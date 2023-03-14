New York City Apparently Now Has Two Seasons

What used to be winter and an increasingly dystopian summer

February forsythia Photo by Tammy Remington

My fondness for those epic winters in Cleveland of the 1970s bears a striking resemblance to the famous aphorism that I just discovered is not attributable to Dorothy Parker . Someone before Dorothy said "I hate writing but love having written". It may have been a complete nightmare to live through those years of bitter cold and deep snow, ah, but the memories are fabulous.

Seeing I-71 completely shut down with dozens of white humps that were abandoned cars. Classic. Avoiding the 80 mph winds by scooting on my butt around the corner of the building to get to the door of the upholstery shop we lived above to use their phone to call in to work.

Nope, didn’t make it that day or the next if memory serves.

We spent the day under the covers in bed because it was so cold in that drafty $100-a-month apartment even with towels tucked into window sills and under doorways. And, yes, we stayed drunk. Good times.

Sorry to say, Cleveland millennials, you’ll probably never see Lake Erie completely freeze over. And sorrier to say that Put-in-Bay may have seen its last ice fishing season.

After 328 days, New York City finally had its first measurable snow at the end of February. Less than half an inch and it made the news .

That's the extent of this year's snowfall totals in New York City Photo by Tammy Remington

To be clear, I don’t like being cold. But I do like getting back indoors after being out in the cold. That’s pretty much the only reason to go out this time of year. Ok, that and going out to see Flaco, the famous fugitive Eurasian Eagle Owl who has made our end of Central Park home recently.

Lacking anything more sophisticated than an iPhone, this is the best shot my partner could get Photo by AleXander Hirka* - Used with permission

And yet somehow, getting into air conditioning after slogging through 90+ degree muggy hellish NYC summer heat just doesn’t provide the same magic.

And, yes, I'm the one who stayed in all day when it recently wasn’t going north of 20 degrees.

So, we got a little slap on the butt from Canada. Big deal. It was back up to nearly 50 degrees by the weekend. And by the time the next precipitation came along it was be too warm for it to be snow. Rain is good. We don’t want to turn into California here or anything. But for the love of Pete can we please have one or two or seven serious blizzards? Or just a nice eight inch coating that sticks to the trees and turns the city into a magical wonderland for half an hour?

I don’t think this is too much to ask.

Oh, wait. There's a "classic Nor'easter" bearing down on the tri-state area. Be still, my heart. The maps were changing hourly. We'd get half an inch, no, wait. Two inches. No, sorry, just more rain. Oh, well, maybe an inch.

I don't know what New Jersey and Connecticut got out of this "massive" storm, but we had a day of light snow flurries that the Canada geese over on the Harlem Meer complained about.

No, really....there's snow happening here Photo by Tammy Remington

That's it, New York City. That's your winter. May as well get ready for eight months of summer.

Having ridden in more than my fair share of carbon-emitting pig cars and lived my life comfortably in the lap of what used to be the Ace Number One Climate Destroying Country - China now holds that distinction - in the history of the world, it’s not as if I can cry too hard.

Words of wisdom set to melt in less than an hour Photo by Tammy Remington

But I will. Wait until we start hitting those 90-degree days in May on a regular basis. Then they’ll be able to hear me wailing over in New Jersey (where it will be even hotter and they’ll be crying even more loudly).

Hellscape summers and non-existent winters aren’t completely new, but I foresee them being the norm very soon. My sympathies to many young friends who will never get to experience a real winter unless they move to the Northwest Territories .

Soon.