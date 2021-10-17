The Martyrdom of Gen Z Needs to Stop

Is it fair to label an entire generation as world saviors?

In the early 2000s, the eldest Millenials came of age surrounded by promise. They were the first generation of digital natives, having had access to computers and to the internet from an early age. Millennials were deemed tech-savvy, ambitious, self-confident, and determined. They were praised for having big dreams of changing the world and making an impact.

Over the years, the labels applied to Millenials acquired a less positive tone.

“Ambitious” turned into “entitled.”

“Self-confident” turned into “spoiled.”

Praise for their dreams of changing the world turned into accusations of oversensitivity. Millennials went from a promising tech-savvy generation to sensitive “snowflakes” in about a decade.

Now, it’s time for Gen Z to come of age. The eldest Gen Zers are now 25 years old, they are graduating college and pouring into the workforce in expressive numbers.

This time, Gen Z is the generation that’s supposed to save the world. In contrast to the hopeful promise Millennials used to represent, however, Gen Zers are full-on embracing not only the role of world saviors but the martyrdom they believe the role requires.

You can hear the call to martyrdom in their own words. In a story titled Gen Z is Screwed — But we can prevent the world from going down with us, Isvari writes: “We are entitled to nothing. But we are responsible for everything.”

And finally, “People are suffering and the world is suffering, but it’s our planet now. We know we’re the last chance. The endgame. The sacrifice.”

Gen Z is the sacrifice. That’s how they see themselves — and they’re receiving plenty of encouragement.

We haven’t seen their accomplishments beyond beautifully stated intentions, and we’re already condoning their martyrdom. We’re approvingly nodding at young adults and teens who cultivate a despairing view of the world based on a tribalist Us vs. Them mentality.

With Gen Z, the line between hope and self-righteousness is becoming dangerously blurry. In an opinion column in The New York Times , David Brookes writes that Millennials and Gen Z are “seething with moral passion, and rebelling against the privatization of morality so prevalent in the Boomer and Gen-X generations. […] They can be totally insufferable about it. In the upscale colleges on the coasts, Wokeness is a religious revival with its own conception of sin (privilege) and its own version of the Salem Witch Trials (online shaming).”

In their book The Coddling of the American Mind, Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt describe this Us vs. Them mentality as a schema with two boxes to fill, Victim, and Oppressor. If you don’t fit into one box, you must fit into the other, there is no middle ground. Everyone is either inherently virtuous or irredeemably bad. Gen Z has inherited that dualistic worldview from Millennials, but they seem even more determined to take it to the extreme.

If you care about the environment, if you’re concerned about people being treated fairly regardless of their skin color, and if you’d like to see more people escape poverty, you share the same fundamental values as the virtuous. But to be truly virtuous, it’s not enough to agree on a fundamental level, you must also agree with the fine print, according to which the virtuous are on a never-ending battle against the evil, and because the evil hold all the power, the virtuous are inherently Victims, and the evil, inherently Oppressors. Hence the “we are the sacrifice” mentality of Gen Zers like Isvari.

In his opinion piece, Brookes concludes that “It’s often uncomfortable and over the top, but we’re lucky to have a rebellion against boomer quietism and moral miniaturization. The young zealots may burn us all in the flames of their auto-da-fe, but it’s better than living in a society marked by loneliness and quiet despair.”

Is it, though? Loneliness and quiet despair aren’t markers of a great society, but neither is giving any kind of zealots free-range to erect pyres and arbitrarily decide who gets to burn in them.

Gen Zers, like other generations before them, are searching for purpose. Their youthful energy leads them to embrace several causes with a burning passion. But while passion is a feature of youth, it is only admirable as long as it doesn’t blind one to the nuances of life or leads one to forgo thoughtful debate in the name of championing dogmatic beliefs.

We’re doing Gen Z no favors by condoning their martyrdom. We’re doing them no favors by applauding a tribalist mentality that rigidly splits the world between Victim and Oppressor, leading to feelings of hopelessness and despair, but above all, leading to an all-or-nothing mindset in which life can be boiled down to an eternal struggle between good and evil.

We must not confuse hope and good intentions with self-righteousness and the normalization of a zealot mindset.

Finding purpose in life is challenging regardless of generation, and many generations before Gen Z have had to come to terms with how their hopeful beginnings gave way to harsh criticism over the years.

The Baby Boomers were the generation that protested against the war in Vietnam and promoted peace in the Summer of Love, but ended up blamed for wrecking the US economy, promoting war , and just overall being awful.

The Millennials were the tech-savvy generation that was going to “change the world,” but ended up accused of entitlement, narcissism, and overall political apathy.

So far, Gen Z is still in the promise phase, we don’t know how that promise will turn out in ten/twenty years from now, but one thing is certain, the higher the pedestal we erect to place our “savior” Gen Zers, the harder will be their fall when self-righteous idealism finally comes face-to-face with reality.