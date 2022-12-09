New York City, NY

The Essential New York City Summer Nostalgia Trip.

Remington Write

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePT0f_0jcbm20w00
Keep it nimble in the summer /Photo byTammy Remington

You remember summer, right?

About the only thing that every NYC summer has in common with all the other NYC summers is that it’s too damned hot and people are cranky jerks.

What set this past one apart? Besides everyone being crankier than ever?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKFUF_0jcbm20w00
So this is where they are /Photo byTammy Remington

It was the thumbs, wasn’t it? Yeah, this is the first summer we’ve had a barrel of thumbs out by the 2/3 train in Harlem.

Worked well in deterring the tourists.

Tourists should stick to the parts of the city they know from TV and the movies. They should blow lots of money, walk four abreast only in Times Square, and then go back to Ohiowa to impress their friends with those cool I Heart NY t-shirts (made in China…Jesus, we’d better not go to war over there, too!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUm9t_0jcbm20w00
Sun-fire breathing dragon on the Upper West Side /Photo byTammy Remington

One significant difference between this summer and the last two was the bizarre belief held by a solid two-thirds of the city that the pesky pandemic crap was happily behind us. No more masks and no more eating out in those traffic nightmare sheds. Leave 'em to the rats!

To celebrate, everyone — we’re talking roughly 6,000,000 New Yorkers who really should have known better — who got a dog during the pandemic felt entitled to bring Dimples everywhere. I’m talking everywhere. What used to be an occasional sighting in Dean and Deluca has morphed into a constant presence everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCHRK_0jcbm20w00
Sit, Spot. Good dog. /Photo byTammy Remington

Not Dean and Deluca however. They packed it in early in the pandemic while assuring anyone who cares that they’d be resuming operations after their Chapter 11 reorganization is completed. Save it, boys, anyone who used to shop at your place now has their heirloom tomatoes and caviar delivered by one of the thousands of Los Deliveristas tearing up the streets on their electric bikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzzLp_0jcbm20w00
Sit. Eat. Pretend you're Ukrainian at Veselka /Photo byTammy Remington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwjHv_0jcbm20w00
No idea /Photo byTammy Remington
To find the differences between one summer and the next, well, sometimes you have to look up and risk being mistaken for a tourist. Do it anyway. You’ll find some truly odd things up there, things that are completely out of place.

Like Burning Man art living on top of a building in Chelsea. Now you don't have to actually go to That Thing in the Desert because the art comes to New York as does everything and everyone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dd1Gq_0jcbm20w00
They grow 'em big in New York /Photo byTammy Remington

So to sum up how this summer was different from other New York City summers?

Judging by the photos and my already dimming memory....it wasn't. But the day is coming when it will have people shaking their heads and mumbling classic lines about how those were the days. Which begs the question.

If these are the days...what are we doing with them?

In about three blinks of an eye, the winter will descend. Autumn will be something to remember fondly and share about on Instagram. Hey, wasn't it great singing along with everyone in Strawberry Fields in early October to celebrate John Lennon's birthday?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hWL6_0jcbm20w00
Happy birthday, John /Photo byTammy Remington

So hold on. Savor the fading light and the few leaves left hanging valiantly from branches. Think about the warmth of summer to ward off the coming frozen darkness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113sH9_0jcbm20w00
Autumn along the Harlem Meer /Photo byTammy Remington

Does anyone feel nostalgia for the winter?

Do you?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Seasons# new york city# summer# photography

Comments / 0

Published by

Covert dilettante with an omnivorous capacity for wonder. Writing because I can't not write. Always watching for the hidden patterns and connections. I don't know I cannot fly..........and so I do.

New York City, NY
70 followers

More from Remington Write

New York City, NY

Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTA

Schooling the Metropolitan Transit Authority on basic math. 72nd Street Subway Station between Broadway and Amsterdam /Photo byTammy Remington. The exciting announcements about how the new OMNY contactless payment system on subways and buses in New York City saves us money began last winter and there has been no let-up since. It may sound like good news, but We The Riders of the buses and subways of New York City are not dummies.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: In Praise of Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn looks positively cuddly, doesn’t he? With that goofy, cheerful grin and sly way of being just self-deprecating enough, the word affable comes to mind. Too many people only know of him due to his scene-stealing turn in "The Princess Bride” — incontheivable! — and that’s a pity because the guy is intimidating. And it shouldn’t be surprising given his father, William Shawn, edited The New Yorker from 1952 until 1987.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Language Matters. It's Intact.

You’d cry, too. Oh, wait. If you’re a person of the male persuasion born in the USA and over the age of, let’s say 40, chances are very good that you did cry. You were probably strapped into a frame, had your arms and legs tied down, and had a (then) tiny but essential part of your body ripped away and cut off without consent and possibly without anesthesia. You were probably two or three days old.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: People are Getting Very Threadbare

Graffiti is having another NYC momentPhoto byTammy Remington. We don't really need the New York Post to keep telling us that things are getting even dicier than usual out on the streets of New York City. We're not blind. Ok, yes, we’re all pretty used to people getting loud and obnoxious — that’s just basic communication in this city — but there has been an unsettling uptick in outright feral behavior in the past year.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: Breaking Ground in Harlem

What used to be a swimming pool and hockey rink by the Harlem Meer, NYC /Photo byTammy Remington. The chatter in the local media reached a bit of a crescendo back in November 2019 when The Central Park Conservancy announced that it was going to commence a $150 million renovation of the north end of Central Park. What else was set to hit some very high notes around that time as well? Oh, right. That virus thing percolating in Wuhan, China.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Life Is Not Sustainable

Lunch in Tompkins Square Park /Photo byTammy Remington (Remington Write) This almost mystical word gets tossed around a lot and marketers have latched onto it in a big way: sustainable.

Read full story

Thanks to the Surgeons, the CPAs, the Air Traffic Controllers and Everyone in Sanitation

Operation Open Heart /Photo byPhoto Credit — Rocky Roe. Aileen recently grinned during our weekly Hollywood Squares of a Zoom meeting and announced that she'd had a pretty grueling day at work. She'd amputated three feet, presumably not from the same person.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)

Remember spring? Back when it came to the backyards of the United States and much of Europe. I imagined yours looked wonderful. I know ours did. All 842 acres of it. Whatever foibles our particular bit of city has — and they are numerous — a shining glory is living less than ten minutes from the woods. As in real woods. There are swampy bits and every imaginable size and type of tree as well as loads of squirrels. And birds. And birders. Many, many birders with some serious cameras. There are also birders like me who point to their smartphones and hope for the best which is not actually so great a lot of the time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy