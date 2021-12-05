Bitcoin's Price Drops: Regulation, Omicron and Big Investors Cashing Out

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

Between December 3rd and 4th, Bitcoin experienced a loss in value of about 17%, plunging to about U$ 47,000 from an earlier price of around U$ 57,000.

Some of the most popular cryptocurrencies also lost value, including Ethereum (16%) and Cardano (11%).

Bitcoin is the world's best-known cryptocurrency, with a market cap of over U$ 900 billion. After the all-time high of U$ 69,000 in early November, Bitcoin price has fallen about 28%.

The explanation, as reported by Reuters, involves a combination of factors including the new coronavirus variant omicron, and investors moving their coins from digital wallets to exchanges, which can signal an intent to sell.

When big holders begin to cash out on their investments, prices can be pushed down, which seems to be what we saw between Friday night and Saturday morning. On Sunday, December 5th, Bitcoin recovered part of its value, hitting U$49,700 (+4.5%). Ethereum rose from U$3,900 to U$4,200 (+6.4%).

Last week has been volatile for markets all over the globe, with news of the spread of omicron, several countries discussing vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, and disappointing job growth in the US.

In the crypto world, the situation is even more uncertain with the expectation of testimony by executives from eight major cryptocurrency firms before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Dec. 8.

As the government moves to potentially regulate crypto and the omicron variant raises concerns over new lockdowns and restrictions, it's understandable that big holders might make a move to sell, creating a precipitous drop in an already volatile market.