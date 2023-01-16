New York City, NY

Commentary: New York City. March 2020.

Remington Write

What it was like for those who stayed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWZNO_0kFzmmJj00
Late March 2020, 57th Street and 8th AvenuePhoto byTammy Remington

Three years ago, right around this time of year, we began hearing about a lot of people getting sick in Wuhan, China. A friend who was teaching English in Shanghai at the time scoffed when I asked if he needed to worry.

"Wuhan is a thousand miles away from here. We're fine."

Actually, it's under 600 miles, but we now know that the virus wasn't worried about a little thing like physical distance.

According to editors at The Paper of Record by March 13, 2020, we had 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City. It's probably a good thing we didn't know then that within about two years there would be over 6,000,000 infections and nearly 75,000 dead in New York City. Even so, more than 300,000 people left the city and many didn't come back.

That means that some 7,999,667,000 of us - give or take - stayed and rode this thing out.

There seem to have been two pressing questions on the minds of many who stayed: how freaked out should we be now and how much toilet paper and milk is still available at Trader Joe's?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDBn0_0kFzmmJj00
Those really are New Yorkers waiting outside Trader Joe's on Columbus Avenue /Photo byTammy Remington

Of the two, the more urgent one - at least in the first week - was the toilet paper/milk availability question. After all, this city has been on red alert since that beautiful Tuesday morning in September 2001.

It's going to get to the point when nothing short of a direct nuclear strike will faze us.

Ah, but there's always an upside. Suddenly getting a seat on the subway was no problem. In short order, MTA closed off the fronts of all buses so everyone entered from the rear door where there was no fare box. Free buses from March until August 2020. As to lines outside of Trader Joe's, oh please, that's business as usual most Fridays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdMh4_0kFzmmJj00
It wasn't all doom and gloom....free buses! /Photo byTammy Remington

Even so, most people were taking precautions. At least we were doing what we thought might keep us from winding up on a respirator and waiting to die in some hospital where no one could visit us. At that point, the Centers for Disease Control hadn't figured out exactly what those precautions should be so we were flying blind. But many people - like me - still dutifully wiped their groceries clean after having stood six(ish) feet apart outside the local Fine Fare to stock up on toilet paper and milk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9p5e_0kFzmmJj00
Panic? Maybe a little.Photo byTammy Remington

It was also probably a wise move to close down Broadway shows, and Lincoln Center as well as the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289kVs_0kFzmmJj00
That intermission ran a wee bit longer than anticipated /Photo byTammy Remington

As of March 16, 2020, all schools, restaurants, bars, and gyms in New York City were closed. Gatherings of over 50 people are banned. There was talk of instituting a curfew which was driving my friend, Ramona, completely batty. “This is New York City! You can’t tell me I can’t go out of my apartment at night! This isn’t a prison!!” Ramona is on the business side of 80, weighs around 90 pounds, bikes everywhere and I’d put my money on her against any of New York’s Finest who might try to enforce their curfew.

In astonishingly short order we went from “oh, let’s not get too worked up about this thing” to having our hair on fire. It was disorienting AF that by March 17 - two days after closing the city down - The Mayor was warning of an imminent shelter-in-place order while the Governor was saying the state wouldn't allow it. Boys.

When they shut the subway down for the first time in 115 years, that got our attention.

Many of us began quietly picking up a few extra things here and there at the grocery and drugstores just in case. It wouldn’t be fun but, yes, we could ride out two weeks of total quarantine if we had to.

Not all our neighbors were in agreement about the need to quarantine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0ECp_0kFzmmJj00
Note that no one's actually out there breaking quarantine /Photo byTammy Remington

A trip to Bed, Bath & Beyond was another lesson in this new normal. Any stores with communal hand sanitizer on the counter were fair game for a quick squirt unless the line outside stretched more than a block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8eAZ_0kFzmmJj00
Don't even THINK of asking /Photo byTammy Remington

At that point, the thinking was that for each confirmed case of the virus, another five to ten cases were silently shopping, working, sitting on the subway next to us, and who knows how many people they are in turn infecting? It's not as if anyone was getting tested. One friend who got very sick early on was told by her doctor that unless she was running a temperature of 104 degrees, they wouldn't be able to test her.

