Manhattan, NY

Commentary: Sure, The Owl Gets All the Attention!

Remington Write

Is anyone wondering who to thank for Flaco’s freedom?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDiUb_0l24OOLc00
No, not yet. Flaco was still in his cage when this shot was taken /Photo byTammy Remington

The bird has its own Wikipedia page and crowds of adoring fans who traipse from one end of Central Park to the other in hopes of seeing their hero. Flaco, the newest sensation, in a city that regurgitates sensationalism like the owl does rats’ bones and tails. A Eurasian eagle-owl with a wingspan that tops five feet.

Until February 2, 2023, Flaco didn’t rate much more than a glance as the millions milled past his cage in the Central Park Zoo. Big owl. Cool. Isn’t this where the snow leopards are?

But somewhere — possibly in this city — there lives someone who is responsible for the hole cut in Flaco’s cage. The person who shot this bird to international stardom, the bird who barely got a mention when Daddy brought Cyndi and Veronica home from their day at the zoo. And chances are if we don’t know yet who dunnit we’re not going to know.

Unless they want us to know.

And so far, they don’t.

Smart. Keep a low profile and enjoy the hubbub. It’s already begun to die down some although Manhattan Bird Alert and about twenty other intrepid birders are still out there keeping the city up to date on Flaco’s activities. He’s an owl. He sleeps during the day (when his fans keep it down) and then each evening there’s Fly Out which the truly committed are determined to document. Each evening.

And it appears he’s gotten pretty adept at grabbing the unwary rat and tucking into dinner.

Long threads on social media rhapsodize about the glories of Flaco’s free life of adventure in Central Park. Maybe it’s time to take up a collection to bring a lady eagle owl to Central Park. I hear a children’s book being written in the distance. Anyone jockeying for movie rights yet? And of course the owl is a natural for YouTube.

After being caged for over ten years, the eagle owl can now go wherever TF he feels like. He’s the baddest bad ass in the park now and we have some unknown vandal to thank for this welcome break from war and pandemic and bone-headed politicians.

Treasure your anonymity, Secret Vandal, and accept the humble thanks of a city that really needed to see a big owl kill rodents while making zoo-keepers and cops look foolish.

The owl? He’s got rats to kill.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York City# Flaco# Birdwatching# Wildlife# Central Park

Comments / 0

Published by

Covert dilettante with an omnivorous capacity for wonder. Writing because I can't not write. Always watching for the hidden patterns and connections. I don't know I cannot fly..........and so I do.

New York City, NY
110 followers

More from Remington Write

New York City, NY

Roughly 8,992,114 New Yorkers Made it Safely Home Again Tonight

But WAY too many of you need to clean up after your dogs, ok?. The helpful folks at the World Population Review tell us that the current population of New York City is eight million, nine hundred and ninety two thousand, nine hundred and eight give or take.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Town Hall Meeting with TriHill Tenants Coalition

Well-attended and the invited politicians said all the right things. On Thursday night, February 23rd, roughly a hundred tenants living in buildings now or until recently managed by TriHill Management, LLC joined several local elected representatives to continue the fight for better housing conditions.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: Everyday Drama in New York City

I’m seldom outside the apartment at 7:30 am, but every so often something drags me kicking and screaming out into the city with the rest of humanity. Recently, it was the need to go for blood work after having fasted. The only way I’m available to go anywhere after not eating for 12 hours is to do it within half an hour of waking up. And then people want to stay out of my way.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: The Surprises of New York City

You never know what you'll run across in this city. Cities are surprising places because people are surprising. And people in bigger, more densely populated cities are among the most surprising and surprised (when they look up from their smartphones, that is).

Read full story
New York City, NY

Upper Manhattan Tenants Hosting Town Hall Meeting in Harlem

Tenants in New York City are familiar with the shell game owners of their buildings perpetrate on a regular basis. Every three to five years notifications get posted in the hallways that a new management company will be in charge of maintaining the building. Occasionally, these notifications indicate that the building has new owners but good luck figuring out who those owners actually are.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: Morris Hirschfield Remembered

Long after the critics who mocked him have been forgotten. What could an old man from Poland who had retired from the rag trade in New York City in 1935 have to offer the world of surrealism?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: The Most Unforgettable Tree in Manhattan

Because obviously, New York City is renowned for its trees. Curiously, most people don't immediately think of trees when someone mentions New York City. And yet, there are nearly 900,000 trees mapped in the five boroughs. Unmapped, it's over five million trees that even today provide tree cover to nearly 24% of the city.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: The Harlem Real Estate Shell Game

The notification no tenant wants to get. "Starting on the first day of next month all leasing and maintenance-related matters will be overseen by new management." Tenants know what's next: No improvements and plenty of confusion.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Commentary: Why We Love Having Out-of-Towners Visit

We who live in destination cities are insufferable snobs when it comes to the things the rest of the world saves up to come and do in our cities. For example, there's a whole laundry list of things that "real" New Yorkers don't do. We don't wait in line to go up to the Edge and in fact, we avoid Hudson Yards altogether. While I personally know some friends who wandered onto Little Island when it first opened, for the most part we agree that Mister Diller's millions would have been better spent doing something about the subway, thank you very much.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: New York City. March 2020.

Three years ago, right around this time of year, we began hearing about a lot of people getting sick in Wuhan, China. A friend who was teaching English in Shanghai at the time scoffed when I asked if he needed to worry.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Remind Me Why I Bother Paying the Fare

I'm still paying to ride the bus. Go figure. Let’s start out with this: there have been people not paying the fare on New York City buses and subways since forever. This is not new.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Confessions of a Disillusioned Anglophile

Henry the Eighth and The Beatles will only get you so far... Winston Churchill revved up the powerful propaganda engine during and after The Good War to reinvent little old England as a storied and magnificent land. It worked.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Peace Has a Branding Problem

Recently seen at The Ukrainian Institute, 79th and 5th Ave, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington. We’re all against war. NO MORE KILLING! Give peace a chance. War is not healthy for children and other living things. Bring our boys home!

Read full story

Harlem Tenants Still Waiting for Hot Water

Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made and two days later, no hot water. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of this building were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.

Read full story

Opinion: Strategies to Survive in a World Designed by and for Men

The view from within The Alhambra in Granada Spain /Photo byTammy Remington. Remember Scheherazade who saved herself from death at the hands of the monarch, Shahryar, by each night weaving an ever more thrilling and exciting story that kept the king so enthralled that he spared her life each morning?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Snow Envy

Bethesda Fountain having a rare day of near solitude in Central Park /Photo byTammy Remington. When the weather experts began hyperventilating about Winter Storm Elliott last week, it was hard not to have hope. Maybe this would be one of those "good" winters when there's snow in December.

Read full story

Opinion: Real "Leadership" and its Impact on Overpopulation.

One of many children's graves in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx /Photo byTammy Remington. You guys — and I do mean people of the male persuasion who still seem to be the ones making most policy decisions in most countries — are something else. Who knew you had it in you to derail the almost unstoppable human drive to procreate? But you seem to have done precisely that.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Opinion: That Traffic You Hate?

It's YOU. Keep your cars out of Manhattan. Just another evening on Eighth Avenue /Photo byTammy Remington. After months of bickering in court, in July 2019, the powers that be were finally able to decree no more cars on 14th Street, a major east/west corridor in Manhattan. No personal cars, no taxis, no Ubers, nada.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The City as a Canvas

There were a couple of taglines fighting for primacy over the past year or so in New York. Which one has been winning depends on where you live and how well — or poorly — you came through the past couple of years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy