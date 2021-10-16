What Are Your Chances of Divorce If You Live Together Before Marriage?

Is “test-driving” the relationship dangerous for its long-term future, or is that a myth?

Photo by Andre Jackson on Unsplash

Living with a romantic partner without being married is no longer the taboo it once was. In fact, “cohabitation has increased by nearly 900 percent over the last 50 years,” and hardly anyone bats an eye anymore.

Now, you don’t have to think twice before packing your stuff up in boxes, schlepping them over to either one of your places (or a neutral territory you jointly signed for), and beginning the process of trying to figure out if your relationship can survive the change.

For a lot of people, little thought seems to be involved in the process, at least as far as what the move means for the long-term future of the relationship. Apparently, you don’t even have to go as far as figuring out if your partner wants to have kids or not before moving in together. After you’re already sharing the bills and some Ikea furniture you assembled together, you can just make a joke about how having an adopted puppy is like having a baby and hope for the best.

Fingers crossed.

In pop culture, couples move in together without a second thought all the time. Mirroring real life, the choice to move in is generally driven by either an immediate need or simply for the sake of convenience. Sometimes there’s a forever down the road, but not always.

(Spoilers of some really old series).

In Sex and the City (1998–2004), Carrie decides to move in with Aidan and finds the transition into life under the same roof to be anything but smooth. Besides issues with closet space, they move in together without discussing what it means for their relationship, only to later break up when Carrie can’t bring herself to marry Aidan.

In Friends (1994–2004), Monica and Chandler move in together because of a genuine desire to share a home. They later get married.

For many couples, rather than being a clear step towards marriage, cohabitation is about figuring out if you do want to stay together in the long run or not. It’s not about planning for the future, it’s about enjoying the moment and figuring things out on the go.

This figure-it-out-as-you-go mindset has its advantages and its drawbacks. For decades, it’s been broadly advertised that cohabitation before marriage is linked to a higher rate of divorce. Since recent studies have brought new questions to light, researchers are not so sure about what cohabitation means to the long-term success of a relationship.

The concept of what makes a relationship successful is up for debate. One can argue that a relationship that helps you accomplish a developmental task is a successful one, regardless of the level of commitment or how long it lasts. For the sake of argument, however, let’s consider a successful relationship to be long-term marriage.

The original argument that cohabitation is linked to a higher rate of divorce originates from a 1992 study by researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Subsequent studies have tried to investigate the reasons for that correlation, but the more researchers look into the data, the less they agree on what it means.

In 2018, two separate studies that looked at virtually the same set of data reached opposite conclusions. A study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family concluded that “couples who lived together before marriage had a lower divorce rate in their first year of marriage, but had a higher divorce rate after five years.” Meanwhile, the Council on Contemporary Families published concluded the opposite: premarital cohabitation seems to make couples less likely to divorce.

If researchers can’t agree on the consequences of cohabitation on the long-term success of a marriage, how are you supposed to gauge the risks of such a move to your own relationship?

It helps to understand the two biggest challenges to these kinds of studies: the time it takes to gather a good amount of data on marriage trends (decades), which means that, by the time they’re published, these studies reflect the habits and trends of couples who got together two decades ago or more, not of couples who are getting together now; and the researchers own biases on the subject.

It also helps to notice how the age at which a couple makes their first big commitment (whether cohabitation or marriage) says a lot more about their chances of staying together than the simple dichotomy of cohabitation/marriage. What is the magic age researchers have discovered decreases your chances of divorce? 23. If you get together with your partner before you’re 23, your chances of splitting up are much higher.

Perhaps the right questions to ask before deciding to move in with your partner are less about research and odds, and more about what are your expectations for the move.

Moving in together without clearly defining what it means for your relationship can be a recipe for disaster. Is the move a step towards a bigger commitment, or is it a decision based on immediate passion? Is it a test drive for marriage, or is it simply convenient to share a home instead of negotiating whose place are you sleeping in tonight?

It’s important to have both your expectations clearly stated. If one partner sees living together as just living together, and the other sees living together as a step towards marriage, you can bet there’s going to be trouble down the line.

The partner who doesn’t see living together as a step towards marriage (and doesn’t define their expectations early on) can end up in a situation where, a couple of years into cohabitation, they notice their partner wants to get married and think, “I’ve come this far. We’re already living together. Breaking up would be too much work.” The reluctant partner yields to the pressure, agrees to marriage, only to get a divorce another couple of years down the road since marriage was never what they really wanted.

Regardless if the end goal is marriage or if you’re living together for convenience, the best relationships are based on open dialog and clear expectations. Going with the flow and not stating what you want may work in the end, but it’s a gamble. Are you sure you’re the betting type?