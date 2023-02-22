"Introduce Him as Your Room Mate," Woman Advised as She Complains Her Husband Won't Use Her Correct Job Title

Husband won’t use wife’s correct job title when introducing her Photo by Fauxels

A woman took to social media to vent her anger and frustration. Her husband refuses to use her correct job title when introducing her to people. She wrote, “I used to work as a nurse but had always dreamed of being a marine biologist. I studied hard to earn my degree and am now working in my dream job.”

Although she is happy on the work front, her relationship with her husband is testing her patience. He introduces her as a tour guide. You can sense the hurt in her feelings as she talks about how people then look at her with pitying eyes as if to say, “Oh what a shame! She used to be a nurse and now she is a tour guide in an aquarium.”

She hates it so much she has confronted her husband of 10 years about it. He, on the other hand, thinks it’s hilarious. He seems to enjoy poking fun at his wife. She doesn’t see the humor in any of this and feels hurt by his insensitive comments. He even justifies his reasons saying, “It is easier to explain to people.”

When she worked as a nurse he didn’t have a problem introducing her as one. It really bothers her that he won’t recognise her as a marine biologist. When she corrects him he says she is undermining him. Sympathetic Reddit users have come out in full support of her. One suggested, “Introduce him as your room mate until he respects your position and introduces you by the correct job title.”

Another pointed out, “He is undermining himself by saying he can’t remember the details of her job well enough for a simple introduction.”

For some people their job or career is their identity which defines who they are and gives them a sense of self-worth. This is moreso when they have worked hard to earn that coveted status. People will change jobs or switch careers because they want to feel better about themselves and improve their life. When this is downplayed, it can hurt feelings.

Why we define ourselves by our jobs

An article by the BBC explores why we define ourselves by our jobs. “Historically, most people didn’t get to choose their jobs, says Anne Wilson, a professor of psychology at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario. “It was usually generational — your father was a carpenter, so you were a carpenter,” she says. “Or, you’d just take a job based on the opportunities available.”

The article goes on to say, “Increased access to education over the past century has led to the emergence of more varied jobs, and thus more income tiers. So, jobs have become a significant marker of identity in a more nuanced way. When someone says they’re a surgeon, you generally assume they have strong education and high income — two metrics that can determine one’s standing in society, and affect how you subsequently judge the person.”