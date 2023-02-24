Dad in a Quandary as He Debates Whether or Not to Pay For Daughter’s Wedding

He paid for his first daughter’s wedding

Photo by Rayhan Firmansyah

When offspring take the big step to tie the knot it’s a joyous time. Parents dream of giving them a plush send off. Depending on the culture, parents of the bride foot the bill and will have set money aside for this.

So when you hear a dad saying he doesn’t want to pay for his daughter’s wedding you can be sure there’s trouble brewing. Moreso if he has two daughters and has already opened the coffers for the first born’s nuptials.

One father of two girls is in a quandary. His first daughter is already married. There were no issues with payment of wedding costs. The second daughter now wants to get married too but dad isn’t sure that funding her wedding is the right thing to do and told her so. She was not happy. She has accused him of favouritism and being unfair in his treatment of the sisters.

Convinced that others will take his side the man shared his dilemma in the AITA thread on Reddit.

His daughter is in love and wants to get married to a man she has known for just six months. She is a 22 year old college student. These are her fiancé’s credentials. He is a basketball coach at the college where she is studying. He is divorced and has two teenage children. He appears not to be in a position to fund his second wedding, counting on the generosity of his future in-laws to bear the full cost.

The father of the bride-to-be thinks it’s too soon for the two love birds to make a lifetime commitment. People fall in love all the time. Some at first sight. There have been success stories of couples who have remained joined at the hip till death did them part. There are also unions that have left emotionally traumatized victims in their wake. Dad is concerned his princess will be in the latter category.

He also has concerns about the age difference between the couple as well as what the fiancé brings to the table. This young girl will be walking into a ready-made family. Blended families are nothing new and there are many success stories of happy ones, but dad feels his daughter is still too young to take on such responsibilities.

Comments from readers were supportive of dad’s decision and encouraged him to continuing being there for her and showing love. Her older sibling was with her fiancé for six years before getting married. One person commented, “Tell your daughter you love her, and will always be there if she needs you. Then, set the “wedding fund” aside to help if she ever needs to escape.”

Watching children grow up and make decisions parents may not agree with is hard. However, the most important thing is to support them in ways that will help them see where/if they are going wrong.