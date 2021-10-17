What You Need to Know Before You Get Your First Tattoo

Bonus tip: how it will look in 20 years really doesn't matter.

Photo by mahdi chaghari on Unsplash

I got my first tattoo ten years ago. Last week, I got two more, and since it had been so long, it felt like the first time all over again.

Like a virgin, touched by a needle for the very first time.

If you have more experience with tattoos, you’ll probably laugh, but when you’re a novice at it, it’s easy to overlook a few obvious (and important) parts of the process.

1. A tattoo is a wound

There’s an episode of Friends where Rachel and Phoebe decide to get tattoos. Rachel goes through with it, but Phoebe chickens out.

“Did you know they do it with needles?” Phoebe says, in honest shock.

“No!” Rachel exclaims in sarcasm. “Mine was licked on by kittens.”

We all know tattoos are done with needles, but when you see a perfectly healed tattoo, and you don’t have any experience getting one yourself, you run the risk of forgetting that fact.

A tattoo is a wound. The main issue here isn’t even the fact that it’s going to hurt — it is going to hurt, but you’ll forget the pain in like 2 minutes. The issue is that when you’re purposefully breaking your skin and getting your body wounded, you need to do it safely, and properly care for it afterward.

Getting a tattoo isn’t the underground, sketchy thing it once was. Now, most tattoo artists follow basic rules of safety and hygiene, but you still should make sure you’re getting your tattoo done by a responsible, respectable professional you can trust.

2. A tattoo needs time (and proper care) to heal

When I got my first tattoo, I was twenty years old and easily distracted. Although I remember taking care of it the best I could, washing it and applying the ointment the tattoo artist recommended, I didn’t pay as much attention to what I was doing or how the healing process was going as I’m doing now with the new ones. It didn’t help that the first tattoo was on my ribcage, which made it kind of hard to see how well it was healing.

This time around, I paid extra attention caring for my fresh ink, and I plan to be more careful to apply sunscreen and avoid too much sun exposure so they don’t fade too fast, something I spent the last ten years not worrying too much about.

It’s easy to only worry about the pain and forget you’ll have to care for your tattoo for two weeks to a month after you get it, and that it might mean making a few sacrifices.

Depending on the size and placement of your tattoo, you’ll have to be careful of what kinds of clothes you wear. Imagine getting a tattoo on your hip and trying to wear tight jeans two days later — not something you should do.

You’ll also have to avoid swimming in a pool and exposing it to sunlight for a few weeks, so you might want to think twice before you decide to get a tattoo during the summer.

Other steps to care for your fresh ink include avoiding heavy exercise so you don’t stretch the skin in the area, which can accidentally cause the ink to move where it shouldn't and mess up the design, and don’t scratch or pick at your tattoo, no matter how tempting it may be.

Lastly, always listen to your tattoo artist for tips on how to care for your tattoo. Besides knowing what they’re doing, chances are they’re heavily inked themselves, so they speak from first-hand experience.

3. A tattoo will change with time

Fresh ink looks amazing, but after a few years, the tattoo begins to fade and it won’t look the same.

Your body considers the ink on your skin as an enemy, so it’s constantly trying to remove it. Sunlight also breaks the ink, making it easier to be absorbed by the skin. This process changes the color of the tattoo, causing it to fade, and changes the shape as once-thin lines get wider and more blurry.

If you love tattoos, however, nothing of that matters. How your tattoo will look in twenty years shouldn’t be a concern to you. If it is, maybe… don’t… get… one? Just throwing it out there.

The point is, just as easy as it is to forget that needles and wounding your skin are involved in getting a tattoo, it’s easy to think it won’t get old and change with time. It will. Whether that bothers you or not is up to you.

4. A tattoo only has to mean something to you (or it can mean nothing at all)

I’m not the biggest fan of explaining to people what my tattoos mean. They’re mine, they mean something to me and that’s more than enough.

My first tattoo looks like a heart, but it’s not really a heart. Sometimes people see it and they’ll go, “cute, you have a heart tattoo” and I just smile and nod along.

Sometimes, I explain what it actually means.

Last week, I got my blood type tattooed on my wrist. There’s no hidden meaning to it. I was sick of forgetting my blood type and decided I didn’t want to forget it ever again, so I got it tattooed.

A lot of people will think a blood type tattoo is weird and silly, but I don’t care. That’s part of the beauty of it for me, that it doesn’t mean anything, I just wanted to get it.

Too many people will tell you to think twice before you get a tattoo, to make sure it’s something you really want so you don’t regret it later. That’s good advice, a tattoo is a big commitment and you shouldn’t take it lightly, that’s part of the reason why it took me ten years to go from my first to my second (and now third). But at the same time, when you’re sure it’s something you really want, making that decision feels quite empowering.

Besides, I won’t lie to you, it’s fun to do it just because.

Whatever you decide, take your time

It took me ten years to go from tattoo #1 to tattoo #2, then less than a week to go from #2 to #3.

It’s not that in those ten years I didn’t want to do it again, it’s just that I never felt that strongly about it.

Whatever you decide, just know you’re not in a time-crunch. It’s not a now-or-never situation, you can always do it later. Take your time, enjoy the process and wear the results with pride.