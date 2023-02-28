Some Women Have Peculiar Hygiene Practices: Meet One Such Group

Himba women smell glorious, according to reports of those who have met them. You could be forgiven for thinking they spend hours bathing. Except they don’t. Far from it.

The women’s seemingly high standard of self-care might also surprise those who are aware their people live in a desert where water is hard to come by. Even in locations with access to running water and bathrooms, staving off body odour can be a challenge. One man had to resort to sleeping on a couch because his girlfriend showered once every two weeks.

Himba ladies bath only a few times a year. So, what is their secret to smelling fresh all day long and in all seasons? Each year the average person spends a significant amount of money to smell good. The cosmetic business is a billion dollar industry that has successfully convinced us we need their products.

Research shows that in 2021, the revenue of the global cosmetics markets increased by over eight billion dollars to 80.74 billion U.S. dollars. The Statista Consumer Market Outlook estimates that by 2026 the annual revenue will be around 131 billion U.S. dollars.

Yet, the Himba women, who have access to none of that, still beat us at the freshness game - to a point. How can a woman bath just a few times a year and still smell fresh?

The secret lies in their traditional practices which have been passed down through generations.

Who Are The Himba People?

According to Wikipedia the Himba are an indigenous Namibian tribe with an estimated population of about 50,000. They are a semi-nomadic. Access to water dictates where they live.

The women bath only a few times a year due to lack of water. However, they regularly use a mix of fragrant traditional herbs and steaming to keep themselves smelling fresh. The process requires little or no water. Once in a while, when water is abundant, they indulge in a fully immersive bath. In a land where the heat is intense, and rainfall sporadic, they have found the perfect solution to staying clean.