Opinion: People are Getting Very Threadbare

Watch yourselves out there!

Graffiti is having another NYC moment Photo by Tammy Remington

We don't really need the New York Post to keep telling us that things are getting even dicier than usual out on the streets of New York City. We're not blind. Ok, yes, we’re all pretty used to people getting loud and obnoxious — that’s just basic communication in this city — but there has been an unsettling uptick in outright feral behavior in the past year.

Remember when the city first shut down because of the novel coronavirus? At 7 pm every evening people leaned out their windows and cheered, banged pots and pans. Someone nearby tooted on a tuba.

Even uptown, people waited patiently (mostly), six feet apart (mostly) outside the grocery store.

That’s been over for a good while now. Long enough to feel legitimately nostalgic.

We still have all the usual annoyances that are included in the price of admission to this funhouse of a city, but more people are losing it. There are also many more people just blowing off simple norms and courtesies as well as rules. We’re living in an increasingly savage time and place.

Washington Square Park, the Rave edition / Photo by Tammy Remington

Waiting for a bus one day, we watched one shirtless guy chasing another guy — a chubby kid really — and trying to beat him up. The kid would run into traffic with the other guy tearing after him. Everyone watching was probably thinking: Should I call 911? In the end, everyone seemed to have decided the drama would be over and done with long before New York’s finest showed up.

Besides, who wants to be the one to call the police and then have them show up and shoot someone?

As our bus pulled up, the aggressor peeled off with some shouted threats and the kid zipped down the stairs to the subway. Guess we’ll never know what set that off.

On another day, a woman with not great English was trying to get some information from the bus driver.

“Madisone? You go to Madisone?”

The driver, being a New York City bus driver, just said that this bus goes down 5th Avenue without bothering to explain that Madison Avenue runs parallel to 5th, one block to the east. The lady could have easily taken that bus and walked over to wherever she was trying to get to. But why bother being helpful? That’s not how it’s done in this city.

Agitation ensued until the lady blew her top. Then the driver announced that if she didn’t get off the bus he was taking it out of service. She kept yelling and now she was getting colorful to that “stupid shit bus driver”.

“That’s it. This bus is out of service. Everybody off.”

As if. No one made a move to get off that bus. Some impatient yuppy-type guy who “had to get someplace” started trying to arbitrate. You can guess how well that went over. The angry lady got angrier and louder. Then some bizarre form of chivalry kicked in and several young guys in the back of the bus stepped forward to loudly explain to Chad that he needed to back TF off and leave the lady alone.

It got real loud on that bus for about five minutes.

Then the angry lady stormed off cursing several blue streaks and we were on our way. And once again no one made the mistake of calling the police. Thank goodness.

New York's Finest winning hearts every day / Photo by Tammy Remington

People losing their cool and screaming is one thing and it’s a thing that’s happening more often. But there are other cracks in the edifice that are less disruptive but still a drag.

Much has been made of the marked increase in fare-jumping around the city. Recently, the geniuses at the MTA announced that drivers would no longer automatically open the back doors at bus stops as that would thwart fare evaders. That means that even though the announcement instructs all passengers to exit from the rear doors those doors don’t open. Well, not until said passengers yell — sometimes more than once — BACK DOOR!

Is this a deterrent for people who feel that paying the fare to ride the bus is a suggestion? Heh. People board right through the front remarkably often without even pausing to pay the fare.

And then there are the dogs.

Somebody's best friend... Photo by Tammy Remington

The numerous pandemic-stranded humans who rushed out and bought puppies seem to think they can’t leave the little darlings home. Ever. People are routinely bringing their dogs — and not little accessory-size pups — everywhere they go. They’re on the subway, they’re in grocery stores and drugstores and liquor stores.

People bring them along to eat at restaurants.

Nearly three years after unsettling rumors began wafting out of Wuhan, China, we haven’t even begun to process the enormous upheaval we’re still going through in this country and around the world. It seems clear now that our duly elected representatives have decided that keeping the economy going takes priority over people’s lives and health.

In other words, there will be no more of that pandemic relief foolishness.

Back to the office. Back to work. Ten-day isolation when you’re sick? Please. Five days and then back to it. And people are largely going along with it. Fewer masks. More people are partying likes it’s 2019.

But under our “return to normalcy” there’s a current of anger, fear, and anxiety that’s deepening.

Be careful out there, people. And pay your damned bus fare.