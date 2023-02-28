Mum-to-be Criticized for Being Selfish After Asking Invitees to Buy Only Diapers for Baby Shower

Photo by Vidal Balielo Jr.

A mum-to-be has been criticized for being selfish after she instructed invitees to buy only diapers for her baby shower. This story comes hot on the heels of the one where a mum-to-be was also criticized after she stormed out of a surprise shower a friend had thrown for her, leaving shocked guests behind.

Friends and family love welcoming new babies. Mum may be the one labouring to carry and deliver the little one, but they also want to be part of the “welcoming baby” experience. Baby showers are a fantastic way for them to show love and support to mum. The cost of buying a layette can quickly add up too, and gifts can help ease the financial burden for parents.

One mum-to-be was clear about what she wants for her baby shower. Diapers. Nothing else. There is nothing wrong with diapers as they never go to waste. Babies go through dozens of them. Her request led to some people close to her saying she is selfish. They feel they are being denied the opportunity to spoil the little one with their chosen gifts.

Writing in a Reddit post she explained the reasoning behind her request. Guests are unlikely to buy what she wants and she will end up donating the items to charity. She is very particular about colours and types of items she wants. How does she know all this? She witnessed it when she had her first baby and has no desire to re-live the experience.

Reddit users rallied round the woman, supporting her decision. One wrote, “Those people who are against diapers clearly don’t have a child of their own. Babies need diapers, like lots and lots of diapers and parents do end up spending most of their money on diapers.”

DancingFrozen highlighted the selfishness of those complaining. “They say OP is selfish because she doesn’t want baby clothes for her baby that she doesn’t like, while these people buy baby clothes just because they like them, that’s just as selfish.”

Another added, “How can you even spoil a baby with clothing? I’m pretty sure the baby will be very unimpressed about any “cute” onsie or other clothes anyway.”

A wise word of advice for the mum-to-be was, “As long as you don’t throw a fit if some people bring other gifts and thank them graciously before you discreetly rehome what you don’t like.”

Throwing baby showers, surprise or otherwise, can feel like a game of charades. Organisers need more than the ability to plan, organise a baby shower. They need to possess some clairvoyant skills so they do exactly what mum-to-be wants. If not, things could quickly go south. On this occasion though the woman was right to make her choices clear, thus avoiding any offense or confusion. Thankfully, Redditors backed her decision.