Secretary Mayorkas: Majority of Undocumented Noncitizens "Not Priorities for Removal"

DHS to begin Implementation of Immigration Enforcement Priorities.

Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash

On September 30th, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas signed new Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law. On November 29th, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will begin its implementation.

According to Secretary Mayorkas, the DHS will "focus its enforcement efforts on those who pose a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security" and seek to safeguard the country "justly and humanely."

Seven pages long, the document states as a foundational principle the exercise of prosecutorial discretion, stating that "law that federal government officials have broad discretion to decide who should be subject to arrest, detainers, removal proceedings, and the execution of removal orders."

The guidelines also state that there are an estimated 11 million undocumented noncitizens currently in the United States, and admits that DHS does not have the resources to apprehend and seek the removal of every one of these noncitizens.

According to Secretary Mayorkas, as stated in the November 29th DHS press release, "in making our enforcement decisions, we will focus our efforts on the greatest threats while also recognizing that the majority of undocumented noncitizens, who have been here for many years and who have contributed positively to our country’s well-being, are not priorities for removal.”

The new DHS guidelines establish the priorities for removal as being: a) Threat to National Security; b) Threat to Public Safety; c) Threat to Border Security.

The DHS guidelines highlight concerns for civil rights, stating that "unscrupulous employers exploit their employees' immigration status and vulnerability to removal by, for example, suppressing wages, maintaining unsafe working conditions, and quashing workplace rights and activities."

The guidelines also state that "We must ensure that enforcement actions are not discriminatory and do not lead to inequitable outcomes."