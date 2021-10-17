The Martyrdom of Gen Z Needs to Stop

Renata Gomes

Is it fair to label an entire generation as world saviors?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIZAB_0cTGNZAg00
Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

In the early 2000s, the eldest Millenials came of age surrounded by promise. They were the first generation of digital natives, having had access to computers and to the internet from an early age. Millennials were deemed tech-savvy, ambitious, self-confident, and determined. They were praised for having big dreams of changing the world and making an impact.

Over the years, the labels applied to Millenials acquired a less positive tone.

“Ambitious” turned into “entitled.”

“Self-confident” turned into “spoiled.”

Praise for their dreams of changing the world turned into accusations of oversensitivity. Millennials went from a promising tech-savvy generation to sensitive “snowflakes” in about a decade.

Now, it’s time for Gen Z to come of age. The eldest Gen Zers are now 25 years old, they are graduating college and pouring into the workforce in expressive numbers.

This time, Gen Z is the generation that’s supposed to save the world. In contrast to the hopeful promise Millennials used to represent, however, Gen Zers are full-on embracing not only the role of world saviors but the martyrdom they believe the role requires.

You can hear the call to martyrdom in their own words. In a story titled Gen Z is Screwed — But we can prevent the world from going down with us, Isvari writes: “We are entitled to nothing. But we are responsible for everything.”

And finally, “People are suffering and the world is suffering, but it’s our planet now. We know we’re the last chance. The endgame. The sacrifice.”

Gen Z is the sacrifice. That’s how they see themselves — and they’re receiving plenty of encouragement.

We haven’t seen their accomplishments beyond beautifully stated intentions, and we’re already condoning their martyrdom. We’re approvingly nodding at young adults and teens who cultivate a despairing view of the world based on a tribalist Us vs. Them mentality.

With Gen Z, the line between hope and self-righteousness is becoming dangerously blurry. In an opinion column in The New York Times, David Brookes writes that Millennials and Gen Z are “seething with moral passion, and rebelling against the privatization of morality so prevalent in the Boomer and Gen-X generations. […] They can be totally insufferable about it. In the upscale colleges on the coasts, Wokeness is a religious revival with its own conception of sin (privilege) and its own version of the Salem Witch Trials (online shaming).”

In their book The Coddling of the American Mind, Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt describe this Us vs. Them mentality as a schema with two boxes to fill, Victim, and Oppressor. If you don’t fit into one box, you must fit into the other, there is no middle ground. Everyone is either inherently virtuous or irredeemably bad. Gen Z has inherited that dualistic worldview from Millennials, but they seem even more determined to take it to the extreme.

If you care about the environment, if you’re concerned about people being treated fairly regardless of their skin color, and if you’d like to see more people escape poverty, you share the same fundamental values as the virtuous. But to be truly virtuous, it’s not enough to agree on a fundamental level, you must also agree with the fine print, according to which the virtuous are on a never-ending battle against the evil, and because the evil hold all the power, the virtuous are inherently Victims, and the evil, inherently Oppressors. Hence the “we are the sacrifice” mentality of Gen Zers like Isvari.

In his opinion piece, Brookes concludes that “It’s often uncomfortable and over the top, but we’re lucky to have a rebellion against boomer quietism and moral miniaturization. The young zealots may burn us all in the flames of their auto-da-fe, but it’s better than living in a society marked by loneliness and quiet despair.”

Is it, though? Loneliness and quiet despair aren’t markers of a great society, but neither is giving any kind of zealots free-range to erect pyres and arbitrarily decide who gets to burn in them.

Gen Zers, like other generations before them, are searching for purpose. Their youthful energy leads them to embrace several causes with a burning passion. But while passion is a feature of youth, it is only admirable as long as it doesn’t blind one to the nuances of life or leads one to forgo thoughtful debate in the name of championing dogmatic beliefs.

We’re doing Gen Z no favors by condoning their martyrdom. We’re doing them no favors by applauding a tribalist mentality that rigidly splits the world between Victim and Oppressor, leading to feelings of hopelessness and despair, but above all, leading to an all-or-nothing mindset in which life can be boiled down to an eternal struggle between good and evil.

