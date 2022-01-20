A Touch from a Distance: Stanford Researchers Create a Device That Simulates Tactile Sensations

.

Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash

Over the last few decades, technological advances have provided us with a variety of ways to feel closer together. From faster, more efficient means of transportation to instant messaging and video calls, it's never been easier to stay connected and present in the lives of people who live far away.

But there's one crucial aspect missing in long-distant communication: touch.

Touch is important to humans on many levels. Physical touch can decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and touch deprivation is correlated with negative health outcomes, including anxiety and depression. There's even a term for lack of physical touch and the damages it can cause: skin hunger.

Currently, the available means of long-distance communication doesn't allow for touch, but Stanford researchers are looking to change that. Allison Okamura, of mechanical engineering at Stanford, and colleagues, have developed a device that's capable of simulating physical touch at the level of a haptic illusion.

The device consists of a long sleeve with eight small actuators sewn inside. Scientists manipulate the actuators in distinct patterns to give the sleeve wearer the illusion of touch.

The work is still in very early stages, and as Okamura points out to the Stanford Engineering Magazine, the device doesn't mimic social touch precisely. For now, it's only able to create a haptic illusion that can give the user the idea of touch. Researchers explain it as a "haptic emoji" that, much like a regular emoji, doesn't convey a full message, but an idea of what the sender would like to express.

For now, these haptic emojis are a sufficient first step in a work that can, in time, revolutionize long-distance communication and make us feel even closer together.