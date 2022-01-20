Tucson, AZ

Seeing the Rare Lifeforms of Saguaro National Park

Rene Cizio

Tucson is a rare and beautiful place, and they have a lifeform you won't see almost anywhere else. You know a place is spectacular and unique when it has its own lifeform – the Saguaro cactus, I mean, come on! Saguaro cactus’ only grow in the Sonoran Desert – here in the United States, that means only in and around Tucson and Phoenix. A little further in any direction, and you won’t find them anymore. So, it’s an area worth exploring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTJZb_0dqzonMi00
Saguaro National ParkRene Cizio

Saguaro Cactuses are an icon of the old American West. The tall tubular cactus’ stands tall and green and looks like it has two arms. Put’em up, pardner. Seeing these cacti was my reason for coming to Tucson. I’d glimpsed them briefly a few years before driving from Phoenix to Sedona, and I knew I had to come back.

You don’t have to do anything special to see the Saguaro’s while in Tucson, they’re everywhere, but still, you should go to Saguaro National Park, so you can see them in their full glory, taking over an entire desert. Just watch out for those pesky Javelinas.

The most important thing you should know about this park is that it is broken into two sections on opposite sides of town. The Rincon Mountain District is a 91,716 acres park also called Saguaro East. There you will find the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, gift shop, nature trails and other amenities common to most national parks. About 10 miles away, you’ll find the other half of the park called the Tucson Mountain District. It’s where you’ll find a lot of backcountry and desert wildlife. It’s comprised of 25,000 acres and is often called Saguaro West.

Between the two parks, there are over 150 miles of designated trails where you’ll see near millions of Saguaros giving life to the phrase “grow wild.” They are wild. Many are just tall stalks, some thick, some thin but up to 60 feet tall. A Saguaro can weigh up to 4,800 pounds. Just imagine that. These things are as big as what … a bus? If you’ve never seen one in real life, you’ll be shocked by how big they grow. I always assumed they were just taller than your average cowboy. But some are as big as six cowboys stacked up.

When you see one wide and tall with many arms, you better respect it. They grow at an exceptionally slow rate and the first arm typically doesn’t appear until between 50 and 70 years – they’re not even adults until they’re 125 years old. Those arms when they grow, don’t just grow in the classic, “hands up” formation either, they grow in all sorts of directions, making each one unique. Many, if humans don’t interfere, can live 200 years. Also, call me crazy, but I swear they have a soul. In my next life, I’m probably going to come back as a Saguaro. At least I hope so, and I hope it’s in a national park where I’ll be protected.

Javelinas

But look out for those darn Javelinas. I hiked in the parks several times, but one day, while hiking a 4-mile trail in Saguaro West, I encountered trouble.

I was enjoying the end-of-the-day hike so much. There wasn’t anyone else around (Saguaro West is much less populated) and I was walking through the trail in awe. I was so thrilled with the cactuses and the setting sun casting all the colors of a rainbow. It was so beautiful, and I couldn’t believe I was there. Then I saw some dog tracks and thought I heard a bark. After a few minutes, I saw a little blackish animal I assumed was a dog. I’m always cautious around strange dogs, so I slowed to a stop. Then I saw another animal exactly the same size and shape and then another. As my eyes focused, I realized they were pigs, not dogs! They didn’t seem to notice me, though they were only about 50 feet ahead on the same trail. Because it was that time of night when it’s hard to see I couldn’t tell if they were boars, or dangerous, so I just backed up, turned around and, once I was out of sight of them, jogged back to the trailhead. It was a quick two miles since I was already halfway through the trail. Bah!

After, I looked it up and learned they’re called Javelina and they’re not really a pig. They live in Saguaro National Park and travel in packs up to 20. They’re not immediately dangerous, but they might fight a dog, or bite a human if a mama feels the need to be aggressive with her children. So, not knowing how many of those suckers were out there I did the right thing in turning around and you should do the same if you’re lucky enough to spot them in the wild too. But I probably didn’t need to run. I wish I would have gotten a picture, but I was too scared, ha. Regardless, either section of the park is well worth a trip to see a lifeform (The Saguaros, not the little non-pigs) you won’t see anywhere else.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Saguaro# Tucson# National Park# Arizona# Hiking

Comments / 2

Published by

Digital nomad, solo traveling full time. I write about travel, adventure, universal energy, and the journey through life. Pictures on Instagram @renecizio

Chicago, IL
1324 followers

More from Rene Cizio

Arizona State

Explore the Unique Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

National parks are crowded, but national monuments, just as good, don't have nearly as many people visit them. That's what I found at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southwest Arizona when I was among only about a dozen visitors.

Read full story

Photos From a Year of Solo Travel

Each year on Instagram, users share their top nine most liked photos, and these are mine, plus a bonus that should've made the list. They're all travel photos from my year traveling solo across the United States. Like my top photos from last year, most of these feature isolated, solitary landscapes.

Read full story

What's it's Like Celebrating Day of the Dead in Mexico

Celebrating Day of the Dead in Puerto Vallarta brought an unfamiliar perspective to death for me. Celebrating death is not the American way. We mourn it, curse death for it takes from us. We rage against the very idea of it. But not in Mexico. Here, death is only a part of life.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

12 Things To Do Near Carlsbad, California and San Diego

Staying in Carlsbad, California, in between San Diego and Los Angeles is a good choice for anyone who wants to explore beaches, national parks, history and nature. There’s so much to do within a few short hours that it will take you a year to attempt them all.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

A Night in Death Valley

On my way to Death Valley, there were palm trees and then Joshua Trees. After that, there was nothing except desert sage covered in dust, making everything a monotone beige. Then there wasn’t even that.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Balboa Park is More Than the San Diego Zoo

I was looking for a place to walk for a few hours and I found Balboa Park. All I knew about it was it is where you enter the famed San Diego Zoo, but what I found was so much more intriguing.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Finding Joshua Tree Energy

They say Joshua Tree energy is real. That Joshua Tree National Park is a place of multiple energy vortices. That these strange trees that thrive in relentless desolation will balance your energy. Legend has it that Mormon pioneers named the tree after the biblical figure, Joshua. That the branches of the trees are like arms outstretched in supplication. That they guide travelers and, for this one at least, they have.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Exploring the Underwater Park in San Diego

The La Jolla sea caves In California, are part of an underwater park with a kelp forest and breeding ground for all sorts of sea creatures. They’re accessible to anyone from water, but a few can be reached by land too.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Go Back in Time in Old Town, San Diego

I stumbled upon Old Town San Diego accidentally while looking for a “Saturday Market.” It ended up being one of those delightful days filled with fun and interesting things to see and do. The best part is that I didn’t know it existed until I was there.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Steinbeck's Boyhood Home Reopens for Lunch in Salinas Valley

I read “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck in middle school and the story of Lenny and George and it never left me. I wondered a lot about Steinbeck’s Salinas Valley. Later, I read the “Grapes of Wrath,” “East of Eden,” and others. Because of these books, I felt I knew the place, though I’d never been there. That was about to change.

Read full story
California State

Visiting California's Redwood Forests While They Still Exist

Redwoods are the closest thing to immortal that we have on this Earth. On my road trip from Oregon and along the California Coast, I made frequent stops to hike along the many redwood groves and absorb the energy these immortal trees give off.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

What it's Like Becoming a Beekeeper

All those beekeeper TikTok videos I’ve been watching finally got to me, so when I saw a beekeeping class in San Jose, I was abuzz. Queen Beekeeper Allison hosted me in her bee castle in an unsuspecting subdivision in the San Jose hills. It turns out you don’t need a lot of space to be a beekeeper, just access to flowers, of which California has plenty.

Read full story
Washington State

Adventuring through a Washington State Rainforest

The Pacific Northwest is wet, so it shouldn’t have surprised me that it contains the Hoh Rainforest, but it’s just not something I expected in the USA. The Hoh Rain Forest is one of four rain forests on the Olympic Peninsula. But it is the only World Heritage Site and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. It’s also one of the most incredible places you can visit in the Pacific Northwest – a place where there are many unique places.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Woman Travels Solo on Six Month Road Trip

I’m from the Midwest, or I was until I became a nomad. Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Washington, and Oregon have been my home for the last six months. I’ve been traveling solo, living out of rented places and camping in my van on weekends. They used to say I was crazy; now they say I’m “living the dream.” Neither is wrong, but it took a lifetime to get here.

Read full story

Here's What it's Like Visiting the Site a Beloved Movie Was Filmed: Forks Washington

I’d been staying in Washington near Tacoma, hours away from Forks, Washington and there was no way I was leaving without going. What? Have you never heard of it? Perhaps you’ve heard of the book and movie named “Twilight?” Yes, I’m a total book nerd. I love going to places my favorite authors have lived or written about and this was a spot I’d been thinking of since I first read Twilight many, many years ago.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Visiting Mount Rainier and the Old Ohanapecosh Forest

I got a late start heading for Mount Rainier National Park and it threatened to derail my day, but I was able to turn it around – six hours later than expected. My troubles were self-inflicted, as they often are, and came with a lesson I must have needed.

Read full story
Washington State

What I Saw Whale Watching in Seattle, Washington

Outside my boat window on my Washington whale watching trip, dolphin after dolphin jumped from the water. I was as delighted as a child, and this was just the beginning. Early in the morning, I headed an hour from Gig Harbor toward Seattle and Pier 69 to catch a boat out to the San Juan Islands for some whale watching and island viewing.

Read full story
1 comments
Tacoma, WA

It's the Perfect Time of Year to Parasail the Harbor in Tacoma

In Gig Harbor, Washington, you can watch the parasails floating by all day, soaring high above the boats hanging from their colorful sails, like oversized ridiculous birds. I wanted to be ridiculous, so I signed up. I just didn’t think it through until it was too late.

Read full story
1 comments
Helena, MT

10 Things to See and Do in Helena, Montana

Walking around Helena, Montana, I couldn’t help but think about the kind of small town it was 100 years ago. Though, technically it’s not that small, not anymore. In my mind, as I strolled down Park street, looking up at the historic fire tower, I was envisioning it as it was it when it was founded. Not much has changed, not really.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy