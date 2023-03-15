New York City, NY

Opinion: The NYPD Needs About 500 Woman Like Annette

Remington Write

Annette is the woman for the job

We heard her before we saw her. The driver re-opened the door and she bounded onto the bus.

I know Annette from around the neighborhood. We say hi and ask how things are going. No idea where she lives but then again she probably doesn't know where I live. I do know I have seen more than one unlucky — or foolish — person who got on her wrong side. I’m always glad that she smiles and seems happy to see me. I plan to keep things friendly like that.

At the next stop, a slumped down little guy with his face partially covered by his hoodie and a paper mask over his mouth got on and brought his music with him.

Annette was standing nearby, swiping on her phone when he got on.

As soon as he settled in with his smartphone megaphoning the music, she stopped with her phone and fixed him with a look. Didn’t say anything. Just looked.

“What?! What are you lookin’ at?”

“Use your earphones. No one on this bus wants to hear your music.”

If our music-loving new friend had been smart, he would have found those earphones toot sweet and we would have all enjoyed a nice peaceful ride over to Broadway. You can see where this is going though, right?

His ploy to gain Annette’s sympathy by telling her that he’s homeless and just trying to keep himself together fell flat.

“Yeah, well, we still don’t want to hear your music. Put in your earphones.”

Similarly, his next bid for understanding by claiming to just be a “child of God” also got batted aside when Annette noted that everyone on this bus was also a child of God who didn’t want to have to listen to this child of God’s music.

“Put in your earphones.”

Now the music-lover decided to go for belligerence. Big mistake.

“You do not want to see my wrath!” Annette now turned to face the unfortunate child of God with eyes flashing. The rest of us children of God sat there hoping that this music-lover wasn’t also a gun-lover. Everyone was watching this drama unfold now.

Annette repeated the warning a little more loudly to get her point across.

Music-loving dummy did not take the hint. I was sitting in the next seat and could have warned him that this was not the smart move to make. I did not.

What followed was loud, profane, and ultimately not anything that helped the child of God’s position. Annette was louder, bigger, and had loads of righteous fury on her side all backed by the silent support of everyone on the bus. By now, the music lover was unable to get more than a word out before Annette shut him down.

Put your earphones in. No one wants to hear your music!”

The poor homeless guy was left with only one not-so-logical response (because the logical move of either turning the music off or using ear phones clearly was not going to happen).

He called 911.

Yes, friends, there he went telling the probably confused dispatcher at 911 that there was a woman on the bus who was calling him names and yelling at him. At least by now he did have to turn off the music in order to place the call so we had that bit of relief. Just as he was telling the dispatcher the number of the bus, we reached Amsterdam Avenue and Annette grinned as she got off the bus with a wave.

As the bus approached Broadway, we heard him telling the dispatcher to never mind. That the mean woman who had been yelling at him was no longer on the bus.

In my private fantasy of how cities like New York should be run there is a special squad of Annettes on subways and buses and in stores. They don’t need guns. They have all the weaponry they need to shut down fare-jumpers, boneheads with loud music no else wants to hear, and even showtime performers. Kind of like how my Mom could shut the four of us down with a look from across the room.

A woman of Annette’s skill level can shut these pains in our collective butts down with that look.

These women would surely do a more effective job of maintaining a good quality of public life for all of us than do New York’s finest who seem to spend most of their time on subway platforms noodling around on their smartphones.

Thank you, Annette, and here's a heartfelt word to all you music-loving children of God who think it’s ok to inflict your music or your shouted telephone conversations on your fellow passengers: beware. At any point, an Annette could board the bus or train and she will shut you down.

We, your fellow New Yorkers, cheer her every time.

