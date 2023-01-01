New York City, NY

Opinion: Peace Has a Branding Problem

Remington Write

Let's make peace sexy again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dNw5_0k0KYl1F00
Recently seen at The Ukrainian Institute, 79th and 5th Ave, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington

We’re all against war. NO MORE KILLING! Give peace a chance. War is not healthy for children and other living things. Bring our boys home!

On Veteran's Day recently, a marching band struck up the rousing “As The Caissons Go Rolling Along” and sure enough, it was thrilling to hear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMYyH_0k0KYl1F00
The end of the parade /Photo byTammy Remington

War’s got it all. Passion, commitment, sacrifice, the highest of stakes, and the coolest of uniforms.

At the corner of 46th and Fifth, a small group of about twenty trim, young, intimidating soldiers was splendid in their tight black uniforms. Each was carrying a rifle fitted with a bayonet. Peace does not have cool uniforms. It doesn’t have rousing marches that quicken one’s pace and heart.

This is not to say there aren’t some damned moving songs against war and for peace. People have been singing protest songs against the insanity of war for generations. Millions of us have been writing and, yes, marching and raising our voices and voting and running for office and carrying banners. None of it’s done any good. All those righteous students carrying on in 1969 may like to think they were the ones who finally got the United States TF out of Southeast Asia.

Ask the guys who were actually out there in the jungles who ultimately shut that bit of madness down.

Sir. No, SIR!

Once the actual soldiers were putting down their weapons (sometimes after taking out one or two particularly loathsome commanding officers), the fellas in the Department of Defense began seriously looking for a way out.

Here’s the rub, though. We say we want peace.

But most of us — especially those carrying extra testosterone — relish the excitement of war.

Can we be real here? We’re all adults. Peace is boring.

It's pretty common actually for soldiers who had survived one or two tours of duty to re-up after six months or so of home cooking and television. What did life as a husband and father, going to work every day, maybe getting lucky once a week with the wife, bowling with the guys on the weekend have to compete with the terror, the camaraderie, the sense of purpose, (and the drugs) that war has always offered?

We’re never going to end war until we figure out that peace is actually much sexier than we’ve been making it out to be.

For one thing, we haven’t really given peace enough of a run to discover whether it is way more fun than war. It's unlikely that there has been any period of human history that’s managed more than fifty years tops without someone starting trouble with someone else.

Here’s why we think peace is boring. We’re doing it wrong!

Peace should mean much more than settling into a monotonous work-a-day life. Why can’t peace include adventure and exploration and — here’s the kicker — a deep sense of purpose?

Of course, in order for peace to compete with war, we’re going to have to let go of most of our current ideas of what constitutes a good life.

Most people in the United States and even much of Europe and Asia take it at face value that making boatloads of money, having a great car, wearing the latest fashions, and owning a big house are what make for a great life. And in order to achieve that great life, millions of people go into trillions of dollars of debt every year.

We chase what we think will make us happy and we base that on the lies we’re constantly being told by people who want us to buy their stuff.

When (if?) we stop thinking of ourselves as free agents, rugged individuals with magic bootstraps, we might discover that we’re part of a miraculous creation. When we realize that doing things that inconvenience us in order to make someone else’s life easier, warmer, and safer we’re well on our way to discovering our true purpose in life.

When we stop rushing to score that Big Deal and notice how beautiful the rain looks as it slides down the window, we might know Peace.

And we’ll want to share that with the stressed-out guy standing next to us on a rush-hour bus.

That’s when war will lose its allure and be exposed for the disgusting racket that it’s always been. No one will be tricked into wearing tight, uncomfortable uniforms while parading around with weapons. The jig will be up.

Then we’ll see how sexy Peace has always been.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# peace# war# purpose# generosity# care

Comments / 0

Published by

Covert dilettante with an omnivorous capacity for wonder. Writing because I can't not write. Always watching for the hidden patterns and connections. I don't know I cannot fly..........and so I do.

New York City, NY
94 followers

More from Remington Write

Harlem Tenants Still Waiting for Hot Water

Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made and two days later, no hot water. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of this building were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.

Read full story

Opinion: Strategies to Survive in a World Designed by and for Men

The view from within The Alhambra in Granada Spain /Photo byTammy Remington. Remember Scheherazade who saved herself from death at the hands of the monarch, Shahryar, by each night weaving an ever more thrilling and exciting story that kept the king so enthralled that he spared her life each morning?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Snow Envy

Bethesda Fountain having a rare day of near solitude in Central Park /Photo byTammy Remington. When the weather experts began hyperventilating about Winter Storm Elliott last week, it was hard not to have hope. Maybe this would be one of those "good" winters when there's snow in December.

