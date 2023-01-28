New York City, NY

Commentary: The Harlem Real Estate Shell Game

Remington Write

Who do YOU think owns your building?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADgDS_0kU9TX4R00
Dept of Buildings Inspectors are Back in the HousePhoto byTammy Remington

The notification no tenant wants to get. "Starting on the first day of next month all leasing and maintenance-related matters will be overseen by new management."

Tenants know what's next: No improvements and plenty of confusion.

For the first 15 to 16 years a certain unnamed building in Harlem went through six to eight new "owners". Tenants would get an announcement similar to this one. Curiously, however, the payment information never changed. It's quite likely that this was the same situation for numerous other buildings in Harlem, East New York, and all across the Bronx. In those days, many tenants still wrote out paper checks that they put into envelopes with stamps and sent their rent via the Postal Service.

That all changed in 2018.

First, the tenants were told that the new owner was [insert bland meaningless name] and everyone had to change their payment information. At some point in that first year, tenants were then told that they should reach out to [insert even blander and more meaningless name] for maintenance issues and be so kind as to set up automatic payments through [slightly questionable online payment entity]. It became clear that the tenants had left the land of owners and were adrift in the land of property management companies.

Who actually owns this building? Good question.

There's speculation that this particular building is owned by Sugar Hill Capital Partners which is not great news given their propensity to not pay the mortgage on some of the properties they acquire.

Tenants offer this helpful update to the new management company:

On 26 January, an elevator inspector got trapped for half an hour in the elevator of a building which just happens to be one your company will soon be managing. That inspector didn't call 911 as tenants do when this happens. He called his supervisor with the Department of Buildings and waited. For some reason, he also rang the emergency bell continuously until tenants did call 911. It was all very exciting.

Of course, all this means is another violation and another fine. Something for the owners - whoever they are - to tally up as the cost of doing business in New York City. But at least the elevator is working again.

For now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kK9A0_0kU9TX4R00
Most people don't usually get to see this part of their elevators /Photo byTammy Remington

The tenants understand that unless they're ready to take....someone...to housing court, not to expect a reliably functioning elevator any time soon. That might sound like a decent enough start for an episode of Law & Order (the original), but the reality is that the murky world of New York City real estate harbors even more questionable "owners" than whoever actually owns a certain modest 24-unit apartment building in Harlem.

Chances are very good that whoever does own this building, those are people who never have to worry about calling the fire department to get them out of a broken down elevator. Nor will they ever go to bed without heat or have to figure out how to shower without hot water.

Chances are also good that the tenants who do have to worry about these things will never know who owns their building.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York City# Real Estate# Harlem# Landlords# Management Companies

Comments / 0

Published by

Covert dilettante with an omnivorous capacity for wonder. Writing because I can't not write. Always watching for the hidden patterns and connections. I don't know I cannot fly..........and so I do.

New York City, NY
109 followers

More from Remington Write

New York City, NY

Commentary: The Most Unforgettable Tree in Manhattan

Because obviously, New York City is renowned for its trees. Curiously, most people don't immediately think of trees when someone mentions New York City. And yet, there are nearly 900,000 trees mapped in the five boroughs. Unmapped, it's over five million trees that even today provide tree cover to nearly 24% of the city.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Commentary: Why We Love Having Out-of-Towners Visit

We who live in destination cities are insufferable snobs when it comes to the things the rest of the world saves up to come and do in our cities. For example, there's a whole laundry list of things that "real" New Yorkers don't do. We don't wait in line to go up to the Edge and in fact, we avoid Hudson Yards altogether. While I personally know some friends who wandered onto Little Island when it first opened, for the most part we agree that Mister Diller's millions would have been better spent doing something about the subway, thank you very much.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Commentary: New York City. March 2020.

