Dumped Bride Goes Ahead and Celebrates Without Groom

My wedding party will go on

Photo by Samantha Gades on Unsplash

A bride who was jilted on her wedding day decided to go ahead and celebrate without the groom.

We have heard stories of brides marrying themselves or even having their pets as grooms. None these top this story, shared on TikTok, of the bride who decided to go ahead and celebrate even after she was dumped at the altar.

On the day of the wedding, 27 year old Kayley Stead was excited. She was about to tie the knot with 24 year old Kallum Norton, the love of her life and partner of four years. Dressed in a white flowing gown, trimmed with lace, she was the picture of happiness. She would soon be walking down the aisle towards her happily ever after.

But this was not to be the wedding fairy tales are made of. If anything, it was about to become the kind of day nightmares are made of. There was no groom waiting at the altar.

Frantic calls were made to check on his whereabouts as everyone became concerned for his welfare. Mr Norton was nowhere to be found. Two bridesmaids were tasked with delivering the bad news to invited guests that there would be no wedding.

“The bride says you’re all welcome to stay and join her in the party. Everything is paid for so why let it go to waste?”

It’s not clear why the groom ditched his plans of becoming a husband. He may have got cold feet or maybe he was presented with a better option. Whatever his reasons one thing is certain — he missed out on one great party!

In videos shared online the jilted bride could be seen dancing with her bridesmaids and seemingly having the time of her life. The groomsmen stayed for the party although the groom’s family left. The party was already paid for so why let good food go to waste?

How did the bride feel about the turn of events on her special day? She was gutted, she revealed in her post. Sad for the bright future she and her now ex-fiancé had planned, and would now no longer share.

Did he do the right by dumping her in such an unceremonious way? Or was he being a coward, not wanting to face up to the consequences of his actions? Should he have manned up and told her face-to-face that things were not going to work between them?