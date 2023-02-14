Jeremiah Fennell: 10 Year Old NFL Reporter Proves Age Is Just A Number

Rejoice Denhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZcBW_0kmehOCw00
Photo byPixabay

“I want to make my parents proud,” Jeremiah tells talk show host Jennifer Hudson during an interview.

What a line. Most kids want to make their parents proud but life sometimes gets in the way then it doesn’t happen.

Sporting an aqua blue tie and exuding the confidence of a seasoned broadcaster Jeremiah goes on to say, “My mum has health issues and my dad is a senior citizen.” It’s clear he has no time to waste and is aware of the brevity of life — his mum, Lorraine Golden, almost died when he was just five. His quick thinking helped save her life. He described how the 30 days his mum spent in intensive care were the longest of his life. That’s when he vowed to be the best son if God spared her life.

So, rather than wait until he is earning a big fat check to impress his parents with expensive gifts, the young man is using the skills he has right now to make them proud.

So who is Jeremiah Fennell? He is NFL’s youngest reporter, aspiring journalist and broadcaster. At 10 years old he is proving that age is just a number. When you have a dream, when you are on a mission, when you believe that time isn’t on your side don’t let age get in your way. Bulldoze your way into halls of fame if you have to but take action. Nothing happens, nothing changes without taking action.

At age five Jeremiah found out that he may never be able to play contact sport. Doctors told his parents that he had a brain defect and dislocated shoulder. He made a deal with his parents. He would play three sports for a year then stop.

A loyal fan of the Las Vegas Raiders he proved his worth by commentating on their games and reeling game stats like a true pro. He persuaded his mum to allow him to start a YouTube channel. She eventually agreed in 2020 after seeing how well he was doing in school and in his favourite pastime.

Jeremiah has interviewed top sportsmen such as Davante Adams and looks like he loves what he is doing.

Source: Youtube The Jennifer Hudson Show

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# National Football League# American football# Child star# Reporter# Jeremiah Fennell

Comments / 0

Published by

Lifestyle writer | Published Author | Business owner I write about leadership, personal development, life lessons and wellness. My goal is to inform as well as inspire readers.

7K followers

More from Rejoice Denhere

Man Praised as He Skips Son’s Wedding, Spends Evening With Ex Daughter-In-Law Instead

In a rare show of support a man has been praised as he skipped his son’s wedding and spent the evening with his ex daughter-in-law instead. Not impressed with his father’s behaviour, the son is accusing him of being selfish and unsupportive of his new relationship.

Read full story
43 comments

“Losing Her Was Just a Terrible Thing”: Man Upsets Wife as He Decides to Name Baby After His Ex-girlfriend

In a classic example of how not to endear yourself to your wife a man has decided he wants to name his unborn daughter after his ex-girlfriend. His decision has upset his wife.

Read full story
273 comments

Fiction: I Thought My Relationship Was Over but Fate Had Other Plans

I remember that Monday night in the hospital like it was yesterday. I stayed with her for an hour after visiting time had ended. Luckily for me, the nurses didn’t ask me to leave when they came to give her morphine at 20:30. They gave her another drug as well, as she was in so much pain. I almost couldn’t bear to watch as she moaned and cried like a child.

Read full story

Mother-To-Be Shocks Guests as She Walks Out of Surprise Baby Shower Thrown by Friend

A mother-to-be took to social media for support after a fall out with her friend. She walked out of a surprise baby shower the friend had thrown for her. Expecting a baby is a good reason to celebrate. Friends and family love to join in the celebrations and will usually throw a surprise party for the mother-to-be. Apart from the celebration they bring gifts which help with costs related to caring for and nurturing a newborn.

Read full story
235 comments

Identical Strangers Meet by Chance, Discover They Are Related

As the story unfolds, a disturbing secret is revealed. A chance meeting between identical strangers led to the discovery that they were related. Their astonishing reunion catapulted them to fame but also uncovered deep secrets.

Read full story
35 comments

Wife Finds Love Note, Then Realises It Wasn’t Meant For Her

Pregnant woman’s shock as she accidentally finds out about husband’s illicit affair. At 36 weeks pregnant, when hormones are running amok in your body, a love note from your husband is the perfect antidote. That is until you realise that the note is not meant for you. Then all hell breaks loose.

