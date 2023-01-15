Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress

Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands

A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.

The bride, who had asked her friends to be bridesmaids, had given specific and clear instructions of what they were to wear on her special day. One of them refused to comply. The bride took to social media platform Reddit after her wedding to share details of the incident.

In the post she described how she had planned a winter themed wedding. The bridesmaids were to wear forest green dresses, the maid of honour would wear black and the bride would of course be dressed in white. She also mentioned that she paid for all the dresses.

On the morning of the wedding the non-compliant bridesmaid, known as Kat, arrived at the wedding venue carrying a second dress. When asked why she had an extra outfit she explained that she intended to wear it at the reception.

The unsuspecting bride did not question her intention. This was her big day and she had more important things on her mind. It was only as the bridal team were leaving for a photo session, 30 minutes before the ceremony, that she was alerted of a problem.

“I was preoccupied taking pictures with my parents, but my maid of honour came over to me and made me aware of the situation,” the poster wrote.

Kat had switched outfits and was now wearing a black dress. Only the maid of honour was supposed to be in black.

When confronted and questioned about why she had changed her dress, she said the colour was ugly. Instructions about what to wear had been clear right from the beginning. Kat still justified her position by saying the dress was unflattering, hence the change to black.

The upset bride told her to change back into the correct outfit. She refused. That’s when the bride asked her to leave. Infact, she had to get the help of the security team in order to have the woman removed from the venue.

The poster said she felt bad about what happened but thought she had been left with little choice. After the wedding Kat started making demands for a refund for the black dress since she didn’t get to wear it. A dress she was never asked to buy in the first place.

Many readers supported the bride’s actions and even more thought Kat had not been a supportive friend.

One commented, “She knew what you wanted and still tried to go behind your back. If she didn’t want to be a bridesmaid in green all she had to do was decline the offer and attend the wedding as a guest rather than spoiling your day.”

Another also commented, “The nerve she has to ask for money for a dress she wasn’t supposed to wear??”

Your wedding is a special day. A bride shouldn’t have to compromise on her dream wedding because of a bridesmaid who chooses to do what she she wants.