Read full story

Opinion: Real "Leadership" and its Impact on Overpopulation.

One of many children's graves in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx /Photo byTammy Remington. You guys — and I do mean people of the male persuasion who still seem to be the ones making most policy decisions in most countries — are something else. Who knew you had it in you to derail the almost unstoppable human drive to procreate? But you seem to have done precisely that.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Opinion: That Traffic You Hate?

It's YOU. Keep your cars out of Manhattan. Just another evening on Eighth Avenue /Photo byTammy Remington. After months of bickering in court, in July 2019, the powers that be were finally able to decree no more cars on 14th Street, a major east/west corridor in Manhattan. No personal cars, no taxis, no Ubers, nada.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The City as a Canvas

There were a couple of taglines fighting for primacy over the past year or so in New York. Which one has been winning depends on where you live and how well — or poorly — you came through the past couple of years.

Read full story

Opinion: No, RT Isn't Reporting The News, Either

I began watching Russia Today during my long convalescence from the autoimmune disorder that put me in the hospital for two memorable weeks in 2004. The thing that struck me about this cable “news” channel was how few stories were about Russia and how many were about U.S. overreach around the world (plus the fact that the immaculately made-up young ladies presenting these stories all had posh upper-class English accents).

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTA

Schooling the Metropolitan Transit Authority on basic math. 72nd Street Subway Station between Broadway and Amsterdam /Photo byTammy Remington. The exciting announcements about how the new OMNY contactless payment system on subways and buses in New York City saves us money began last winter and there has been no let-up since. It may sound like good news, but We The Riders of the buses and subways of New York City are not dummies.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: In Praise of Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn looks positively cuddly, doesn’t he? With that goofy, cheerful grin and sly way of being just self-deprecating enough, the word affable comes to mind. Too many people only know of him due to his scene-stealing turn in "The Princess Bride” — incontheivable! — and that’s a pity because the guy is intimidating. And it shouldn’t be surprising given his father, William Shawn, edited The New Yorker from 1952 until 1987.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Essential New York City Summer Nostalgia Trip.

Keep it nimble in the summer /Photo byTammy Remington. About the only thing that every NYC summer has in common with all the other NYC summers is that it’s too damned hot and people are cranky jerks.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: Language Matters. It's Intact.

You’d cry, too. Oh, wait. If you’re a person of the male persuasion born in the USA and over the age of, let’s say 40, chances are very good that you did cry. You were probably strapped into a frame, had your arms and legs tied down, and had a (then) tiny but essential part of your body ripped away and cut off without consent and possibly without anesthesia. You were probably two or three days old.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: People are Getting Very Threadbare

Graffiti is having another NYC momentPhoto byTammy Remington. We don't really need the New York Post to keep telling us that things are getting even dicier than usual out on the streets of New York City. We're not blind. Ok, yes, we’re all pretty used to people getting loud and obnoxious — that’s just basic communication in this city — but there has been an unsettling uptick in outright feral behavior in the past year.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: Breaking Ground in Harlem

What used to be a swimming pool and hockey rink by the Harlem Meer, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington. The chatter in the local media reached a bit of a crescendo back in November 2019 when The Central Park Conservancy announced that it was going to commence a $150 million renovation of the north end of Central Park. What else was set to hit some very high notes around that time as well? Oh, right. That virus thing percolating in Wuhan, China.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Life Is Not Sustainable

Lunch in Tompkins Square Park /Photo byTammy Remington (Remington Write) This almost mystical word gets tossed around a lot and marketers have latched onto it in a big way: sustainable.

Read full story

Thanks to the Surgeons, the CPAs, the Air Traffic Controllers and Everyone in Sanitation

Operation Open Heart /Photo byPhoto Credit — Rocky Roe. Aileen recently grinned during our weekly Hollywood Squares of a Zoom meeting and announced that she'd had a pretty grueling day at work. She'd amputated three feet, presumably not from the same person.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)

Remember spring? Back when it came to the backyards of the United States and much of Europe. I imagined yours looked wonderful. I know ours did. All 842 acres of it. Whatever foibles our particular bit of city has — and they are numerous — a shining glory is living less than ten minutes from the woods. As in real woods. There are swampy bits and every imaginable size and type of tree as well as loads of squirrels. And birds. And birders. Many, many birders with some serious cameras. There are also birders like me who point to their smartphones and hope for the best which is not actually so great a lot of the time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy