The Tragedy of Slain Computer Guru Lance Herndon

Lance Herndon was found dead after breaking up with a bitter lover. Photo by Oxygen Network

Lance Herndon was a 41-year-old computer consulting company owner who worked his way up the ladder in the tech industry. His socialite status became known in Atlanta due to his interactions with local professionals at parties and business-related events. He also associated with politicians, establishing popularity as a notable entrepreneur.

Along with Lance’s successful business establishment and popular socialite status came attention from women. One woman who stood out was Dionne Baugh–a MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) executive secretary who thrived in her career and was satisfied with married life and motherhood. She was also highly regarded due to her success at only 27 years old.

Dionne met Lance in the Spring of 1996 and maintained an intimate relationship with him despite her marriage. However, she discovered she was only one of the few women he was dating. Lance refused to settle down after she demanded that he end his other relationships.

Dissatisfied with sharing Lance with other women, Dionne began following him to various locations and kept track of his time away from home and his office. She caught him on a date with her rival Kathi Collins and was angry that he was cheating. While unfaithful to her husband, Shaun Nelson, an Air Jamaica pilot, Dionne couldn’t handle Lance’s refusal of commitment. She was jealous that other women were spending time with him but arrogant about her deception.

Lance grew tired of Dionne’s possessive behavior and could no longer tolerate her jealousy. On the other hand, Dionne knew Lance wasn’t committed to her, which fueled her downward spiral and obsession. Lance filed a restraining order against Dionne and didn’t hesitate to tell his friends about his decision.

Dionne Baugh Photo by Oxygen Network

Shaun was suspicious about the affair, but Dionne dismissed Lance as a close friend and business mentor. He didn't believe her and his suspicion was confirmed when he saw a new Mercedes parked on their property. The car was a gift from Lance, but it was only one of many expensive items she received from him.

On August 9, 1996, Dionne met with Lance hoping to change his mind about the trespassing charge he filed against her. They spent the night together, but the mood turned violent when Dionne attacked Lance. She fled the scene without drawing attention, and no witnesses came forward with claims of unusual noises or activity around Lance’s residence.

After Lance’s office phone went unanswered and his employees reported his absence, his mother visited his Roswell, Georgia home and found him deceased in his bed. She tried to revive him, but her attempts were unsuccessful, and she called the police.

Lance was divorced at the time of his death, but he designated his ex-wife as his primary life insurance beneficiary. Whether Dionne knew about the policy is unknown, but she used Lance's credit card.

Detectives gathered enough evidence against Dionne to charge her with murder and arrested her in 1998. Her fingerprints were a significant connection to her because they were on the weapon.

Dionne was unremorseful about the murder and appeared unconcerned about the verdict during her trial. She was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and received a ten-year sentence. However, she was released in 2011 after serving all of her time. Although her whereabouts were unknown after her parole, she has remained private, choosing to stay out of the spotlight and away from Roswell.