We must not confuse hope and good intentions with self-righteousness and the normalization of a zealot mindset.

Finding purpose in life is challenging regardless of generation, and many generations before Gen Z have had to come to terms with how their hopeful beginnings gave way to harsh criticism over the years.

The Baby Boomers were the generation that protested against the war in Vietnam and promoted peace in the Summer of Love, but ended up blamed for wrecking the US economy, promoting war, and just overall being awful.

The Millennials were the tech-savvy generation that was going to “change the world,” but ended up accused of entitlement, narcissism, and overall political apathy.

So far, Gen Z is still in the promise phase, we don’t know how that promise will turn out in ten/twenty years from now, but one thing is certain, the higher the pedestal we erect to place our “savior” Gen Zers, the harder will be their fall when self-righteous idealism finally comes face-to-face with reality.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 372

Published by

Sharing the latest Psychological research on Relationships, Marriage, and Divorce.

407 followers

More from Renata Gomes

The Third Season of Netflix's "You" Is Taking on Anti-Vaxxers

And teaching us valuable lessons about vaccines and covid (spoilers ahead). The third season of Netflix’s hit series You is the first time I’ve seen a show openly mention Covid.

Read full story
9 comments

What You Need to Know Before You Get Your First Tattoo

Bonus tip: how it will look in 20 years really doesn't matter. I got my first tattoo ten years ago. Last week, I got two more, and since it had been so long, it felt like the first time all over again.

Read full story

Dirty Makeup Brushes Can Damage Your Skin

Because you know they’re hella dirty. I’m sure you wash your face very diligently every night. Perhaps right after you’ve taken off your makeup, if you wear any. It’s possible you’ve bought one or two expensive products to treat your skin like it deserves to be treated, perhaps with the hopes of some anti-aging effect, or perhaps to avoid that annoying adult acne that just won’t leave you alone.

Read full story

1940’s Self-Improvement Tips That Are Making a Comeback in the 2020s

We live in an age obsessed with self-improvement. From Instagram influencers to life coaches, from YouTubers to productivity bloggers and beyond, everyone seems to have advice on how to relate better, work smarter, and live healthier. But what’s behind this fascination with self-improvement, and is it really new?

Read full story

A Good Relationship Requires Nurturing

First step: never take your partner for granted. In a long-term committed relationship, it’s easy to get distracted and lose sight of what matters. It’s easy to fall into a routine that includes taking care of yourself but not necessarily of the relationship.

Read full story

What Are Your Chances of Divorce If You Live Together Before Marriage?

Is “test-driving” the relationship dangerous for its long-term future, or is that a myth?. Living with a romantic partner without being married is no longer the taboo it once was.In fact,“cohabitation has increased by nearly 900 percent over the last 50 years,” and hardly anyone bats an eye anymore.

Read full story
9 comments

What Your Recently Divorced Friend Doesn't Want to Hear

What not to say, and how to actually help. So your friend is getting a divorce. They come to you with the news, a bit (or extremely) shell-shocked themselves and looking for sympathy and possibly a shoulder to cry on.

Read full story
2 comments

Send a Letter to Your Ex to Find Closure After a Breakup

How to tell if it’s a good idea. After a breakup, emotions run high. At first, you might be stunned, and it’s only after reality sinks in that other emotions are allowed to surface.

Read full story
1 comments

Choosing Broken People to "Fix" Might Be a Sign of Codependency

Take a look at your current and past relationships and see if you can spot a pattern. Are you always on high alert to your partner’s problems, often undermining their own agency as you jump to the rescue before they can properly react?

Read full story

Why Are Men so Often Blindsided by Divorce?

She’s been miserable for years. He thinks everything’s fine. In the US, women ask for about two-thirds of all divorces. Ask any marriage counselor or divorce attorneywith at least a couple of years of experience and they’re likely to tell you the men often don’t see it coming.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy