Dirty Makeup Brushes Can Damage Your Skin

Renata Gomes

Because you know they’re hella dirty.

Photo by Edz Norton on Unsplash
Photo by Edz Norton on Unsplash

I’m sure you wash your face very diligently every night. Perhaps right after you’ve taken off your makeup, if you wear any.

It’s possible you’ve bought one or two expensive products to treat your skin like it deserves to be treated, perhaps with the hopes of some anti-aging effect, or perhaps to avoid that annoying adult acne that just won’t leave you alone.

Or perhaps simply because you love the feel of clean, fresh, and hydrated skin right before bedtime.

But if you take such good care of your face, why don’t you do the same for what goes on your face? Be honest, when was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? Two weeks? Three? A month?

Do you even remember?

Whether you put on a full face of makeup every day or only on special occasions, your brushes are bound to get dirty — and not washing dirty brushes leads to stiff, caked-up bristles full of bacteria. Yikes.

But you probably already know that.

I’m sure you know how dirty makeup brushes and sponges collect the excess product that doesn’t go on on your face, dead skin cells, and bacteria. The dirt goes from your face to your makeup, then back to your face.

Again. And again. And again.

Ew.

(That might be why you continue to break out even after having tried everything, FYI.)

Besides, dirty makeup brushes have stiffer bristles that make the actual application and blending process more difficult than it needs to be.

Come on, now. You’re a grown woman. You don’t have casual sex without protection, you have a savings account with actual money in it, and you’ve managed to simplify your wardrobe to a semi-minimalist, top quality, stylish fashion selection that perfectly encapsulates the essence of You. (It’s not a capsule wardrobe because let’s face it, 30 items are nowhere near enough, but you’re proud of yourself.)

But somehow, washing your makeup brushes is the one thing that slips through the cracks. It’s the one thing you swear you’re going to do on Sunday, but then on Sunday it rains, you curl up on the couch with popcorn and a movie, and you completely forget.

Or you grab the damn brushes, take them to the sink, but then you look at the clock and realize that, by the time you’re finished, there’s no way they’ll be dry in time for you to get your makeup on before work the next morning. So you postpone the cleaning to some time between next week and the next time you happen to remember.

Well, I’m here to tell you this is the next time you remember. I’m reminding you right now, no more excuses.

After all, how often should you wash your makeup brushes? The American Academy of Dermatology Association says every 7 to 10 days.

I’m sure you must know, but there are specific products designed to wash makeup brushes. Gentle shampoo or clarifying shampoo also works well. You can use a cleaning mat or another textured surface to help you with the cleaning. Mine is nothing but the hook side of a piece of velcro, it works really well. After you’ve soaked the tip of the brush in water and added the brush cleaner, simply swirl the tip of the brush on the textured surface, then rinse until the water runs clear.

Remember to never let the water sip through the brush head and into the handle, since this causes the glue to loosen and the brush to fall apart. Always dry your brushes either upside down or laying on a surface with the heads slightly tilted downwards.

Grown-ass women don’t let their makeup brushes fall apart from improper care, period.

Now that you’ve got to the end of this piece, what are you waiting for? Get on washing. You can thank me later.

