Jacksonville Nc Teacher Stephen Bera Arrested For Secretly Recording Students newsfinale

Stephen Bera was arrested for secretly installing a photographic device with the goal of secretly photographing individuals without their permission.

The device and other evidence were allegedly recovered from the school with the assistance of school administrators, according to officials. Bera was eventually apprehended and taken into custody at his home without incident.

The inquiry is still ongoing, according to officials. When detectives and the District Attorney's office have identified them, more charges will be filed.

Stephen J. Bera, a New Bridge Middle School teacher, was detained by Jacksonville police on Thursday. Bera had installed a recording device in his classroom, which was discovered by detectives.

Anyone with information or concerns should contact the police department, according to the police department. Crisis counselors are on duty at the department and are ready to speak with anyone who has been affected.

About Stephen Bera's Jail Sentence And Mugshot

The police agency has yet to release information about Stephen Bera's jail sentence but his mugshot is disclosed. However, it is only a matter of time before we hear that he will be imprisoned for a considerable period of time.

Furthermore, anyone with information should contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective B. Stitz at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, according to the police department.

For information that is considered to be of value to police enforcement, Crime Stoppers pays cash prizes of up to $2,500.

It is not necessary for callers to give their identities to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 to send information anonymously using Text-A-Tip (CRIMES)

Jacksonville Police Department Asking For Help To Identify Victim

Anyone with information on the event is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

The Jacksonville Police Department's Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Christopher Funcke said they are currently working with Onslow County school officials to identify victims and will be reaching out to anyone implicated.

The school where the incident occurred also expressed regret to the victim for having to endure all of this mistreatment and has publicly addressed the problem of their teacher's misbehavior.