Jeremiah Fennell: 10 Year Old NFL Reporter Proves Age Is Just A Number

Photo by Pixabay

“I want to make my parents proud,” Jeremiah tells talk show host Jennifer Hudson during an interview.

What a line. Most kids want to make their parents proud but life sometimes gets in the way then it doesn’t happen.

Sporting an aqua blue tie and exuding the confidence of a seasoned broadcaster Jeremiah goes on to say, “My mum has health issues and my dad is a senior citizen.” It’s clear he has no time to waste and is aware of the brevity of life — his mum, Lorraine Golden, almost died when he was just five. His quick thinking helped save her life. He described how the 30 days his mum spent in intensive care were the longest of his life. That’s when he vowed to be the best son if God spared her life.

So, rather than wait until he is earning a big fat check to impress his parents with expensive gifts, the young man is using the skills he has right now to make them proud.

So who is Jeremiah Fennell? He is NFL’s youngest reporter, aspiring journalist and broadcaster. At 10 years old he is proving that age is just a number. When you have a dream, when you are on a mission, when you believe that time isn’t on your side don’t let age get in your way. Bulldoze your way into halls of fame if you have to but take action. Nothing happens, nothing changes without taking action.

At age five Jeremiah found out that he may never be able to play contact sport. Doctors told his parents that he had a brain defect and dislocated shoulder. He made a deal with his parents. He would play three sports for a year then stop.

A loyal fan of the Las Vegas Raiders he proved his worth by commentating on their games and reeling game stats like a true pro. He persuaded his mum to allow him to start a YouTube channel. She eventually agreed in 2020 after seeing how well he was doing in school and in his favourite pastime.

Jeremiah has interviewed top sportsmen such as Davante Adams and looks like he loves what he is doing.

Source: Youtube The Jennifer Hudson Show