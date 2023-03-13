Truck Stops after Last Call and Other Thoughts

Gazing fondly through the haze of an unreliable memory

Sunset in rural Ohio, just up the road from the truck stops / Photo by Tammy Remington

Those two truck stops outside of the extremely small town of Lodi, Ohio were the natural place to wind up after closing the bars. In fact, if memory hasn’t shredded completely here, I even showed up at the bright new Truckstops of America with my folks on occasion after closing one of the roadhouses they frequented. The legal drinking age in Ohio then was 18 so occasionally Mom and Dad would invite me to join them for One Up The Road.

It might be different now but back then no bars were allowed to operate within town limits. So to drink and shoot pool and generally misbehave you had to go Up The Road to The Lucky Penny or Shady Glen. Then after last call, it was time to hit the truck stops for breakfast.

In New York, we have all-night diners and I suppose further up the freeway north of Lodi into Brunswick and Strongsville there were late-night diners, but not in our corner of Medina county. At least not back in the dark ages of the 1970s. Sitting as they were just up outside of town, they were on the way home from the roadhouses and the perfect place to continue being loud and obnoxious.

Letting the fond — and otherwise — memories dissipate a bit what I see is community. Or let’s put it this way: Community.

Community gets all eyes moist.

I’m the last person to denigrate the incredible power of Community but what I remember most clearly about the overlapping Communities in smalltown Ohio of the 70s was that I wasn't invited. To be honest, I was mostly ok with that. Sure, it sucked to get pointed and laughed at in the hallways of school, but I knew I'd be out of that town at my first opportunity. And I was.

George Carlin famously noted that he generally liked individual people, it was only when they started organizing into groups that the trouble — and the gossip — starts.

But, what the hell do I know?

Most of my family still lives in that area. I think they like it fine. Millions of people make Medina County home and I’m sure there’s a reason for that. I imagine the cost of living is pretty sweet and thanks to global climate change the winters are less brutal. It’s probably a great place to raise kids and have a backyard for the dog.

I doubt the Medina County of today much resembles the one where I used to hitchhike. Those were good days for an awkward kid with ridiculous dreams and a sketchbook to be able to wander around by herself out along the freeways and up into the skinny stands of woods. I never worried about anything but cops telling me I couldn't walk out there.

And those were also brilliant days a short time later for that same kid to throw herself into sex, drugs, and rock & roll with complete abandon.

Oh, the things we got away with in those days. Like partying after midnight out at the Sharon Center Golf Course. And the hitchhiking. I strongly recommend that 17 year-old girls don't do that anymore but that was how we all got around in a place where cars rule.

A friend who still lives near Lodi recently wrote about the shenanigans at those truck stops after the bars close on Saturday night.

It sounds like people are still getting away with stuff. Go for it, my friends. You're only young once.