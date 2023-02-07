New York City, NY

Upper Manhattan Tenants Hosting Town Hall Meeting in Harlem

Remington Write

To Discuss Concerns About Management Companies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvwhY_0kffWTPA00
As the mysterious owners of multiple uptown buildings change management companies, this Town Hall meeting will address all concernsPhoto byTammy Remington

Tenants in New York City are familiar with the shell game owners of their buildings perpetrate on a regular basis. Every three to five years notifications get posted in the hallways that a new management company will be in charge of maintaining the building. Occasionally, these notifications indicate that the building has new owners but good luck figuring out who those owners actually are.

A gathering of tenants in Harlem, Washington Heights, and other uptown neighborhoods are coming together to address how one such company, TriHill Management, LLC, is negatively impacting their lives by neglecting the buildings it manages.

Adam Blazej and the various other tenant organizers of the TriHill Tenant Coalition will be hosting a Town Hall meeting on February 23 to address the numerous building violations and maintenance issues that are plaguing their homes. The organizing tenants have been meeting monthly on Zoom for several months now and have reached out to the local council person, Kristin Richardson Jordan, of Harlem's District 9 about the problems with their buildings.

She has been instrumental in setting up this Town Hall Meeting which will be held in person and online at JCC Harlem, on West 118th Street.

Between the initial meetings of the Tenants' Coalition and the final organizing of this Town Hall meeting, several buildings which had previously been left to languish with partially functional elevators, broken door locks, and sporadic outages of heat and hot water were suddenly no longer being maintained by TriHill Management, LLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqfWM_0kffWTPA00
The latest notification to appear on various hallway walls in Upper ManhattanPhoto byTammy Remington

This was discussed at the most recent Zoom meeting on February 2nd and it was agreed that regardless of the name of the management or indeed any new owners, the Coalition intends to stay the course.

As tenants in some buildings formerly managed by TriHill Managment, LLC (with its history of ignored violations) now find their management company is Choice New York Management or Cedar Bridge Management, some of the coalition members note that we can help one another and other tenants to "welcome" new managers/owners.

Tenants are encouraged to send "new" landlords letters signed by tenants informing them that tenants in the building are organized and expecting problems X, Y, and Z will be addressed. 

In the meantime, tenants can support and encourage their neighbors to call in complaints about rats, non-functional elevators, broken door locks, garbage, lack of basic cleaning, and any heat and/or hot water outages. It's entirely too easy to sink into apathy and give up. Adam and the other tenants organizing to hold these management companies and the owners behind them accountable should give all tenants hope that change is possible.

Ask anyone who ever knew Jane Jacobs.

The buildings may be owned by wealthy conglomerates only seeking big profits, but this is our city, too, and we have a say in how our homes are maintained.

Join us in person or online Thursday, February 23rd and be heard.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York City# Harlem# Washington Heights# Landlords# Building Management

Comments / 0

Published by

Covert dilettante with an omnivorous capacity for wonder. Writing because I can't not write. Always watching for the hidden patterns and connections. I don't know I cannot fly..........and so I do.

New York City, NY
109 followers

More from Remington Write

New York City, NY

Commentary: Morris Hirschfield Remembered

Long after the critics who mocked him have been forgotten. What could an old man from Poland who had retired from the rag trade in New York City in 1935 have to offer the world of surrealism?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: The Most Unforgettable Tree in Manhattan

Because obviously, New York City is renowned for its trees. Curiously, most people don't immediately think of trees when someone mentions New York City. And yet, there are nearly 900,000 trees mapped in the five boroughs. Unmapped, it's over five million trees that even today provide tree cover to nearly 24% of the city.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: The Harlem Real Estate Shell Game

The notification no tenant wants to get. "Starting on the first day of next month all leasing and maintenance-related matters will be overseen by new management." Tenants know what's next: No improvements and plenty of confusion.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Commentary: Why We Love Having Out-of-Towners Visit

We who live in destination cities are insufferable snobs when it comes to the things the rest of the world saves up to come and do in our cities. For example, there's a whole laundry list of things that "real" New Yorkers don't do. We don't wait in line to go up to the Edge and in fact, we avoid Hudson Yards altogether. While I personally know some friends who wandered onto Little Island when it first opened, for the most part we agree that Mister Diller's millions would have been better spent doing something about the subway, thank you very much.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: New York City. March 2020.

