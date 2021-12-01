FDA: Unclear If Omicron Variant Will Require Vaccine Modification, Urges Vaccination and Boosters

Renata Gomes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeiXu_0dB4rKNn00
Photo by Braňo on Unsplash

On November 30th, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a statement on the potential impacts of the Omicron variant.

The agency warns that the work to obtain genetic information and patient samples for variants to perform the necessary tests to evaluate the impact of a variant takes time, but expects the vast majority of this work to be completed in the coming weeks.

Regarding vaccination, the FDA claims there's no conclusive information on how well the COVID-19 vaccines currently on the market will work against the omicron variant, and it's possible that these vaccines need to be modified to target that variant more specifically.

Furthermore, the FDA highlights that full vaccination with the addition of a booster shot is still the best way to prevent a COVID-19 infection and also lower the risk of serious outcomes such as hospitalization and death. The use of facemasks is also recommended to prevent the spread of omicron.

The FDA is currently working alongside federal partners, international regulators, and medical companies to address the issue, stating there are contingency plans already in place, and that it's important to pivot as the virus adapts.

The omicron variant was originally identified in Africa, but scientists are now discovering the variant was already in Europe before it appeared in the African continent.

The evolution of omicron and its impact is still an ongoing story. Dr Angelique Coetzee, the doctor who first identified omicron in South Africa, has claimed that so far patients infected with the variant have shown "extremely mild" symptoms (source).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

Sharing the latest Psychological research on Relationships, Marriage, Divorce, and other news.

452 followers

More from Renata Gomes

Bitcoin's Price Drops: Regulation, Omicron and Big Investors Cashing Out

Between December 3rd and 4th, Bitcoin experienced a loss in value of about 17%, plunging to about U$ 47,000 from an earlier price of around U$ 57,000. Some of the most popular cryptocurrencies also lost value, including Ethereum (16%) and Cardano (11%).

Read full story
2 comments

Britney Spears' Instagram Feed Gives Us a Glimpse of How Dark Her Last Few Years Have Been

Britney Spear's Instagram page, posted on Dec. 2nd. On November 12th, 2021, Britney Spears's conservatorship of 14 years finally ended, and the pop star seems over the moon about it.

Read full story

Harvard Psychologist: Fears That Technology Is Severely Impairing Our Memory Are "Overblown"

Technology that was once considered groundbreaking is now an intrinsic part of our lives. If 30 years ago having a cellphone was considered a luxury of the privileged, used for emergency phone calls if at all, today most of us can't imagine spending a day without our devices. We use our cellphones to text friends, check social media, find the nearest coffee shop, take and share pictures -- and, when unavoidable, the occasional phone call.

Read full story
4 comments

Secretary Mayorkas: Majority of Undocumented Noncitizens "Not Priorities for Removal"

DHS to begin Implementation of Immigration Enforcement Priorities. On September 30th, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas signed new Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law. On November 29th, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will begin its implementation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy