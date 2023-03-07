New York City, NY

It’s Not a “Foreign” Language Here

Remington Write

Whatever you’re speaking in NYC, chances are someone understands it…so watch it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5PHF_0l9yRTUc00
Photo byTammy Remington

I recently read one of those Why I Love NYC fluff pieces and was struck by this response:

I can go all day and never hear or speak English

To our visitors and residents from other cultures and countries who speak anything other than English, let this be your warning.

Whatever language or dialect you come here fluently speaking, never think that it’s safe to talk openly about the lousy food at any establishment when you happen to run into your third cousin from back home. Over 800 languages are spoken in this city and no one’s ever bothered to count how many dialects.

Sure, yes, you might get away with it (feeling lucky?).

But you’d be much safer playing with that loaded language gun in Omaha than here. And this is not to say that I’d recommend such behavior in Omaha for that matter. Suffice to say that if you’re throwing shade on the nightlife of Omaha in Nigerian, Japanese, Somalian, Ethiopian, Korean, Nepalese, German, or Tagalog you might get a glass of Chardonnay dumped on your head.

Still, New York City is really the multi-lingual capital of the United States. Other coastal cities give us something of a run for the money, but even Los Angeles only has 224 languages other than English spoken throughout the city. Please.

Many of us in the city need to be reminded of this basic fact of life. Two-plus years of semi-hermetic living has done a number on our social skills. It’s also easy to forget that there are other people out there who think, speak, and do things differently. Whatever pocket of the city you got stuck in at the start of the pandemic, you might now be inadvertently carrying around some wrong-headed ideas about the wider city which we share.

For example, back in September I was going to meet a dear friend who lives down in Stuyvesant Town — never mind where it is, all you need to know is that it’s a long way from Harlem where I live — and my pandemic-trained brain told me to get there by any means except the subway.

No problem. I caught one of the four different buses that go down 5th Avenue. It was a beautiful day, I had allowed an hour and fifteen minutes for the trip, and I was happy to get to see this friend in 3D.

Three years ago I never would have pulled such a bone-headed stunt.

It was the first week of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Brenda, that’s why. Not only would it really really be the day not to dis anything in just about any language spoken on the planet, it was also the day to plan to go nowhere. Sure, if you absolutely had to have gum surgery at the NYU School of Dentistry — it happens (I know) — then take the train and be ready to walk across town.

How long have I lived in this city - 22 years but who’s counting - ? How many years have I automatically made the calculation that the third week of September is when to either stay home, allow hours of extra travel time, or do like I did this year which was to be late? Ok, at least 20.

I was over an hour late. My friend, bless her, was chill. She lives near Stuyvesant Park and the weather was beautiful.

We hung out in the park for a couple of hours and talked and talked and talked. In English. Because this friend, like me, is one of those (rightly) scorned mono-linguists. So if you’re having lunch with your brother-in-law who’s in town from Divjakë and I’m at the next table, feel free to wonder right out loud in Albanian if I’m a dyke. I’ll have absolutely no clue what you’re talking about.

But that couple at the table behind you might.

