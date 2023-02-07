Upper Manhattan Tenants Hosting Town Hall Meeting in Harlem

To Discuss Concerns About Management Companies

As the mysterious owners of multiple uptown buildings change management companies, this Town Hall meeting will address all concerns Photo by Tammy Remington

Tenants in New York City are familiar with the shell game owners of their buildings perpetrate on a regular basis. Every three to five years notifications get posted in the hallways that a new management company will be in charge of maintaining the building. Occasionally, these notifications indicate that the building has new owners but good luck figuring out who those owners actually are.

A gathering of tenants in Harlem, Washington Heights, and other uptown neighborhoods are coming together to address how one such company, TriHill Management, LLC, is negatively impacting their lives by neglecting the buildings it manages.

Adam Blazej and the various other tenant organizers of the TriHill Tenant Coalition will be hosting a Town Hall meeting on February 23 to address the numerous building violations and maintenance issues that are plaguing their homes. The organizing tenants have been meeting monthly on Zoom for several months now and have reached out to the local council person, Kristin Richardson Jordan, of Harlem's District 9 about the problems with their buildings.

She has been instrumental in setting up this Town Hall Meeting which will be held in person and online at JCC Harlem, on West 118th Street.

Between the initial meetings of the Tenants' Coalition and the final organizing of this Town Hall meeting, several buildings which had previously been left to languish with partially functional elevators, broken door locks, and sporadic outages of heat and hot water were suddenly no longer being maintained by TriHill Management, LLC.

The latest notification to appear on various hallway walls in Upper Manhattan Photo by Tammy Remington

This was discussed at the most recent Zoom meeting on February 2nd and it was agreed that regardless of the name of the management or indeed any new owners, the Coalition intends to stay the course.

As tenants in some buildings formerly managed by TriHill Managment, LLC (with its history of ignored violations) now find their management company is Choice New York Management or Cedar Bridge Management, some of the coalition members note that we can help one another and other tenants to "welcome" new managers/owners.

Tenants are encouraged to send "new" landlords letters signed by tenants informing them that tenants in the building are organized and expecting problems X, Y, and Z will be addressed.

In the meantime, tenants can support and encourage their neighbors to call in complaints about rats, non-functional elevators, broken door locks, garbage, lack of basic cleaning, and any heat and/or hot water outages. It's entirely too easy to sink into apathy and give up. Adam and the other tenants organizing to hold these management companies and the owners behind them accountable should give all tenants hope that change is possible.

Ask anyone who ever knew Jane Jacobs.

The buildings may be owned by wealthy conglomerates only seeking big profits, but this is our city, too, and we have a say in how our homes are maintained.

Join us in person or online Thursday, February 23rd and be heard.