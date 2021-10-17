1940’s Self-Improvement Tips That Are Making a Comeback in the 2020s

Renata Gomes

overing the power of good posture, and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfJgE_0cTGVME900
Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

We live in an age obsessed with self-improvement.

From Instagram influencers to life coaches, from YouTubers to productivity bloggers and beyond, everyone seems to have advice on how to relate better, work smarter, and live healthier. But what’s behind this fascination with self-improvement, and is it really new?

In a sense, a lot of it is good old etiquette rules repackaged to seem like new insight. It’s the discipline and good habits of old times rebranded to appeal to a generation that grew up with barely any rules.

Take the advice Mary Stuyvesant, an etiquette and beauty consultant, used to give high school girls in the 1940s. Her videos made their way to high schools across the US, and are only one example of how teenagers at the time were educated in the rules of society.

How you look influences how you feel

In a lecture to an auditorium packed with high school girls, Mary states that it’s a misconception to say that girls attach too much importance to their appearance… because appearance really is that important. How we look influences how we feel, and how others feel about us, according to Mary. Therefore, paying special attention to how you look makes all the difference in whether you’re popular and successful or not.

In another video, surrounded by the mothers of these girls, she states that “poise is simply a state of mind, it comes as a result of confidence in the way you look.”

“Poise,” Mary concludes, “comes from good grooming.”

You’ve probably seen Mary’s tips pop up here and there, usually in the form of “dress for the job you want, not the job you have,” or “always dress for success.”

What these tips are trying to convey is that minding the way you look can influence how poised and confident you are. To back up that concept, researchers have found evidence that the way we dress does alter our mental states.

The research might have been published in 2012, but Mary Stuyvesant had already intuited it in the 1940s.

The importance of sleep

At this point in 2021, the dangers of bringing electronic devices to bed are common knowledge. There’s even a new term for good sleep practices: sleep hygiene.

These concepts make us think that distractions at bedtime are an advent of the 21st century, but as Mary warns the girls, staying up in bed writing letters or listening to records can get in the way of a good night's sleep.

“I’m all for music in its place,” Mary concedes, “but there’s a lot of sense in that old expression, ‘beauty sleep.’”

Mind your diet

Paleo, intermittent fasting, counting macros… these days, there is no shortage of dietary guides. You can take your pick.

As much as people in the 21st century seem obsessed with how we eat and why, concern with diet isn’t new.

“Beautiful skin, vitality, and glossy hair, all the things you want begin with a balanced diet,” Mary tells an avid audience of high school girls. What she considers a balanced diet isn’t that far off from what we consider to be healthy today.

Being mindful of what goes into your body might seem revolutionary when you’re counting macros or fasting for 12 to 16 hours a day, but it’s hardly a brand new concept.

Good posture makes all the difference

You might have seen warnings on how bad posture damages your health, or even how good posture improves productivity, but the advice on standing up straight and minding your back is hardly a new idea.

“Bad posture sneaks up on you,” Mary warns.

She goes on to point out other bad habits that distract from poise and charm, such as bitting your beads, biting on a pencil, twisting a pet curl, or biting your nails.

It’s the kind of advice that promotes the idea of being your own master through self-control and discipline. What inspires this kind of advice isn’t far from what inspires productivity gurus to recommend waking up early, taking cold showers, exercising routinely, and so on.

As Mary herself states, “make sure you rule your habits, don’t let your habits rule you.”

Doesn’t that sound exactly the kind of thing a 21st-century productivity guru would say?

