Harlem Tenants Still Waiting for Hot Water

Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made and two days later, no hot water

No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem / Photo by Tammy Remington

Tenants living at one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of this building were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.

Finally, tenants had no choice but to call 311 and make a complaint.

The latest in a long string of 311 complaints / Photo by Tammy Remington

Add to all this an elevator that is chronically out of service. The FDNY has been called repeatedly to rescue tenants stuck in the elevator and this summons from the city is taped to the lobby wall.

Not the first summons / Photo by Tammy Remington

This is not the first time TriHill has been issued a summons for the elevator. It would appear that they simply pay the fine and continue assuring tenants that they are working towards a permanent solution.

Additionally, the HPD inspector who came out to confirm that the heat issue had been addressed got stuck in the elevator herself and had to call a tenant to tell her the trick to getting it to move once it's stuck. This time the FDNY didn't have to be called. Tenants have not always been so lucky.

FDNY called to rescue tenants from the elevator...again at 120 W112 Street / Photo by Tammy Remington

Not only does TriHill ignore tenant complaints about the elevator, but they are also apparently ignoring a letter of concern from Councilwoman, Kristin Richardson Jordan sent back in October of this year.

The only response from TriHill Mgmt, LLC have been repeated assurances that they are investigating a more permanent solution to the problem. In the meantime, the last communication regarding the lack of hot water was that a technician would stop by tenants' apartments yesterday (Friday, December 30) to confirm the problem had been resolved.

Finally, at the end of the third day without hot water (and without any communication), the building had hot water. That lasted just under 48 hours. As of midday, January 3rd, the building has not had hot water since 10:00 last night.

If the tenants maintained their apartments the way TriHill Management, LLC maintains their buildings, they would be evicted.

Happy New Year.