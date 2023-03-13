Frustrated Mum Replaces Bedroom Door With Curtain to Punish Door Slamming Teen

Photo by Liza Summer/Pexels

One of the joys of being a parent is watching your offspring grow. Your little bundle of joy morphs from a helpless baby to an independent, walking, talking human. Problems start when they refuse to listen and add door banging to the mix. It’s a frustrating time where you’re left wondering, “What happened to my cute toddler?” and, “How do I to stop this?”

It happened to a mum of three. She was left bewildered by her teenage daughter’s altered behaviour. The teen would slam her bedroom door very loudly each time she got up to use the bathroom at night. The noise was so loud it would wake the whole household. As we know, disturbed sleep makes for grumpy mornings. Noone needs that.

No amount of talking, persuading, negotiating or begging changed the young girl’s behaviour. If anything, it escalated. Pleas were ignored. So, after warning the teen and seeing no change, mum decided to take matters into her own hands.

Enlisting the help of her husband, who was in complete agreement with her plan, she replaced her daughter’s door with a curtain. You can’t bang curtains — problem solved. Well, so she thought.

When the teen returned from school to find her door gone all hell broke loose. She accused her parents of violating her right to privacy, quoting verse and chapter to prove they were in the wrong.

From what the mum writes about the girl, the door slamming behaviour is inconsistent with her normal day behaviour. She works hard, gets good grades in school and generally doesn’t cause trouble.

Taking all this into account and now faced with accusations of unfairness, mum found herself conflicted. Had she done the right thing after all?

They say it takes a village to raise a child. Now it takes social media. True to form, mum shared her concerns on Reddit. She clarified that the curtain was put up temporarily until the door slamming stops and that it blocks sound as well as light. The responses were overwhelmingly in support of the drastic action.

Noting that the daughter continued to slam the door, despite being politely told not to do so multiple times, one reader commented, “Taking away her door seems like a fitting punishment in this case.”

A second agreed saying, “For the most part ‘took the door off’ gets my radar up. But this? If you are gonna do it, this is textbook why to do it and how to do it.”

Another wrote, “The boundary was clearly set — do this again, and you’ll lose the door. When the boundary was violated, the consequences were appropriate and proportional — remove the slammy thing, still have adequate privacy. Seems like good, clear parenting to me.”

More permanent solutions were also offered such as installing a soft close damper or padding that would soften any impact.

Whilst mum may have won the day it is also important for her to get to the root of the problem. Teenagers may slam doors for a variety of reasons, such as expressing frustration or anger, seeking attention, or asserting their independence. Slamming doors can also be a form of communication, conveying a message without having to use words.

They may also slam doors as a way to establish boundaries or show their disapproval of a situation or person. For example, if a teenager feels like they are not being heard or respected, they may slam a door to express their frustration and assert their need for autonomy.

It’s important to remember that adolescents are going through a period of intense emotional and social development, and slamming doors may be one way they express themselves during this time. It’s essential for parents and caregivers to communicate openly with them and work to establish healthy forms of communication and expression.

Have you encountered a similar problem with your teen? If so, how did you deal with it?

