“Losing Her Was Just a Terrible Thing”: Man Upsets Wife as He Decides to Name Baby After His Ex-girlfriend

In a classic example of how not to endear yourself to your wife a man has decided he wants to name his unborn daughter after his ex-girlfriend. His decision has upset his wife.

Welcoming a new member of the family is both an exciting and anxiety-filled time. Parents-to-be spend hours poring over baby name books, or surfing the net to find the best name for their bundle of joy. Popular choices usually include naming the little one after a favourite, or honoured, family member and sometimes unusual events or places.

People also like naming their offspring after expensive things like perfume and cars. With the cost of living soaring there have even been jokes such as “Since people like naming babies after expensive things like Mercedes, Dior, Chardonnay... next year look out for names like Electric, Gas and Petrol.” It’s cute, it’s funny. But there’s nothing funny about your husband wanting to name your baby after his ex-girlfriend.

For the man only one name matters — Nancy. In a post on Reddit he wrote that the relationship ended a long time ago, but he still liked the name. He described how it brought him joy and memories of happier times. Nancy passed away and he admits he is still grieving for her even though they were no longer together at the time of her passing. They had been together for six years and it’s not clear why and how the two parted ways.

The writer doesn’t understand why his wife isn’t sharing his enthusiasm as he goes on to say, “Nancy was very important to me for a really long time. She was my best friend and losing her was just a terrible thing. I feel as though it would be a great way to remember and honour a dear friend who I miss everyday.”

His wife is extremely upset and completely unimpressed. Competing with a living ex is one thing. Competing with a dead one is on another level. One reader commented, “The new partner will always struggle with the idea “he only picked me because she is dead.””

The writer also went on to say, “While it would be wrong for her to be jealous of a dead woman, not wrong to not want a living shrine of her to be ever present in your lives.”

What would you do if you were in a similar situation?