A Photographer's Last Journey: The Murder of Michele Wallace

Professional photographer Michele Wallace crossed paths with a murderous predator and disappeared without a trace. Photo by Michele Wallace/Self Portrait

Michele Wallace was born to George Sr. and Margaret Wallace in Chicago, Illinois, in 1949. As a teen, she developed an interest in photography and often took photos of areas and people around the city. After she graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School, she left home to attend Utah State College but dropped out after only two years and moved to Gunnison, Colorado, in early 1974.

While traveling in the city, Michele met Roy Allan Melanson, a drifter who hailed from Texas and survived by using people for his benefit. He was also a compulsive liar and master manipulator who gained trust due to his friendly demeanor. On the other hand, he portrayed a façade that allowed him to commit crimes against his unsuspecting victims. Little did Michele know she crossed paths with a career criminal who would become her killer.

Roy had an extensive criminal record which included murder, sexual assaults, and burglary. Since he was transient, he could commit his crimes and move on without detection. He was also intimidating due to his stature, piercing glare, and large hands. However, Michele likely didn’t suspect she was in danger upon meeting Roy because his predatory background was unknown to her.

Roy Melanson in an undated mugshot. Photo by The Colorado Police Department

When Michelle failed to contact her family after one week, they feared she was kidnapped or a victim of foul play. She called her mother and father nearly every day. Therefore, her lack of communication was unusual.

During an investigation into Michele’s disappearance, Chris Matthews, a rancher, recognized Michele from a previous encounter. He remembered her car, a red Mazda Volkswagen, and provided details about the day he and Roy crossed paths with her:

Roy started a conversation with Chris in the Columbine Bar. Chris needed a ride, and Roy also claimed he needed one because his truck was experiencing mechanical issues. Chris was surprised because Roy didn’t have a vehicle. However, Michele drove both men to their destinations.

After Michele dropped Matthews off, she continued driving while Melanson and Okie remained in the car. Her family never heard from her or saw her again.

In September 1974, Roy was arrested in Pueblo, Colorado, while parked in front of a local high school. When a detective searched his car, he found Michele’s Mazda registration and car key. He also retrieved a pawn shop ticket detailing Michele's professional camera and accessories and a roll of film, including shots of local Gunnison residents and Okie. Also, there were several personal photos; one displayed Roy and a young, unidentified woman who sat in the background.

In June 1979, a married couple and their friends found a pair of sun-bleached braided ponytails less than a mile from their cabin in Gunnison. Ironically, Michele wore a similar hairstyle often, and a forensic examination confirmed the ponytails belonged to her.

In 1992, Necro search workers discovered Michele's skeletal remains on a mountain incline. Her body was likely thrown and landed in a specific area, remaining undetected for over two decades. One crucial part the workers noticed was a sun-bleached human skull with a gold tooth attached. Twenty years earlier, Michele’s father informed the police that she had a similar tooth due to extensive dental work. A police report included his revelation, and it helped workers determine the skull belonged to Michele.

Roy was serving a prison sentence for burglary during the discovery. He was extradited to Colorado to stand trial for Michele’s murder.

Due to compelling evidence presented in court, Roy received a first-degree murder conviction. His arrogance also helped the judge rule against him, especially despite his choice to attend his trial via closed-circuit television.

Roy also submitted his DNA for another test and was connected to two other murders and a rape:

In 1988, Charlotte Sauerwin was raped, beaten, strangled, and slashed across her throat. A forensic analyst tested one of her socks and found semen, indicating her killer ejaculated during her murder.

Anita Andrews, a former beauty queen, was found dead on her family's lounge floor in July 1974. She had been raped, strangled, and also slashed. Before her murder, a man stood outside alone while acting suspiciously. While Anita cleaned and prepared to close the lounge for the night, he was the only other individual in the area.

From left to Right: Anita Fagani Andrews, Charlotte Sauerwin Photo by The Fagani Family/The Sauerwin

Roy brutally raped Katherine O. in August 1972. The encounter started when he offered to help change her flat tire and attacked her. She defended herself against his aggressive advances until he punched her in the face and sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

Although a forensic test linked Roy’s DNA to the murders and rapes in 2017, he never faced a trial due to his older age. He maintained his innocence and never held himself accountable for his crimes before his death in 2020.