Three years ago, right around this time of year, we began hearing about a lot of people getting sick in Wuhan, China. A friend who was teaching English in Shanghai at the time scoffed when I asked if he needed to worry.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Remind Me Why I Bother Paying the Fare

I'm still paying to ride the bus. Go figure. Let’s start out with this: there have been people not paying the fare on New York City buses and subways since forever. This is not new.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Confessions of a Disillusioned Anglophile

Henry the Eighth and The Beatles will only get you so far... Winston Churchill revved up the powerful propaganda engine during and after The Good War to reinvent little old England as a storied and magnificent land. It worked.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Peace Has a Branding Problem

Recently seen at The Ukrainian Institute, 79th and 5th Ave, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington. We’re all against war. NO MORE KILLING! Give peace a chance. War is not healthy for children and other living things. Bring our boys home!

Read full story

Harlem Tenants Still Waiting for Hot Water

Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made and two days later, no hot water. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of this building were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.

Read full story

Opinion: Strategies to Survive in a World Designed by and for Men

The view from within The Alhambra in Granada Spain /Photo byTammy Remington. Remember Scheherazade who saved herself from death at the hands of the monarch, Shahryar, by each night weaving an ever more thrilling and exciting story that kept the king so enthralled that he spared her life each morning?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Snow Envy

Bethesda Fountain having a rare day of near solitude in Central Park /Photo byTammy Remington. When the weather experts began hyperventilating about Winter Storm Elliott last week, it was hard not to have hope. Maybe this would be one of those "good" winters when there's snow in December.

Read full story

Opinion: Real "Leadership" and its Impact on Overpopulation.

One of many children's graves in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx /Photo byTammy Remington. You guys — and I do mean people of the male persuasion who still seem to be the ones making most policy decisions in most countries — are something else. Who knew you had it in you to derail the almost unstoppable human drive to procreate? But you seem to have done precisely that.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Opinion: That Traffic You Hate?

It's YOU. Keep your cars out of Manhattan. Just another evening on Eighth Avenue /Photo byTammy Remington. After months of bickering in court, in July 2019, the powers that be were finally able to decree no more cars on 14th Street, a major east/west corridor in Manhattan. No personal cars, no taxis, no Ubers, nada.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The City as a Canvas

There were a couple of taglines fighting for primacy over the past year or so in New York. Which one has been winning depends on where you live and how well — or poorly — you came through the past couple of years.

Read full story

Opinion: No, RT Isn't Reporting The News, Either

I began watching Russia Today during my long convalescence from the autoimmune disorder that put me in the hospital for two memorable weeks in 2004. The thing that struck me about this cable “news” channel was how few stories were about Russia and how many were about U.S. overreach around the world (plus the fact that the immaculately made-up young ladies presenting these stories all had posh upper-class English accents).

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTA

Schooling the Metropolitan Transit Authority on basic math. 72nd Street Subway Station between Broadway and Amsterdam /Photo byTammy Remington. The exciting announcements about how the new OMNY contactless payment system on subways and buses in New York City saves us money began last winter and there has been no let-up since. It may sound like good news, but We The Riders of the buses and subways of New York City are not dummies.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: In Praise of Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn looks positively cuddly, doesn’t he? With that goofy, cheerful grin and sly way of being just self-deprecating enough, the word affable comes to mind. Too many people only know of him due to his scene-stealing turn in "The Princess Bride” — incontheivable! — and that’s a pity because the guy is intimidating. And it shouldn’t be surprising given his father, William Shawn, edited The New Yorker from 1952 until 1987.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Essential New York City Summer Nostalgia Trip.

Keep it nimble in the summer /Photo byTammy Remington. About the only thing that every NYC summer has in common with all the other NYC summers is that it’s too damned hot and people are cranky jerks.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy