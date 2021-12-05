Britney Spears' Instagram Feed Gives Us a Glimpse of How Dark Her Last Few Years Have Been

Britney Spear's Instagram page, posted on Dec. 2nd.

On November 12th, 2021, Britney Spears's conservatorship of 14 years finally ended, and the pop star seems over the moon about it.

Her happiness reflects clearly on her Instagram feed. On the day the judge ruled in her favor, Britney posted a video of her fans celebrating outside the courthouse and wrote: "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen."

Celebrations didn't stop there, but alongside expressions of gratitude, Britney offered us a glimpse of how dark her last 14 years really have been. On November 15th, in a post featuring the image of a piece of lipstick stuck in a fork by makeup artist Vlada Mua (@vladamua), Britney wrote: "I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!"

Then, on November 30th, captioning the picture of a fireplace: "That beautiful … nice … and warm f***[edited] fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! "

The singer has been posting a lot of pictures in celebration of her birthday, on December 2nd, including pictures with fiancé Sam Asghari embarking on a trip out of the country.

But the caption that gives away most of how her last 14 years have been like has to be the one posted on the day of her birthday, where the singer states that she's not turning 40, she's turning 4, and in case "any of you haven’t HEARD … I did almost 250 shows in Las Vegas for 4 years and went out twice".

She goes on to say that she'll have to wear her "hot little dress" every night for the rest of her life to "break even for working for my family my whole life with only old songs permitted".

Britney Spears's conservatorship was set up by her father in 2008 after a series of public incidents raised concern over her mental health, including her shaving her head in front of the paparazzi, and becoming involved in a stand-off with the police for allegedly refusing to surrender her sons. (Source)

Britney has questioned her conservatorship and her father's role in it for years, especially due to his controlling tendencies. Fans of the star have long since been campaigning to end the conservatorship with the Free Britney Movement. They claimed the arrangement was exploitative of the singer.

Future performances uncertain

As of now, it's unclear if Britney will perform again. In a recent Instagram post featuring the video of a baby in a pool, she writes: "I’ve retired and am just living the life." And in another post feature the feet of an adult person next to the feet of a baby, she writes that she's thinking of having another child.

According to the New York Times, "When asked whether Ms. Spears would ever perform again, [her] lawyer added that, for the first time in years, “it’s up to her.'"

It's safe to say the loyal fans who have stood by her side all these years will be happy no matter what she decides, after all, Britney is finally free.