Three years ago, right around this time of year, we began hearing about a lot of people getting sick in Wuhan, China. A friend who was teaching English in Shanghai at the time scoffed when I asked if he needed to worry.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Remind Me Why I Bother Paying the Fare

I'm still paying to ride the bus. Go figure. Let’s start out with this: there have been people not paying the fare on New York City buses and subways since forever. This is not new.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Confessions of a Disillusioned Anglophile

Henry the Eighth and The Beatles will only get you so far... Winston Churchill revved up the powerful propaganda engine during and after The Good War to reinvent little old England as a storied and magnificent land. It worked.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Peace Has a Branding Problem

Recently seen at The Ukrainian Institute, 79th and 5th Ave, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington. We’re all against war. NO MORE KILLING! Give peace a chance. War is not healthy for children and other living things. Bring our boys home!

Read full story

Harlem Tenants Still Waiting for Hot Water

Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made and two days later, no hot water. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of this building were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.

Read full story

Opinion: Strategies to Survive in a World Designed by and for Men

The view from within The Alhambra in Granada Spain /Photo byTammy Remington. Remember Scheherazade who saved herself from death at the hands of the monarch, Shahryar, by each night weaving an ever more thrilling and exciting story that kept the king so enthralled that he spared her life each morning?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Snow Envy

Bethesda Fountain having a rare day of near solitude in Central Park /Photo byTammy Remington. When the weather experts began hyperventilating about Winter Storm Elliott last week, it was hard not to have hope. Maybe this would be one of those "good" winters when there's snow in December.

Read full story

Opinion: Real "Leadership" and its Impact on Overpopulation.

One of many children's graves in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx /Photo byTammy Remington. You guys — and I do mean people of the male persuasion who still seem to be the ones making most policy decisions in most countries — are something else. Who knew you had it in you to derail the almost unstoppable human drive to procreate? But you seem to have done precisely that.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Opinion: That Traffic You Hate?

It's YOU. Keep your cars out of Manhattan. Just another evening on Eighth Avenue /Photo byTammy Remington. After months of bickering in court, in July 2019, the powers that be were finally able to decree no more cars on 14th Street, a major east/west corridor in Manhattan. No personal cars, no taxis, no Ubers, nada.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The City as a Canvas

There were a couple of taglines fighting for primacy over the past year or so in New York. Which one has been winning depends on where you live and how well — or poorly — you came through the past couple of years.

Read full story

Opinion: No, RT Isn't Reporting The News, Either

I began watching Russia Today during my long convalescence from the autoimmune disorder that put me in the hospital for two memorable weeks in 2004. The thing that struck me about this cable “news” channel was how few stories were about Russia and how many were about U.S. overreach around the world (plus the fact that the immaculately made-up young ladies presenting these stories all had posh upper-class English accents).

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTA

Schooling the Metropolitan Transit Authority on basic math. 72nd Street Subway Station between Broadway and Amsterdam /Photo byTammy Remington. The exciting announcements about how the new OMNY contactless payment system on subways and buses in New York City saves us money began last winter and there has been no let-up since. It may sound like good news, but We The Riders of the buses and subways of New York City are not dummies.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: In Praise of Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn looks positively cuddly, doesn’t he? With that goofy, cheerful grin and sly way of being just self-deprecating enough, the word affable comes to mind. Too many people only know of him due to his scene-stealing turn in "The Princess Bride” — incontheivable! — and that’s a pity because the guy is intimidating. And it shouldn’t be surprising given his father, William Shawn, edited The New Yorker from 1952 until 1987.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Essential New York City Summer Nostalgia Trip.

Keep it nimble in the summer /Photo byTammy Remington. About the only thing that every NYC summer has in common with all the other NYC summers is that it’s too damned hot and people are cranky jerks.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: Language Matters. It's Intact.

You’d cry, too. Oh, wait. If you’re a person of the male persuasion born in the USA and over the age of, let’s say 40, chances are very good that you did cry. You were probably strapped into a frame, had your arms and legs tied down, and had a (then) tiny but essential part of your body ripped away and cut off without consent and possibly without anesthesia. You were probably two or three days old.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: People are Getting Very Threadbare

Graffiti is having another NYC momentPhoto byTammy Remington. We don't really need the New York Post to keep telling us that things are getting even dicier than usual out on the streets of New York City. We're not blind. Ok, yes, we’re all pretty used to people getting loud and obnoxious — that’s just basic communication in this city — but there has been an unsettling uptick in outright feral behavior in the past year.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy