford was also said to be a part-time prostitute and both men were bisexual or gay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qIl9_0gNTUjEE00
Rene Cizio

The truth is murky, but apparently, one night, there was a quarrel and Williams said Hansford attempted to shoot him while he sat at his desk in the front office of the house. Luckily, the trigger on the gun jammed, giving Williams time to grab another gun and shoot and kill Hansford. Williams was tried for first-degree murder. He said it was self-defense. After multiple trials, he was acquitted.

Ironically, not long after, Williams died of a heart attack in nearly the exact spot where he might have if he had been shot by Hansford that day. In the end, they both died at the front of the house, one in the office and the other in the hall.

Despite the passage of time, house tours commence every half hour and still sell out regularly. Unfortunately, they don’t allow interior photos, so I have none to show. However, they used the interior of the home to film the movie and it still looks exactly the same.

Find it at 429 Bull Street.  

BONAVENTURE CEMETERY

This glorious old southern cemetery features prominently for two reasons.

1: It’s depicted on the book’s cover

2: There is a scene in the book and movie that takes place in the cemetery

In the story, Kelso and voodoo priestess Minerva, who is helping Williams conduct voodoo to win his court case, go to Bonaventure Cemetery at night by boat. They do this because the cemetery closes at dusk, but you can still reach it by water. Here, Minerva routinely performed voodoo over Hansford’s grave to vindicate Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0mgu_0gNTUjEE00
Rene Cizio

Today, the cemetery is a popular place. Groups walk amid the southern camellia, jasmine, and crepe myrtle that bloom in their season amid a drapery of Spanish moss and live oak trees. The place borders a river down a lonely stretch of road on the far side. As a taphophile, I often visit old cemeteries and I’m usually the only person around. Not so at Bonaventure. In this cemetery, guides offer tours of the old graves and magnificent statuary.

Sadly, the one statue that everyone wants to see is no longer there.

Find the cemetery at 330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA.

THE BIRD GIRL STATUE

The cover of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” is one of the most iconic and recognizable covers of its time. Bird Girl is a sculpture made in 1936 by Sylvia Shaw Judson and Jack Leigh took the book’s iconic cover photograph in Bonaventure Cemetery.

After the book’s success and the movie, directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997 and starring Kevin Spacey and John Cusack, so many people went to the cemetery to see the statue that they virtually trampled the grave. They also chipped away stone from the base she rests upon. It’s a shame because it sure would have been cool to see her where she belongs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPpRr_0gNTUjEE00
Rene Cizio

Still, I found her at the Telfair Museum, where she’s been for the last 25 years. She occupies a room upstairs in the far corner of the house. They designed the wallpaper to look like her old stomping grounds, but she isn’t fooled. Instead of the scent of warm jasmine and wild wisteria in a magical garden of delights, she has controlled air, buffed floors, and fluorescent lights. For all this, she looks supremely bored.

Find it at 207 W. York Street.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# savannah# georgia# travel# road trip# books

Comments / 0

Published by

Solo nomad writing about travel and experiences www.middlejourney.com

Chicago, IL
1632 followers

More from Rene Cizio

New Orleans, LA

Touring a "Vampire" house in New Orleans

I didn’t go to the Beauregard-Keyes House looking for vampires, but they found me there anyway. I wanted to see the house because I love old architecture and Francis Parkinson Keyes, the last owner, was an avid traveler and the author of 50 books, two I’ve read and liked, including the popular “Dinner at Antoine’s.” I didn’t even know about the vampires, but that would have sealed the deal.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

How I've Spent One Year as a Nomad

One year of solo travel as a nomad has seen me through many states, including Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina, and Mexico. After a year of solo travel, I’ve had some experiences and learnings worth sharing, so I’ve collected questions from some friends and readers, and here are the ones I could answer.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Things to Love in the New Orleans Garden District

The New Orleans Garden District is best on foot. Neither car nor bike or any other mode of transportation can satisfy how walking will. Only a stroll allows your senses the time to take in the sights and smells and let your mind wander in the matchless sensation that is uniquely New Orleans Garden District.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Great Places to Walk in New Orleans

New Orleans parks don’t get as much attention as neighborhoods like the French Quarter and Garden District, but they should because they’re spectacular. I recently spent a month in the city, eating red beans & rice, beignets, and king cake so I had a lot of walking I needed to do. Outside of the Garden District, these three parks were my favorite places to do it.

