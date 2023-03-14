Brighton Beach, Where a Shopkeeper Complimented my English

Remington Write

Who knew I looked Russian?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faZkg_0lHnOSdo00
What country are we in?Photo byTammy Remington

It’s fun living in an international city.

On a recent weekend we traveled to Russia/Eastern Europe by the Q train out to Brighton Beach. You get off the subway out there and the bracing sea breeze carries next to no words of English. The signs are all in Cyrillic and the glances are not particularly warm and friendly.

Who needs warm and friendly when you can walk a block to the ocean?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3914uT_0lHnOSdo00
Lunch by the ocean /Photo byAleXander Hirka* - Used with permission

We picnicked by the ocean and then wandered on back to the main drag, Brighton Beach Avenue. My favorite dollar stores out there also sell fur coats. Not for a dollar, btw. Our long-time favorite restaurant, Skovorodka, was our ultimate destination but there was a lot to see before dinner.

And quite a lot of what there is to see in Brighton Beach can only be found otherwise roughly 6,000 miles that way. Although fresh fish on ice are pretty much part of all neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmMfX_0lHnOSdo00
Photo byTammy Remington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zjLR_0lHnOSdo00
Photo byTammy Remington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9D1V_0lHnOSdo00
Just like the Old CountryPhoto byTammy Remington

Along the way, we stopped in this or that shop, not necessarily buying much which earned us even fewer smiles. We can roll with that. It's Brighton Beach, not Mayberry.

I was looking for a new cloth tote bag, one that I could carry like a courier bag rather than on my shoulder. One place looked promising. My partner in life and art, AleXander, waited outside. As I was browsing — and not finding the perfect bag — the shopkeeper, wearing a hijab and speaking with a strong Russian accent, came in.

People locked into their spoon-fed notions of what Russia is like can get the idea that it’s nothing more than some big, dark thing at the edge of Europe. In fact, Russia is even bigger than that. It covers 11 time zones — compared to the puny 4 of the contiguous United States — and a honking huge hunk of Russia sprawls across the Asian continent. This means that millions of Russians aren’t Europeans and don’t look like Europeans.

So I wasn’t surprised to see the shopkeeper in a hijab. I was a little surprised, however, when she said: “Your English, it is vera good”.

It would seem that I look Russian. Who knew?

About that time, AleXander stuck his head into the shop to tell me there were also bags hanging around the side outdoors. I gestured toward him and told my new friend that he’s Ukrainian (full disclosure, AleXander was born in Bellevue Hospital to an immigrant mother who was half Polish, half Ukrainian and a Ukrainian father). The shopkeeper nodded.

“He has lost his language, then.” This was said with no particular judgment. Just an observation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmqoF_0lHnOSdo00
Good bye for now Brighton Beach. We'll be back.Photo byTammy Remington

True enough, but three hours in Brighton Beach had a remarkable effect on AleXander's memory. As we climbed the stairs to the elevated train, he laughed triumphantly.

He’d just counted to twenty in Ukrainian.

AleXander's take on the day out by the ocean