She made it through and is ok today.

I developed an immediate case of the heebie-jeebies thinking we'd have to stay IN the apartment 24/7. And yet that was absolutely how life was in much of Italy and other parts of Europe. Our new reality was jarring enough especially since it had the annoying habit of abruptly changing from hour to hour. Nuisance aside, under the gritted teeth and behind the rolling eyes was the certainty that this was going to get worse. Maybe a lot worse.

With jobs shut down and businesses shuttered while qualifying for loans and grants to keep from going under, we still had no idea if or when the government was going to start bailing the rest of us out. Or if they would even bother. Ironic now to see how much more actual help we got from the Trump administration than from the Biden administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtX36_0kFzmmJj00
Truly eerie to be out in the deserted city /Photo byTammy Remington

By mid-April, there were 16,617 confirmed cases in Manhattan with 1,541 dead. That’s not the five boroughs. That was Manhattan. No traffic on the streets other than the constant stream of ambulances with sirens filling us with the dread certainty that we were next.

We live less than six blocks from one of the biggest hospital complexes in the city - Mt. Sinai on the upper east side - where the conditions had to have been unimaginable, while we sat tight in our apartment and waited. Friends had been desperately sick and recovered. Elderly relatives of other friends did not. There would be no visiting hours or funerals.

Other than the empty streets, the masked people, the strung-out lines at the few stores still open, and the heaviness we all felt pressing down on us, life somehow went on.

Except most of us aren’t working. Which was weird.

Then the cheering started at 7 pm every day. We had read about it and saw the YouTube videos of it happening in Italy and China, but it took a while to get started here. First yelling and cheering, then noisemakers left over from New Year’s Eve, and then people beating on pots and pans as well as one guy on a tuba. Cheering for the exhausted and poorly equipped doctors, nurses, nurse aides, patient escorts, cleaning professionals, and even the administrative staff at all the hospitals caring for our sick and dying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJjhz_0kFzmmJj00
Shopping wasn't going to stop /Photo byTammy Remington

Cheering for the underpaid and almost certainly uninsured workers at all the places which had been deemed “essential” so we could keep our cupboards and refrigerators filled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBUrQ_0kFzmmJj00
Essential workers, we salute you /Photo byTammy Remington

That lasted well into the summer, but after the promised two-week shutdown became a month-long shutdown that then mysteriously just lengthened into who-knows-how-long-this-will-last, the novelty and excitement wore away.

Eventually some of those who left trickled back into the city. Eventually, most of us lined up and got the vaccines. And eventually, most of us have gotten sick and most of us have also recovered. But those terrifying days of nobody being out in the streets and tent hospitals being set up in Central Park are now memories that will someday get written about by historians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ju9el_0kFzmmJj00
For about six months there we seem to have really been caring for each other /Photo byTammy Remington

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# COVID 19# Pandemic# New York City# Quarantine# Shut down

Comments / 0

Published by

Covert dilettante with an omnivorous capacity for wonder. Writing because I can't not write. Always watching for the hidden patterns and connections. I don't know I cannot fly..........and so I do.

New York City, NY
101 followers

More from Remington Write

New York City, NY

Opinion: Remind Me Why I Bother Paying the Fare

I'm still paying to ride the bus. Go figure. Let’s start out with this: there have been people not paying the fare on New York City buses and subways since forever. This is not new.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Confessions of a Disillusioned Anglophile

Henry the Eighth and The Beatles will only get you so far... Winston Churchill revved up the powerful propaganda engine during and after The Good War to reinvent little old England as a storied and magnificent land. It worked.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Peace Has a Branding Problem

Recently seen at The Ukrainian Institute, 79th and 5th Ave, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington. We’re all against war. NO MORE KILLING! Give peace a chance. War is not healthy for children and other living things. Bring our boys home!

Read full story

Harlem Tenants Still Waiting for Hot Water

Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made and two days later, no hot water. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of this building were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.

Read full story

Opinion: Strategies to Survive in a World Designed by and for Men

The view from within The Alhambra in Granada Spain /Photo byTammy Remington. Remember Scheherazade who saved herself from death at the hands of the monarch, Shahryar, by each night weaving an ever more thrilling and exciting story that kept the king so enthralled that he spared her life each morning?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Snow Envy

Bethesda Fountain having a rare day of near solitude in Central Park /Photo byTammy Remington. When the weather experts began hyperventilating about Winter Storm Elliott last week, it was hard not to have hope. Maybe this would be one of those "good" winters when there's snow in December.

Read full story

Opinion: Real "Leadership" and its Impact on Overpopulation.

One of many children's graves in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx /Photo byTammy Remington. You guys — and I do mean people of the male persuasion who still seem to be the ones making most policy decisions in most countries — are something else. Who knew you had it in you to derail the almost unstoppable human drive to procreate? But you seem to have done precisely that.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Opinion: That Traffic You Hate?

It's YOU. Keep your cars out of Manhattan. Just another evening on Eighth Avenue /Photo byTammy Remington. After months of bickering in court, in July 2019, the powers that be were finally able to decree no more cars on 14th Street, a major east/west corridor in Manhattan. No personal cars, no taxis, no Ubers, nada.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The City as a Canvas

There were a couple of taglines fighting for primacy over the past year or so in New York. Which one has been winning depends on where you live and how well — or poorly — you came through the past couple of years.

Read full story

Opinion: No, RT Isn't Reporting The News, Either

I began watching Russia Today during my long convalescence from the autoimmune disorder that put me in the hospital for two memorable weeks in 2004. The thing that struck me about this cable “news” channel was how few stories were about Russia and how many were about U.S. overreach around the world (plus the fact that the immaculately made-up young ladies presenting these stories all had posh upper-class English accents).

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTA

Schooling the Metropolitan Transit Authority on basic math. 72nd Street Subway Station between Broadway and Amsterdam /Photo byTammy Remington. The exciting announcements about how the new OMNY contactless payment system on subways and buses in New York City saves us money began last winter and there has been no let-up since. It may sound like good news, but We The Riders of the buses and subways of New York City are not dummies.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: In Praise of Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn looks positively cuddly, doesn’t he? With that goofy, cheerful grin and sly way of being just self-deprecating enough, the word affable comes to mind. Too many people only know of him due to his scene-stealing turn in "The Princess Bride” — incontheivable! — and that’s a pity because the guy is intimidating. And it shouldn’t be surprising given his father, William Shawn, edited The New Yorker from 1952 until 1987.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Essential New York City Summer Nostalgia Trip.

Keep it nimble in the summer /Photo byTammy Remington. About the only thing that every NYC summer has in common with all the other NYC summers is that it’s too damned hot and people are cranky jerks.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: Language Matters. It's Intact.

You’d cry, too. Oh, wait. If you’re a person of the male persuasion born in the USA and over the age of, let’s say 40, chances are very good that you did cry. You were probably strapped into a frame, had your arms and legs tied down, and had a (then) tiny but essential part of your body ripped away and cut off without consent and possibly without anesthesia. You were probably two or three days old.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: People are Getting Very Threadbare

Graffiti is having another NYC momentPhoto byTammy Remington. We don't really need the New York Post to keep telling us that things are getting even dicier than usual out on the streets of New York City. We're not blind. Ok, yes, we’re all pretty used to people getting loud and obnoxious — that’s just basic communication in this city — but there has been an unsettling uptick in outright feral behavior in the past year.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: Breaking Ground in Harlem

What used to be a swimming pool and hockey rink by the Harlem Meer, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington. The chatter in the local media reached a bit of a crescendo back in November 2019 when The Central Park Conservancy announced that it was going to commence a $150 million renovation of the north end of Central Park. What else was set to hit some very high notes around that time as well? Oh, right. That virus thing percolating in Wuhan, China.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Life Is Not Sustainable

Lunch in Tompkins Square Park /Photo byTammy Remington (Remington Write) This almost mystical word gets tossed around a lot and marketers have latched onto it in a big way: sustainable.

Read full story

Thanks to the Surgeons, the CPAs, the Air Traffic Controllers and Everyone in Sanitation

Operation Open Heart /Photo byPhoto Credit — Rocky Roe. Aileen recently grinned during our weekly Hollywood Squares of a Zoom meeting and announced that she'd had a pretty grueling day at work. She'd amputated three feet, presumably not from the same person.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy