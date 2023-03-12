New York Knows Gourmet!

These aren't just any corner delis.

Low odds The Duke ever got a chopped cheese here / Photo by Tammy Remington

According to my friends at Merriam Webster, the definition of gourmet is “of, relating to, or being high quality, expensive, or specialty food typically requiring elaborate and expert preparation”. One might wonder how so many delis in New York came to call themselves gourmet. I do.

Mostly, however, I just take photos of them. Here are only a few. Class all the way, right?

Photo by Tammy Remington

Photo by Tammy Remington

Photo by Tammy Remington

The various establishments run the gamut from dilapidated and to franchise-quality fancy. But still not gourmet. I’m guessing the Spicy Gourmet Deli above does have fresher deli meats but that’s just me profiling stores based on their appearance (you do it, too, so don’t look at me like that).

Some really go all out to make a good first impression, though, and maybe it works for them. And, hey, it’s never a mistake to call your place of business an Empire. Think big or go home.

Photo by Tammy Remington

Some, however, it’s sad to say just don’t make the grade. Here are a couple of gourmet delis that went under. One could question the quality of their Bearnaise sauce but one would be quite foolish to do so. It was far more likely that the owner had had enough and couldn't convince his brother in law to take over so he sold out and went home.

Photo by Tammy Remington

Photo by Tammy Remington

Even being wholesome and organic in addition to gourmet didn’t save this corner deli. The owner has to be scratching his head. Was it the baristas’ fault?

His wiser counterparts could have given him a lesson in properly naming your gourmet deli to ensure plenty of foot traffic and success. King is always good, right? And when all else fails the imagination, name the place after yourself. Or your favorite pizza emporium . Your choice.

Not just gourmet! KING Gourmet!!! Photo by Tammy Remington

Photo by Tammy Remington

And Ray would suggest adding some fancy pizzazz to the sign just to really make your point. This is a gourmet establishment and it probably sells malt liquor, too.

You’re wondering why on earth do so many delis in this city — and to be fair others as well, I’m guessing — slap that silly gourmet onto their signage. Before I even started collecting the photos for this piece I tried to find out. No go. Maybe you’re on closer terms with the Google than I and can get to the bottom of this urban mystery. If so, clue the rest of us in!

Photo by Tammy Remington

Or maybe don’t. Some mysteries really should remain unsolved. That way one can walk along just about any street in New York and wonder where, oh where could they possibly score some awesome gourmet food!

Hint: not at any of these joints.