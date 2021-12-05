Harvard Psychologist: Fears That Technology Is Severely Impairing Our Memory Are "Overblown"

Photo by Alex Nemo Hanse on Unsplash

Technology that was once considered groundbreaking is now an intrinsic part of our lives. If 30 years ago having a cellphone was considered a luxury of the privileged, used for emergency phone calls if at all, today most of us can't imagine spending a day without our devices. We use our cellphones to text friends, check social media, find the nearest coffee shop, take and share pictures -- and, when unavoidable, the occasional phone call.

There hardly seems to be a moment in the day where a piece of technology doesn't fit in. From using only our voice to ask home assistants to play our favorite song to using a gps to find the quickest route to work even though we've driven there a hundred times, it seems easier to resort to technology than to reframe.

But with our new lifestyle comes a new set of worries, including the concern that the use of technology is detrimental to our ability to recall.

According to Harvard psychologist Dr. Daniel L. Schacter, however, concerns that technology is crushing our ability to remember are overblown.

Dr. Schacter is the author of “The Seven Sins of Memory: How the Mind Forgets and Remembers." According to The Harvard Gazette, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the book, Dr. Schacter released an updated version, including the latest research on memory, a lot of which focuses on the impact of technology.

Dr. Schacter explains that, rather than technology directly affecting our ability to recall, we can forget anything whenever a retrieval cue is not present the moment we need it. As an example, we have the rise in cases of children forgotten in the back seat of cars just when new laws began requiring the use of child seats. According to Dr. Schacter, the car seats created a problem because the kids were no longer visible, causing parents to forget they were even in the car.

If the problem with memory are missing cues, then the problem with using technology might not be that it permanently affects our brains, but that it distracts us from paying attention to the right cues when we need them.

Dr. Schacter is also interested in researching memory distortions and why memory is not always accurate. In research psychologist Donna Rose Addis, Schacter has found that brain uses “flexible retrieval and recombination of elements of stored episodes to construct possible future episodes" but that the brain can sometimes mis-combine elements of false experiences, causing the "reinstatement of false neural patterns that can fool us into thinking that we’ve experienced an event that we have not.”