Lodi, OH

Truck Stops after Last Call and Other Thoughts

Remington Write

Gazing fondly through the haze of an unreliable memory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrDgA_0lHEme4700
Sunset in rural Ohio, just up the road from the truck stops /Photo byTammy Remington

Those two truck stops outside of the extremely small town of Lodi, Ohio were the natural place to wind up after closing the bars. In fact, if memory hasn’t shredded completely here, I even showed up at the bright new Truckstops of America with my folks on occasion after closing one of the roadhouses they frequented. The legal drinking age in Ohio then was 18 so occasionally Mom and Dad would invite me to join them for One Up The Road.

It might be different now but back then no bars were allowed to operate within town limits. So to drink and shoot pool and generally misbehave you had to go Up The Road to The Lucky Penny or Shady Glen. Then after last call, it was time to hit the truck stops for breakfast.

In New York, we have all-night diners and I suppose further up the freeway north of Lodi into Brunswick and Strongsville there were late-night diners, but not in our corner of Medina county. At least not back in the dark ages of the 1970s. Sitting as they were just up outside of town, they were on the way home from the roadhouses and the perfect place to continue being loud and obnoxious.

Letting the fond — and otherwise — memories dissipate a bit what I see is community. Or let’s put it this way: Community.

Community gets all eyes moist.

I’m the last person to denigrate the incredible power of Community but what I remember most clearly about the overlapping Communities in smalltown Ohio of the 70s was that I wasn't invited. To be honest, I was mostly ok with that. Sure, it sucked to get pointed and laughed at in the hallways of school, but I knew I'd be out of that town at my first opportunity. And I was.

George Carlin famously noted that he generally liked individual people, it was only when they started organizing into groups that the trouble — and the gossip — starts.

But, what the hell do I know?

Most of my family still lives in that area. I think they like it fine. Millions of people make Medina County home and I’m sure there’s a reason for that. I imagine the cost of living is pretty sweet and thanks to global climate change the winters are less brutal. It’s probably a great place to raise kids and have a backyard for the dog.

I doubt the Medina County of today much resembles the one where I used to hitchhike. Those were good days for an awkward kid with ridiculous dreams and a sketchbook to be able to wander around by herself out along the freeways and up into the skinny stands of woods. I never worried about anything but cops telling me I couldn't walk out there.

And those were also brilliant days a short time later for that same kid to throw herself into sex, drugs, and rock & roll with complete abandon.

Oh, the things we got away with in those days. Like partying after midnight out at the Sharon Center Golf Course. And the hitchhiking. I strongly recommend that 17 year-old girls don't do that anymore but that was how we all got around in a place where cars rule.

A friend who still lives near Lodi recently wrote about the shenanigans at those truck stops after the bars close on Saturday night.

It sounds like people are still getting away with stuff. Go for it, my friends. You're only young once.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Memories# Small towns# Ohio# Drinking# Community

Comments / 1

Published by

Covert dilettante with an omnivorous capacity for wonder. Writing because I can't not write. Always watching for the hidden patterns and connections. I don't know I cannot fly..........and so I do.

New York City, NY
134 followers

More from Remington Write

New York City, NY

Opinion: Chelsea's Spanish Restaurant, El Quijote, Isn't What it Used to Be

Without my knowledge or permission I’ve turned into That Person. Sad to say but true. I’m the one who now has to slap her mouth shut before launching into all the ways that New York isn't New York anymore. And more often than I care to admit, that slapping doesn’t happen quickly enough.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: The Harlem Meer on One Perfect Day in May

There are about nine days of perfect weather in New York City. Three of them generally occur in May. On one such day last spring, I woke thinking that I really needed to just ditch work, coffee, food, everything and go directly over to the Harlem Meer.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: The NYPD Needs About 500 Woman Like Annette

We heard her before we saw her. The driver re-opened the door and she bounded onto the bus. I know Annette from around the neighborhood. We say hi and ask how things are going. No idea where she lives but then again she probably doesn't know where I live. I do know I have seen more than one unlucky — or foolish — person who got on her wrong side. I’m always glad that she smiles and seems happy to see me. I plan to keep things friendly like that.

Read full story

Opinion: Student Loan Forgiveness, Huh?

We believe what we want to believe. And even though I have no illusions about the Biden Administration’s integrity, I fell for it. Did you? A lot of us did. Twenty-six million of us to be exact and according to the Department of Education sixteen million applications have been approved and those loans will be “discharged when allowed by the courts”.

Read full story
24 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Apparently Now Has Two Seasons

What used to be winter and an increasingly dystopian summer. My fondness for those epic winters in Cleveland of the 1970s bears a striking resemblance to the famous aphorism that I just discovered is not attributable to Dorothy Parker. Someone before Dorothy said "I hate writing but love having written". It may have been a complete nightmare to live through those years of bitter cold and deep snow, ah, but the memories are fabulous.

Read full story

Brighton Beach, Where a Shopkeeper Complimented my English

It’s fun living in an international city. On a recent weekend we traveled to Russia/Eastern Europe by the Q train out to Brighton Beach. You get off the subway out there and the bracing sea breeze carries next to no words of English. The signs are all in Cyrillic and the glances are not particularly warm and friendly.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Knows Gourmet!

These aren't just any corner delis. According to my friends at Merriam Webster, the definition of gourmet is “of, relating to, or being high quality, expensive, or specialty food typically requiring elaborate and expert preparation”. One might wonder how so many delis in New York came to call themselves gourmet. I do.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Dinner Abroad, Home Before Dark

Sampling the delights of Astoria, Queens, New York City. What the pandemic didn't do to any plans for international travel, inflation did. Our trips abroad these days are the kind that get us home in time for a late dinner.

Read full story
New York City, NY

One New Yorker's Suggestions for Tourists

Count me in with the guy selling newspapers and candy from his newsstand in the shadow of the Empire State Building. He’d never been up to the famous observation deck where Cary Grant had a very bad night in 1957 and had no idea why anyone would bother.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: New Yorkers and Their Dogs

Twice recently I watched people carrying their dogs down to the subway and in both instances, the dogs were clearly not digging the experience. In fact, one was white-eyed and struggling to make an escape (there is no escape, Rex, chill). Please note that in neither case was the dog safely tucked away in one of those cute dog-purses. Nope. Rex 1 and Rex 2 were just being hauled down the stairs into what is certainly one of the circles of hell in his owner’s arms.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

It’s Not a “Foreign” Language Here

Whatever you’re speaking in NYC, chances are someone understands it…so watch it. I recently read one of those Why I Love NYC fluff pieces and was struck by this response:. To our visitors and residents from other cultures and countries who speak anything other than English, let this be your warning.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Roughly 8,992,114 New Yorkers Made it Safely Home Again Tonight

But WAY too many of you need to clean up after your dogs, ok?. The helpful folks at the World Population Review tell us that the current population of New York City is eight million, nine hundred and ninety two thousand, nine hundred and eight give or take.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Commentary: Sure, The Owl Gets All the Attention!

Is anyone wondering who to thank for Flaco’s freedom?. The bird has its own Wikipedia page and crowds of adoring fans who traipse from one end of Central Park to the other in hopes of seeing their hero. Flaco, the newest sensation, in a city that regurgitates sensationalism like the owl does rats’ bones and tails. A Eurasian eagle-owl with a wingspan that tops five feet.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Town Hall Meeting with TriHill Tenants Coalition

Well-attended and the invited politicians said all the right things. On Thursday night, February 23rd, roughly a hundred tenants living in buildings now or until recently managed by TriHill Management, LLC joined several local elected representatives to continue the fight for better housing conditions.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: Everyday Drama in New York City

I’m seldom outside the apartment at 7:30 am, but every so often something drags me kicking and screaming out into the city with the rest of humanity. Recently, it was the need to go for blood work after having fasted. The only way I’m available to go anywhere after not eating for 12 hours is to do it within half an hour of waking up. And then people want to stay out of my way.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: The Surprises of New York City

You never know what you'll run across in this city. Cities are surprising places because people are surprising. And people in bigger, more densely populated cities are among the most surprising and surprised (when they look up from their smartphones, that is).

Read full story
New York City, NY

Upper Manhattan Tenants Hosting Town Hall Meeting in Harlem

Tenants in New York City are familiar with the shell game owners of their buildings perpetrate on a regular basis. Every three to five years notifications get posted in the hallways that a new management company will be in charge of maintaining the building. Occasionally, these notifications indicate that the building has new owners but good luck figuring out who those owners actually are.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: Morris Hirschfield Remembered

Long after the critics who mocked him have been forgotten. What could an old man from Poland who had retired from the rag trade in New York City in 1935 have to offer the world of surrealism?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: The Most Unforgettable Tree in Manhattan

Because obviously, New York City is renowned for its trees. Curiously, most people don't immediately think of trees when someone mentions New York City. And yet, there are nearly 900,000 trees mapped in the five boroughs. Unmapped, it's over five million trees that even today provide tree cover to nearly 24% of the city.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy