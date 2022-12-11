Opinion: In Praise of Wallace Shawn

Remington Write

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vI3xo_0jdqXc3400
A little light reading /Photo byTammy Remington

The man is downright formidable

Wallace Shawn looks positively cuddly, doesn’t he? With that goofy, cheerful grin and sly way of being just self-deprecating enough, the word affable comes to mind. Too many people only know of him due to his scene-stealing turn in "The Princess Bride” — incontheivable! — and that’s a pity because the guy is intimidating. And it shouldn’t be surprising given his father, William Shawn, edited The New Yorker from 1952 until 1987.

Grow up in that environment and try to read comic books.

Prior to seeing Lili Taylor do an outstanding interpretation of Shawn’s sucker punch of a monologue, “The Fever”, at the Minetta Lane Theater, my knowledge of his work pretty much stopped at his acting in such gems as Louis Malle’s “Vanya on 42nd Street” and Andre Gregory’s unforgettable “My Dinner with Andre". There was also Shawn’s delicious turn as Diane Keaton’s former lover in Woody Allen’s “Manhattan”. Allen’s 2020 movie, “Rifkin’s Festival” in which Wallace Shawn was the lead maintained that image of Shawn as a somewhat bumbling but mostly endearing loser. However, it was seeing his riveting performance in 2013's “A Master Builder” that demonstrated his harder, more sinister and serious side. The real Wallace Shawn, if you will.

Enjoying Lili’s superb rendition of “The Fever”, compelled me to seek out more of Shawn’s work both on film and in print.

For example, there was the 2004 film version of “The Fever” starring the always incandescent Vanessa Redgrave. Having already experienced the powerful monologue as it was intended to be performed my expectations were low. Oh, me of little faith! If anything Redgrave’s performance of Shawn’s cringe-inducing words was even more annihilating.

What makes Shawn's work so devastating? Simple. The man is the absolute master of white liberal guilt. On steroids.

He’s uniquely qualified to hold nice, privileged white people who donate to food pantries and BLM up for inspection because he never spares himself. Throughout “The Fever”, Shawn systematically tears down the cozy, precious world into which he was fortunately born while demonstrating the true nature of privilege.

Did you sleep in a warm bed last night with no fear of bombs, rats, or thugs kicking in the door? Is there food in your kitchen? Can you cover your mortgage/rent and still afford a little fun on the weekend?

In that case, you my friend, are privileged and Mr. Shawn takes particular delight in pointing out how that privilege comes at the expense of those who don’t sleep free of bombs, rats, or thugs.

Moreover, Shawn is wonderfully sneaky with his attacks. Take his play “Aunt Dan and Lemon”. Talk about a wallop upside the head at the end of that one. It’s not really surprising that Shawn’s plays seldom get produced. They’re not exactly feel-good material. But the plays are available to be read and I recommend them. Those as well as his essays are un-put-downable.

Why bother reading or watching this stuff intended to make me feel rotten about my incredible good luck to have been born when and where I was?

Simply because Shawn is wickedly funny and smart. I read his stuff and grin with a wince and a nod. Yes. Yes, I think that way, too. Yes, I’m on a constant cycle of seeking to balance gratitude with awareness. Yes, I see the steep downward grade we’re on — and how we're speeding up as we go down — and the best I can manage is to consume less stuff, save more stuff, and savor what we’ve got while we’ve got it.

And when part of what we’ve got is a writer/thinker/actor/philosopher of the caliber of Wallace Shawn, we damned well better appreciate the man’s work.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wallace Shawn# Writing# New York# Drama# The New Yorker

Comments / 0

Published by

Covert dilettante with an omnivorous capacity for wonder. Writing because I can't not write. Always watching for the hidden patterns and connections. I don't know I cannot fly..........and so I do.

New York City, NY
71 followers

More from Remington Write

New York City, NY

Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTA

Schooling the Metropolitan Transit Authority on basic math. 72nd Street Subway Station between Broadway and Amsterdam /Photo byTammy Remington. The exciting announcements about how the new OMNY contactless payment system on subways and buses in New York City saves us money began last winter and there has been no let-up since. It may sound like good news, but We The Riders of the buses and subways of New York City are not dummies.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

The Essential New York City Summer Nostalgia Trip.

Keep it nimble in the summer /Photo byTammy Remington. About the only thing that every NYC summer has in common with all the other NYC summers is that it’s too damned hot and people are cranky jerks.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Language Matters. It's Intact.

You’d cry, too. Oh, wait. If you’re a person of the male persuasion born in the USA and over the age of, let’s say 40, chances are very good that you did cry. You were probably strapped into a frame, had your arms and legs tied down, and had a (then) tiny but essential part of your body ripped away and cut off without consent and possibly without anesthesia. You were probably two or three days old.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: People are Getting Very Threadbare

Graffiti is having another NYC momentPhoto byTammy Remington. We don't really need the New York Post to keep telling us that things are getting even dicier than usual out on the streets of New York City. We're not blind. Ok, yes, we’re all pretty used to people getting loud and obnoxious — that’s just basic communication in this city — but there has been an unsettling uptick in outright feral behavior in the past year.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: Breaking Ground in Harlem

What used to be a swimming pool and hockey rink by the Harlem Meer, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington. The chatter in the local media reached a bit of a crescendo back in November 2019 when The Central Park Conservancy announced that it was going to commence a $150 million renovation of the north end of Central Park. What else was set to hit some very high notes around that time as well? Oh, right. That virus thing percolating in Wuhan, China.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Life Is Not Sustainable

Lunch in Tompkins Square Park /Photo byTammy Remington (Remington Write) This almost mystical word gets tossed around a lot and marketers have latched onto it in a big way: sustainable.

Read full story

Thanks to the Surgeons, the CPAs, the Air Traffic Controllers and Everyone in Sanitation

Operation Open Heart /Photo byPhoto Credit — Rocky Roe. Aileen recently grinned during our weekly Hollywood Squares of a Zoom meeting and announced that she'd had a pretty grueling day at work. She'd amputated three feet, presumably not from the same person.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)

Remember spring? Back when it came to the backyards of the United States and much of Europe. I imagined yours looked wonderful. I know ours did. All 842 acres of it. Whatever foibles our particular bit of city has — and they are numerous — a shining glory is living less than ten minutes from the woods. As in real woods. There are swampy bits and every imaginable size and type of tree as well as loads of squirrels. And birds. And birders. Many, many birders with some serious cameras. There are also birders like me who point to their smartphones and hope for the best which is not actually so great a lot of the time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy