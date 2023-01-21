Vitoria Bueno's Dance Routine Leaves Audience In Awe

Rejoice Denhere

The inspiring story of differently abled

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vo4kP_0kM0GSz600
Photo byRahul Pandit

Ballet dancing is not something everyone gets to enjoy in their lives. Being born without arms can prevent you from partaking in this pleasure of life. But not Vitoria Bueno.

When she appeared on America’s Got Talent - All Stars her dance routine left the audience and judges in awe. Ballet requires good balance which helps when you have arms so it was a wonder to watch Vitoria move with grace and ease. It is no surprise Vitoria’s audience was wonderstruck.

Dancing is an incredible way to express yourself, and it’s beautiful when you watch someone move to their own rhythm. If you’re wondering how this talented girl can dance so well let me share her inspiring story with you.

Vitoria Bueno is an 18 year old Brazilian who was born with a genetic disorder so she has no arms. Most tasks that able bodied people perform with their hands, such as eating and brushing her teeth, or even doing her hair and make-up, she performs with her feet.

Even though she was born without arms her mother explained that Vitoria had been taking ballet classes since she was five years old. She loves dancing so much, it has become her life.

Ballet is difficult for most people as it requires stamina, agility and coordination. Standing on her toes, Vitoria moves around the stage without missing a beat. She looks as good as any ballerina you’re ever likely to see. The fact that she does it with no arms is incredible. When the judges pressed the golden buzzer, the audience applauded her incredible performance.

It’s obvious when watching the video that Vitoria has spent a lot of time practicing. Her dance teacher, Mayara Falsarella, who worked with her to get the routine right and make it look effortless said, “Watching her on stage is a dream come true.”

What can possibly top this stunning dance routine? Nothing, that’s what.

Vitoria has proved that even if you don’t have arms, the world still has so much to offer and you can shine like the stars! She is proof that when you think nothing is possible, miracles occur.

Takeaway

Vitoria is an inspiration who shows that the will to succeed can overcome any obstacle, when you have the right support.

Don’t let anything hold you back!

Source : Youtube America’s Got Talent