Read full story
10 comments
New Orleans, LA

Where Mardi Gras Lives All Year

Being in New Orleans during Mardi Gras is a rare thing. So not many get to experience the exceptional and unique experience of a Mardi Gras parade. Floats at Mardi Gras World are not like floats you’ve ever seen before. If you grew up anywhere else in the world as I did, your idea of a parade float probably involves paper or plastic-colored flowers shaped into semi-recognizable figures made by high school students.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Looking for Alligators in the New Orleans Bayou

In New Orleans, it only takes about 30 minutes to get into a swamp. I went to Jean Lafitte National Park and reserve because it is the biggest. They do great work to preserve the various sections from environmental and human deterioration.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Inside an Old New Orleans Sugar Plantation

There are several plantation houses within about an hour’s drive from the city, and a few offer tours of the homes and enlightening history lessons. I never pass up an opportunity to explore beautiful architecture and history, so off I went.

Read full story
3 comments
Savannah, GA

Lunch at Olde Pink House in Savannah, free side of ghosts

I’ve been staying for the last month in Savannah, Georgia, and everyone told me I had to eat at The Olde Pink House. The problem is, that’s easier said than done. However, I managed an off-hours lunch spot on a weekday afternoon with some savvy planning and a few weeks’ advance notice.

Read full story
1 comments
Bisbee, AZ

Take a Western Road Trip to Artsy Bisbee, Arizona

Bisbee, Arizona is near Tombstone, but most people never visit. That's unfortunate because it is artier, less touristy, and it has a big open pit as a claim to fame, plus, a neighboring town that is a real ghost town.

Read full story
9 comments
Arizona State

Visiting America's Favorite Ghost Town

Until recently, I haven’t spent much time in the west, and I’ve got to say, ghost towns are wild. Imagine that you create an entire town, and thousands of people live and work at the mine and associated businesses. Then, one day, the mine runs dry, and everyone leaves. Boom. Ghost town. There are a lot of ghost towns in the southwest, even those that don’t officially call themselves one yet, but none are more famous than Tombstone.

Read full story
6 comments
Arizona State

Chiricahua National Monument is an Arizona Secret

About two hours east of Tucson, you’ll find one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets: Chiricahua National Monument. It’s like a small Bryce Canyon National Park, but in muted tones of grey and beige like tombstones, some speckled with green instead of variegated shades of red and orange you’ll find at Bryce. This place, though, has one big bonus: nobody goes there.

Read full story
7 comments
Arizona State

Explore the Unique Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

National parks are crowded, but national monuments, just as good, don't have nearly as many people visit them. That's what I found at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southwest Arizona when I was among only about a dozen visitors.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Seeing the Rare Lifeforms of Saguaro National Park

Tucson is a rare and beautiful place, and they have a lifeform you won't see almost anywhere else. You know a place is spectacular and unique when it has its own lifeform – the Saguaro cactus, I mean, come on! Saguaro cactus’ only grow in the Sonoran Desert – here in the United States, that means only in and around Tucson and Phoenix. A little further in any direction, and you won’t find them anymore. So, it’s an area worth exploring.

Read full story
2 comments

Photos From a Year of Solo Travel

Each year on Instagram, users share their top nine most liked photos, and these are mine, plus a bonus that should've made the list. They're all travel photos from my year traveling solo across the United States. Like my top photos from last year, most of these feature isolated, solitary landscapes.

Read full story

What's it's Like Celebrating Day of the Dead in Mexico

Celebrating Day of the Dead in Puerto Vallarta brought an unfamiliar perspective to death for me. Celebrating death is not the American way. We mourn it, curse death for it takes from us. We rage against the very idea of it. But not in Mexico. Here, death is only a part of life.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

12 Things To Do Near Carlsbad, California and San Diego

Staying in Carlsbad, California, in between San Diego and Los Angeles is a good choice for anyone who wants to explore beaches, national parks, history and nature. There’s so much to do within a few short hours that it will take you a year to attempt them all.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

A Night in Death Valley

On my way to Death Valley, there were palm trees and then Joshua Trees. After that, there was nothing except desert sage covered in dust, making everything a monotone beige. Then there wasn’t even that.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Balboa Park is More Than the San Diego Zoo

I was looking for a place to walk for a few hours and I found Balboa Park. All I knew about it was it is where you enter the famed San Diego Zoo, but what I found was so much more intriguing.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Finding Joshua Tree Energy

They say Joshua Tree energy is real. That Joshua Tree National Park is a place of multiple energy vortices. That these strange trees that thrive in relentless desolation will balance your energy. Legend has it that Mormon pioneers named the tree after the biblical figure, Joshua. That the branches of the trees are like arms outstretched in supplication. That they guide travelers and, for this one at least, they have.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy