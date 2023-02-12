Identical Strangers Meet by Chance, Discover They Are Related

As the story unfolds, a disturbing secret is revealed

Photo by Victoria Akvarel

A chance meeting between identical strangers led to the discovery that they were related. Their astonishing reunion catapulted them to fame but also uncovered deep secrets.

Bobby Shafran was 19 and starting at a community college 10 miles from his home town. He wasn’t expecting much of a welcome from his classmates so their friendliness surprised him. As soon as he set foot on campus total strangers said hello. Some hugged him whilst others told him how pleased they were to see him.

He enjoyed the warm welcome but some of the remarks also confused him, such as the one from a student who told him they were glad he was back. How could he be back when this was his first time setting foot on the campus? It was only when someone called him Eddie that he realised it was a case of mistaken identity. One student was convinced Bobby was Eddie’s twin as their likeness was uncanny and they shared the same birthday. After a little persuasion Bobby agreed to meet up with his doppelganger.

“It was like looking into a mirror,” he later told reporters. He and Eddie Galland were not only the same age but were the spitting image of each other, with similar mannerisms. When asked about their families they admitted knowing they were adopted but had no other birth siblings. It was later confirmed that they were identical twins. The press picked up the story which was televised nationwide. Each of the boys admitted they had always secretly wished for a brother. Now they had each other.

Things took a twist as newspapers carrying the boys’ picture landed in different homes, including that of David Kellman. His friends swore the boys looked exactly like him. David’s family were equally shocked. It seemed bizarre but the two faces staring back at them from the front page looked exactly like their son. They had adopted David at birth but to their knowledge he had no siblings. On hearing about David the press jumped on this new development with the appetite of a hungry wolf.

The touching story of triplets separated at birth

As the story picked up momentum, it was confirmed the boys were identical triplets separated at birth. “They’re coming out of the woodwork!” Eddie’s mum allegedly exclaimed the day David called and told her who he was. It left everyone wondering — were there more of them out there?

Before long the triplets had become celebrities, living their best life and even opening a popular restaurant called The Triplets. But it wasn’t all fun and celebration as the brothers would later learn when the story took a tragic turn.

How did it all happen?

Born in Long Island Jewish hospital to a teenage mum the identical triplets were conceived after a prom one night stand. Their birth mum was Jewish and the boys were placed for adoption by a Jewish agency, Louise Wise Services. The families chosen couldn’t have been more different. One was working class, another was middle class whilst the third was financially well off.

Why the separation?

None of the adoptive parents knew that their son had siblings. They were angry that this information had never been shared. “We would have adopted all three,” one of the parents is said to have remarked.

There were so many unanswered questions. Could this have been a social experiment? And if so, where were the results of the study? The boys each recalled receiving monthly visits during their pre-teen years. The visitors talked with them, filmed them and took photographs.

This is where the seemingly innocent visits took a sinister turn. No records of findings were ever shared with the parents, there was no evidence of any study, and no published results for the public to access.

The tragedy

Sadly, one of the triplets, Eddie, took his own life leaving a gaping hole in the lives of his loved ones. His two surviving brothers continued the search for answers regarding their adoption. They were denied access to information and were told they would have to wait for 20 years before this could be granted. It was a long and painful journey.

The story is now being made into a film. Ben Stiller is tipped to star in the movie - Three Identical Strangers. According to Entertainment Weekly he is in final talks to play multiple roles as the brothers.

Source: Kanopy, Three Identical Strangers