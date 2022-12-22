Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurant

Inside the first fully automated McDonald's in America where robots have taken over Photo by McDonald

McDonald's recently developed a fully automated restaurant in Texas that is entirely controlled by machines, removing the need for human interaction, this has left people on the internet divided.

While some people are intrigued by the concept, others find it a little disturbing, the new restaurant, situated just outside of Fort Worth, uses cutting-edge technology to allow customers to order their food and receive their meal without having to deal with any humans.

The McDonald's in the video had no staff working behind the counter. Large touch screens were set up close to the entrance where customers could place their orders.

The new restaurant, which is situated outside of Fort Worth, makes use of cutting-edge technology so that clients can place orders and receive their meals without having to speak to any human beings.

A TikToker who goes by the username @foodiemunster online recently visited the restaurant and documented the entire thing on the video-sharing app, and it launched a major debate among viewers.

The TikTok creator's video gained more than a million views in a few days as it swiftly gained popularity, and many viewers left comments with their opinions.

Some viewers supported the concept wholeheartedly, with one writing:

" Finally, my order will be quick and accurate."

One more concurred: " Awesome. No more attitude at the counter.

Another person said, "Maybe my order will finally be right," while a fourth person wrote, "Love it. No grumpiness, attitude, or incompetence, and as it expands to other dining areas, no tips!

Some people weren't on board with the idea, however, and one of them remarked that if there was a mistake with your order, nobody would be there to assist you. 'And if they forget an item, who are you supposed to tell, the robot?' they asked.

The fast food company stated in a press release that the already operational restaurant is intended for patrons who intend to "dine at home or on the go," as a result of which there is no seating inside and it is "considerably smaller than a regular McDonalds."

A "quick and seamless experience for both customers and crew" was how the new idea was defined.

According to the press release, there has never been a McDonald's restaurant just like this one.

"No matter how customers choose to purchase or receive their cuisine, we're continually inventing to better our customer experience," the company declares.

The technology in this restaurant said manager Keith Vanecek, "lets us serve our customers in new, inventive ways and allows our restaurant personnel to focus more on order speed and accuracy, which enhances the overall experience for everyone."