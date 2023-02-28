Commentary: Sure, The Owl Gets All the Attention!

Is anyone wondering who to thank for Flaco’s freedom?

No, not yet. Flaco was still in his cage when this shot was taken / Photo by Tammy Remington

The bird has its own Wikipedia page and crowds of adoring fans who traipse from one end of Central Park to the other in hopes of seeing their hero. Flaco, the newest sensation, in a city that regurgitates sensationalism like the owl does rats’ bones and tails. A Eurasian eagle-owl with a wingspan that tops five feet.

Until February 2, 2023, Flaco didn’t rate much more than a glance as the millions milled past his cage in the Central Park Zoo. Big owl. Cool. Isn’t this where the snow leopards are?

But somewhere — possibly in this city — there lives someone who is responsible for the hole cut in Flaco’s cage. The person who shot this bird to international stardom, the bird who barely got a mention when Daddy brought Cyndi and Veronica home from their day at the zoo. And chances are if we don’t know yet who dunnit we’re not going to know.

Unless they want us to know.

And so far, they don’t.

Smart. Keep a low profile and enjoy the hubbub. It’s already begun to die down some although Manhattan Bird Alert and about twenty other intrepid birders are still out there keeping the city up to date on Flaco’s activities. He’s an owl. He sleeps during the day (when his fans keep it down) and then each evening there’s Fly Out which the truly committed are determined to document. Each evening.

And it appears he’s gotten pretty adept at grabbing the unwary rat and tucking into dinner.

Long threads on social media rhapsodize about the glories of Flaco’s free life of adventure in Central Park. Maybe it’s time to take up a collection to bring a lady eagle owl to Central Park. I hear a children’s book being written in the distance. Anyone jockeying for movie rights yet? And of course the owl is a natural for YouTube .

After being caged for over ten years, the eagle owl can now go wherever TF he feels like. He’s the baddest bad ass in the park now and we have some unknown vandal to thank for this welcome break from war and pandemic and bone-headed politicians.

Treasure your anonymity, Secret Vandal, and accept the humble thanks of a city that really needed to see a big owl kill rodents while making zoo-keepers and cops look foolish.

The owl? He’s got rats to kill.