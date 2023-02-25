A Rotten Stench Overwhelms Harrison Township Residents

Harrison residents are tired of the foul odor that reeks throughout the town. Photo by Town of Harrison

A mysterious stench lingers in Harrison and extends toward other areas in Hudson County. Residents complain about its pungency, which disturbs their daily activities and drives some visitors away.

The odor is often compared to rotten eggs or sulfur, causing residents to cover their noses or close windows. No one seems to know its source, but it stops people in their tracks when it emerges. Whether it contains toxins or hazardous chemicals, health risks are unknown. However, reports of side effects such as nausea and headaches have surfaced.

Since the 1960s, residents have caught an unexpected whiff of the awful aroma. They smell it during the day or at night, but it remains for several minutes and then fades gradually.

Some residents believe the township’s old industrial remnants are to blame due to suspicions they left a disgusting mark too overpowering to ignore. While Harrison has undergone massive renovations within the past five years, the odor is still noticeable, despite new property developments and cosmetic changes.

In a nj.com article published in February 2019, Kearny mayor Al Santos claimed the Keegan Landfill is the reason for the strong scent affecting nearby cities. However, not everyone agrees; some Harrison residents believe local officials should investigate the ongoing issue further.

Residents say the smell worsens during the summer due to warmer temperatures. Some even resort to wearing masks as a preventive measure to avoid inhalation. On the other hand, they find slight relief during the winter when the stench is less harsh during colder months.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection inspectors confirmed the horrible egg smell but could not locate its source at the landfill. However, they also noted the stink is recognizable as hydrogen sulfide. The colorless gas is usually pungent due to a bacterial breakdown of various materials. At a low level, the chemical compound is non-lethal. Still, it can be dangerous at a moderate level, intensifying severe health issues such as asthma and eye damage.

In July 2020, the landfill closed permanently after a supreme court ruling, but the smell continues traveling through the air. Local officials and the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority submitted a closure plan to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. They attempted to reopen the case but were unsuccessful.

The closure still doesn’t satisfy Harrison Township residents, who believe the issue is far from over. As long as the stench exists, they still fear for their health and anticipate officials knocking on their doors demanding they relocate. They also believe the issue goes far deeper than the landfill.

No local evidence exists that anyone has ever died from hydrogen sulfide exposure without pre-existing health conditions. However, until officials resolve the problem, residents expect to continue living with the nasty stench for an undetermined period.