Read full story
37 comments

The Audacious Act That Earned Henrietta Wood a Place in History Books

Courage is feeling the fear and taking action anyway. That’s what the gurus tell us. One woman, Henrietta Wood, earned herself a place in the history books when she took an audacious act in spite of her fears. The fear that she might fail and find herself in a worse position.

Read full story
1 comments

Wife Upsets Husband by Showing up at Doctor's Appointment Without His Permission

He thought he was having a private consultation with his doctor and then his wife showed up. Uninvited. This happened despite him telling her he did not want her there. A woman upset her husband by showing up at his doctor’s appointment without his permission. The man felt it was an invasion of privacy and he told her so. The wife apologized, but she said she had a good reason for doing so. She explained she suspected something was wrong with him and wanted to make sure he was okay.

Read full story
137 comments

Dumped Bride Goes Ahead and Celebrates Without Groom

A bride who was jilted on her wedding day decided to go ahead and celebrate without the groom. We have heard stories of brides marrying themselves or even having their pets as grooms. None these top this story, shared on TikTok, of the bride who decided to go ahead and celebrate even after she was dumped at the altar.

Read full story
12 comments
Oklahoma State

The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity

Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.

Read full story
376 comments

Vitoria Bueno's Dance Routine Leaves Audience In Awe

Ballet dancing is not something everyone gets to enjoy in their lives. Being born without arms can prevent you from partaking in this pleasure of life. But not Vitoria Bueno. When she appeared on America’s Got Talent - All Stars her dance routine left the audience and judges in awe. Ballet requires good balance which helps when you have arms so it was a wonder to watch Vitoria move with grace and ease. It is no surprise Vitoria’s audience was wonderstruck.

Read full story
1 comments

Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress

Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.

Read full story
56 comments

Woman Furious as Fiancé’s Family Give Her Coal for Christmas

The festive holiday season has come and gone. As folk return to everyday life they’ll talk about what they did at Christmas and gifts they received. One woman’s account will probably leave her audience aghast with shock. All she got for Christmas from her fiancé’s family was coal. Yes, that’s right. Chunks of coal wrapped in sparkling Christmas paper. What should have been a happy time of celebration turned into very awkward moments as the woman unwrapped gift after gift, all 18 of them, to find nothing but coal inside.

Read full story

My Friend Lost Her College Scholarship Because of Me

She would have been the first person in her family to go to college. Bagging an academic and athletic scholarship she was well set on making her dream a reality. Her family wouldn’t have to struggle to support her through college.

Read full story
31 comments

Move Over, Santa Claus! Meet the Log That Will Give You Presents on Christmas Day

In the lead up to Christmas, children all over the world have been sending their wishlists to the north pole. Throughout Christmas night Santa Claus will be riding on his sleigh delivering presents to the ones who have been good all year. The ones on the naughty list get nothing.

Read full story
1 comments

They Call Her the “She Wolfe of Wall Street”: How One Woman Is Helping Families Come to Grips With Their Budgets

A young woman is making waves in the world of budgeting and personal financial management. Straight talking Amanda Wolfe, popularly known on social media as the She Wolfe of Wall Street, is on a mission to change our relationship with money. She is helping families and individuals bust financial myths and come to grips with their budgets.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman's Outrage as Boyfriend Gives Her a Bizarre Birthday Gift - Fiction

A man’s loving actions backfired when his girlfriend rejected the birthday gift he gave her. She hated it. The woman, known only as Carinho, was furious when she saw what was in the box. There were photos of her ex-boyfriends - all eight of them.

Read full story
4 comments

The 13 Year Old Boy Who Bought a Car for His Mother

One minute he is your gorgeous baby boy in a superhero babygrow. The next, he is a thirteen year old and your real life superhero and you’re bawling your eyes out because you can’t believe what he has done for you.

Read full story
8 comments

Groom Asks Mother-In-Law to Leave His Wedding Reception

Your daughter’s wedding day should be the happiest day of your life. Your beloved daughter has found her prince charming and is about to embark on her happily ever after. What do you do when, whilst celebrating this momentous occasion, your new son-in-law asks you to leave the wedding reception?

Read full story
271 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy