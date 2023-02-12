Wife Finds Love Note, Then Realises It Wasn’t Meant For Her

Pregnant woman’s shock as she accidentally finds out about husband’s illicit affair

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

At 36 weeks pregnant, when hormones are running amok in your body, a love note from your husband is the perfect antidote. That is until you realise that the note is not meant for you. Then all hell breaks loose.

It happened to one expectant mother, 31 year old Daniella Asher. The baby was almost due and she was looking forward to welcoming the new addition to the family. Her husband was away traveling which made days seem longer, making the wait harder.

So it was an exciting moment when she found a love note tucked away in the house. It meant that her loving partner of three years was thinking of her and it cheered her up. The message was cute but didn’t make sense. She realised why when she finished reading it. The note was meant for her husband, written by his secret lover.

Sitting down she reflected on everything that had been happening in their relationship in the preceding weeks. There had been signs that something was amiss. She had ignored or justified them because her focus had been on the baby they were about to welcome.

Unable to believe what she was seeing she read the note again. Her husband had a lover, the one who penned the note. They met on Tinder. The business trip he claimed to have gone way on was actually a trip with the other woman.

Photo by Daniella Asher

Posting on TikTok Daniella (@daniellaeasher) shared how she was devastated by the discovery. She subsequently left her marital home and returned to her parents.

Why men cheat during pregnancy

Some men cheat whilst their partner is expecting a baby. According to Dr Scott Haltzman, author of The Secrets of Happily Married Women, “You’re not likely to hear about it, especially during the pregnancy, but it’s probably more common than people suspect.”

In a majority of cases reasons for cheating are not related to the pregnancy. There are usually other underlying issues which trigger it or there may already be conflict in the relationship.