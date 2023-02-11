New York City, NY

Commentary: The Surprises of New York City

Remington Write

You never know what you'll run across in this city

City Chickens on Amsterdam Avenue like having company /Photo byTammy Remington

Cities are surprising places because people are surprising. And people in bigger, more densely populated cities are among the most surprising and surprised (when they look up from their smartphones, that is).

A newish surprise in the city is how early spring is making appearances both in the city itself and in the parks. Forsythia in bloom in early February? That's surprising and not altogether happy-making.

We really should have at last some snow before spring arrives, right?

Forsythia in bloom on the upper westside in early February /Photo byTammy Remington

This forsythia on West 71st Street wasn’t thrilled as seen by its dropped blossoms on the sidewalk. While in Central Park, the forsythia was a bit more timid but who knows if it will rebloom when spring actually arrives.

Central Park forsythia got fooled, too /Photo byTammy Remington

Another surprise in Central Park has been the unexpectedly low water level in the Harlem Meer as the result of the ongoing construction of the exciting new recreation center, pool, and skating rink. That little $150 million project probably isn't very popular with the Canada geese and the turtles as well as the other plants and animals that consider the Meer their home.

As to what the humans think, well, let's see how it looks a year from now.

Shrinking Harlem Meer with geese /Photo byTammy Remington

The water used to come right up to the wall in the foreground and so did the numerous turtle who would pop their heads up and swim over to see who was going to throw bread into the water while standing right next to the "Don't Feed the Wildlife" signs.

Yards of dirt instead of water /Photo byTammy Remington

The geese may be surprised but seemed to be taking it all in stride. After all, if this one dries up there's always the 95-acre reservoir a short flight away. The turtles won't be so lucky.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Traffic in any city is not surprising but some of what is seen on New York City streets can be.

A little fancy for lawn mower storage and not big enough for the mother-in-law /Photo byTammy Remington

Houses being driven down Amsterdam Avenue are a bit unusual but as long as they obey the traffic signals, no one's all that impressed. Same with the guy selling trees on the subway.

One does have to wonder where the guy with the great sales pitch got these trees /Photo byTammy Remington

Clearly, these subway riders weren’t all that surprised.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

What is a source of constant surprise is the really nice things that are treated as garbage in this city. Would any bank give me a loan based on the business model of picking up these treasures throughout the city and reselling them in a smart little shop on Broadway?

One man's garbage... /Photo byTammy Remington

This might bear looking into (see what I did there?).

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

It doesn't require much of a walk in any direction to encounter confounding and unexpected surprises throughout the city. The trick, of course, is to use your smartphone as a camera and ignore it otherwise.

After all, staring at your phone could cause you to miss something important.

Slow day? /Photo byTammy Remington

Fare beaters? What fare beaters? /Photo byTammy Remington

Of course, these last photos aren't even a little bit surprising to anyone in the city. What is surprising is that this continues while crime in the city continues to increase. Another story for another day.

Discuss.

