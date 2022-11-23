Thanks to the Surgeons, the CPAs, the Air Traffic Controllers and Everyone in Sanitation

Operation Open Heart / Photo by Photo Credit — Rocky Roe

Aileen recently grinned during our weekly Hollywood Squares of a Zoom meeting and announced that she'd had a pretty grueling day at work. She'd amputated three feet, presumably not from the same person.

There’s this little crew of us who get together on Zoom once a week.

We used to do this in 3D, but you remember that annoying little SARS virus? Yeah, that. So for the past couple of years, this is what we do. We Zoom.

And it was during one of our weekly Zoom-togethers that Aileen dropped that nugget. She’s a surgeon in a trauma unit, one of the busiest in the country. And last week she — in her words — cut off three feet. As in amputated a foot from three different legs, er, people. As in my friend with who I share a wedding date, the friend I’ve hung around with until all hours in various diners, that friend, who trained to be a surgeon, did her residency in a city where gunshot wounds were common, and now shrugs off having done multiple amputations during an average day on the job.

What possesses people like Aileen — who otherwise presents as a pretty normal 40-something with a wife and two kids — to put herself through the incredible stress of medical school (when she was thirty, btw)?

I don’t know but I am very glad people are so inclined.

And here's what flummoxes me. The world is filled with Aileens and aren’t we just incredibly lucky that it’s not filled with Remington Writes?

Think about it.

Your kid goes into convulsions in the middle of the night. You’re not going to consider calling a writer no matter how engaging or witty or insightful they are.

Aileen’s calling is far from the only one that mystifies me.

Why on earth do people choose to be accountants? Or psychiatrists? Or insurance adjusters? Or university provosts? Or AI developers? Or military consultants? Or hedge fund managers? Or biological researchers? Or air traffic controllers? Or wildfire-fighters? Or computer programmers? Or human resource directors? Or dentists!?

Well, I can shed some light on that last one having spent the better part of eighteen months getting two crowns, two fillings, gum surgery, a bone graft, and countless X-rays at a local dental college. Being bored and nosy, I’d often ask one of my rotating cast of student dentists what nudged them down this particular career path. Without exception, they all said the same thing: money.

Valid response. I log onto my work laptop at 8 AM five mornings a week for the same reason.

The difference being, of course, that I didn’t have to spend eight years getting an advanced degree and then the rest of my working life building a practice while paying down several hundred thousand dollars in student loan debt (Heh, I escaped my college years with a measly $93K in debt).

Know why I didn’t do these things? I am lazy.

I am unmotivated. I don’t care about raking in the serious dough and I’m not even remotely interested in working hard to build a prestigious career.

I’m not interested in working hard. Full stop.

This isn’t to say that I haven’t worked hard in my life. I’ve done my time, paid my dues, and put in my years of hard toil but even then I basically took the easy way out. It doesn’t take much in the way of studying or preparation to be a really superb hotel maid. Or pet shop employee.

So, this is my heartfelt thank you to the Aileens of this world. I don’t know why you do it. I can’t fathom what gods or demons pushed you down these bizarre paths. Sure, money is a serious motivator but there’s something else going on here that I don’t understand.

Aileen, whyever you decided to put yourself through what it took to get where you are and whatever gets you out of bed every day to go cut people’s bodies open to save their lives, I thank you.

The best I can do is another thousand(ish) words wondering about stuff.

This is an original essay written by Tammy Remington writing as Remington Write